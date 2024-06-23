Fostering innovations in public services to achieve SDGs

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

The UN’s Public Service Day

For the progress of any nation, a strong public service mechanism must be in place. Over the years, we have seen the influence of the public sector in shaping the breakthroughs that power human progress around the world. We are aware of the importance of public services, as they are the foundation of development in any democracy. Public servants are engaged in providing services to citizens, be it in health, education, or even in developing infrastructure.

In most democratic countries, public trust in government increased by a few percentage points from 2020 to 2022, maintaining around 42-43%. However, it is still nearly 10% lower than in 1995. International aid positively impacts 52 out of 74 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators, significantly contributing to progress on SDG indicators 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, and 17. The cost of servicing public debt as a percentage of revenue is higher now than ever before.

The United Nations Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognise the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector. On December 20, 2002, the General Assembly designated June 23 as Public Service Day by adopting Resolution 57/277.

António Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN, said in his message that “public servants are the foundation of communities large and small around the world—providing healthcare, teaching young people, building and maintaining vital infrastructure, ensuring safety, and serving and protecting the most vulnerable.” “On this United Nations Public Service Day, I salute the women and men around the world who have dedicated their lives to the highest possible calling: public service,” he said. “Now is the time to equip public servants and institutions with new skills and cutting-edge tools—like artificial intelligence—to ensure that technology becomes a tool of progress for all people as we steer our world towards a better future,” he further said.

To bolster recognition of the day and the value of public service, the United Nations established the UN Public Service Awards (UNPSA) programme in 2003, which was reviewed in 2016 to align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The award is the most prestigious international recognition of excellence in public service. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide.

There is no doubt that effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions are essential to achieving the SDGs. This is recognised by SDG 16 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The World Public Sector Report, one of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs flagship reports, aims to capture emerging issues, concerns, and innovations in governance and public administration, especially those that contribute to the realisation of the UN Development Agenda, including the SDGs.

This year’s theme reminds us about innovation and how it can help bring about positive transformation. Good governance, effective digital governance, and transparency are needed in the public sector if we want sustainable changes. Public servants and institutions must be equipped with new skills and technologies so that smooth function can be expected from them. Through effective public services, we can develop ourselves and the entire world. Together, we can achieve the SDGs, for which our active participation is needed as individuals, as the government alone cannot develop from all perspectives.