Foreign funding must serve India’s national interest

A sovereign nation may welcome assistance from abroad; it must never surrender the authority to decide how that assistance is governed – Debika Dutta

A sovereign nation cannot afford to be naïve about money crossing its borders. Foreign contributions may finance hospitals, schools, disaster relief and community welfare, but the declared nobility of a cause cannot place its finances beyond scrutiny. Every contribution carries obligations; every recipient must answer for its use. India’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, brings this principle into sharp focus. Charitable work does not allow one to disregard the law, and receiving foreign funds does not exempt one from public accountability. A nation that takes its sovereignty seriously must retain the authority to determine the conditions under which foreign money enters and operates within its borders.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, replaced the law from 1976 and set up a legal framework for getting and using foreign contributions. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on 25 March 2026, the Amendment Bill proposes a more comprehensive mechanism for managing funds and assets when an organisation’s registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to be valid. Its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee is an opportunity to refine the legislation, not a reason to question the legitimacy of regulation itself. India needs no apology for protecting its financial sovereignty. The true test is the law’s ability to prevent misuse, safeguard public resources, and maintain clarity for enforcement without unnecessary disputes.

The proposed designated authority is central to the bill. The existing Act already provides for the vesting of foreign contributions and assets in specified circumstances following cancellation or surrender of registration. The proposed amendments establish a more detailed framework for custody, supervision, management and disposal, while extending the vesting mechanism to cases in which registration ceases, including non-renewal. Vesting would initially be provisional; if registration is restored, renewed or granted afresh within the prescribed period, the relevant funds and assets would be returned in accordance with the proposed provisions. If registration is not secured within that period, vesting could become permanent, with assets applied to public purposes, transferred to government bodies or disposed of under the law. The religious character of a place of worship must be preserved. The underlying objective is legitimate: assets created through regulated foreign contributions should not be left in administrative limbo when the legal status of the organisation changes.

Those who oppose stronger oversight frequently invoke the indispensable work of civil society. They are right to value that work but wrong if they imply that a charitable purpose should confer immunity from scrutiny. A hospital does not become exempt from financial discipline because it treats the poor; an educational trust cannot disregard statutory obligations because it serves a remote community. Genuine voluntary organisations stand to lose the most if the misuse of funds or deliberate non-compliance tarnishes their sector’s reputation. When people perceive accountability as hostility, they view both rule-abiding organisations and those that violate rules with suspicion. The state must be firm against violations, and civil society must recognise that public trust rests on more than just positive intentions.

Yet a persuasive case for regulation must also confront the consequences of the proposed framework. Consider a school or hospital established partly with foreign donations but sustained over subsequent years through domestic contributions. Because the Bill covers assets created wholly or partly from foreign funds, the treatment of such property raises a serious practical question: how should domestic donors and communities be protected when contributions have been combined to build an indivisible facility? Parliament should ensure that valuation, attribution and management procedures are sufficiently precise to prevent arbitrary outcomes. This is not an argument against the government’s authority. It is an argument for making that authority effective, defensible and worthy of public confidence. Precision strengthens regulation; ambiguity weakens it.

The Bill also proposes reducing the maximum term of imprisonment for violations of the Act from five years to one year and requiring prior central government approval before state agencies initiate investigations under the Act. Coordinated enforcement may prevent duplicative proceedings under a central law, while proportionate penalties can distinguish different levels of wrongdoing. Coordination must not cause delays, and a lower maximum sentence must be understood as a commitment to addressing violations, not indifference. The purpose of reform should be effective enforcement, not merely administrative consolidation. Deliberate misuse must attract consequences, investigations must rest on evidence, and decisions must withstand legal scrutiny. The strength of a regulatory regime is measured not by how intimidating its provisions appear, but by how consistently and fairly they work.

For the Northeast, this debate has consequences beyond the corridors of administration. Across Assam and the other northeastern states, voluntary organisations work in healthcare, education, disaster relief, livelihood development and environmental conservation. In flood-prone settlements and remote hill districts, a small institution may provide services that residents cannot easily access elsewhere. These organisations should be enabled to serve communities, but their public value cannot justify opacity in their finances. The region’s strategic location makes vigilance against external influence necessary; it does not justify treating every foreign-funded organisation as suspect. The sensible course is neither blind trust nor indiscriminate suspicion but verifiable accounts, lawful use of funds and enforcement that distinguishes genuine public service from wrongdoing.

That distinction must also shape implementation. Smaller organisations often lack the professional accountants, legal advisers and administrative resources available to larger institutions. Digital filing facilities, clear guidance, standardised financial templates and timely renewal reminders would help them meet their obligations. The Ministry of Home Affairs should consider practical compliance assistance for grassroots organisations in remote and border districts. We need to take strong action against intentional violations and work to resolve real procedural problems before they become serious violations. A regulation that is understandable and workable will command greater compliance than one that leaves smaller institutions struggling to interpret its requirements. Strong enforcement and sensible administration are not opposing choices; they are complementary responsibilities.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee must now examine the Bill’s most consequential provisions with the seriousness they demand. In particular, it should consider the implications of non-renewal, the treatment of mixed-funded assets and the safeguards available when registration ceases. The bill proposes revision and judicial appeal against orders of the Designated Authority. However, the committee should separately examine the absence of a specific appeal mechanism against the decision not to renew a registration, even though that decision may trigger the vesting process. Where a decision can affect an established school, hospital or community facility, the opportunity to be heard and a clear avenue to challenge an adverse decision are rights of the organisation concerned. They are safeguards that reinforce the legitimacy of state action. Parliamentary scrutiny should strengthen the law, not dilute its purpose.

India must not allow foreign donors to determine the limits of its regulatory authority. That authority belongs to the Indian state and must be exercised in the national interest. But sovereignty is not demonstrated merely by the possession of power; it is demonstrated by the ability to exercise that power wisely. The FCRA Amendment Bill should protect public assets, deter misuse and preserve the conditions in which genuine welfare work can continue. The outcome will significantly impact classrooms, clinics, and communities in the Northeast, where needs extend beyond legislative debates. Foreign funding can contribute to India’s development, but it must remain subject to India’s law. A sovereign nation may welcome assistance from abroad; it must never surrender the authority to decide how that assistance is governed.

(The author can be reached at debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)