Fostering social harmony in Assam amid regional uncertainty

Hriday Sarma

As we step into 2026, events in neighbouring Bangladesh are still unfolding in the run-up to its general elections. Reports of political volatility, economic strain, and social unrest continue to surface, sending quiet ripples of concern across Assam and the wider Northeast. Security agencies remain alert to possible spillover effects—ranging from unregulated cross-border movement to attempts by extremist or disruptive elements to exploit existing social fault lines. In this evolving context, reinforcing social harmony among Assam’s diverse communities is not merely desirable; it is essential for the state’s stability and resilience.

Assam has always been a land of plurality. According to the 2011 Census, the state is home to more than 17 recognised Scheduled Tribes, including Bodos, Mishings, Karbis, Rabhas, Dimasas, Tiwas, and others. Alongside them live Assamese Hindus, Assamese-speaking Muslims, Tea Tribes (Adivasis), Bengalis, Marwaris, Nepalis, and several smaller communities. Unofficial projections and demographic estimates suggest that Assam’s population has now crossed 3.6 crore (36 million), with steady growth over the past decade. Tribal communities together constitute over 12% of the population, while Tea Tribes alone are estimated at 6–7 million people, forming nearly a fifth of the state’s population. This ethno-linguistic richness is Assam’s greatest cultural strength—but without social cohesion, it can also become a point of vulnerability.

Historical grievances over land, identity, and economic resources have occasionally flared into violent conflict, most notably during the Bodoland violence between 1990 and 2003, which resulted in over 500 deaths and the displacement of nearly 4 lakh people, according to official records and government white papers. Such episodes serve as sobering reminders of the cost of fractured social relations. Yet they also underline an important truth: whenever inclusive dialogue, fair governance, and community engagement have taken precedence, Assam has demonstrated a strong capacity to recover and coexist.

The present regional situation adds layers of complexity. Migration-related anxieties have long shaped Assam’s political and social discourse, from the Assam Movement of the 1970s and 1980s to more recent debates around the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. While external pressures—such as sudden population movements or regional instability—pose genuine challenges, internal fault lines can be just as destabilising if left unattended. Indigenous groups are not monolithic, and localised tensions among communities, whether in the plains or hill districts, can intensify during periods of uncertainty.

This is why social harmony matters now more than ever. When communities trust one another and institutions function fairly, divisive narratives find little ground. Evidence supports this. An assessment of Assam’s human development landscape shows that districts such as Kamrup (Metro) and Jorhat rank highest in the Human Development Index, performing better on literacy, income, and broader development indicators than many other districts. The state’s human development report highlights these inter-district disparities and underscores the importance of social and economic cohesion for sustained progress. This aligns with broader UNDP findings on the role of strong human development outcomes in underpinning social stability and long-term societal well-being.

Assam’s diversity has also proven to be an economic asset. The tea industry, accounting for nearly half of India’s total tea production, has long depended on cooperation between Tea Tribes, Assamese communities, and indigenous groups. Similarly, handloom and handicraft sectors led by communities such as the Mishing and Tiwa thrive on cultural exchange and shared markets. These successes are rooted not only in policy but in everyday social cooperation.

An often-overlooked dimension of social harmony is the shared relationship communities have with their environment. In Assam, where floods, river erosion, and climate variability affect all groups irrespective of ethnicity or language, environmental stewardship can serve as a unifying force. Community-led efforts in flood preparedness, wetland conservation, forest protection, and waste management show that collective environmental action fosters cooperation across social boundaries. When families, local institutions, and youth groups work together to protect shared natural resources—be it riverbanks, grazing land, or village commons—they build trust through common purpose. Such grassroots environmental action strengthens resilience against climate-induced challenges and contributes to broader social transformation, reinforcing the understanding that safeguarding Assam’s ecological future is inseparable from preserving social cohesion.

At the heart of this cooperation lie families—the smallest yet most powerful units of society. Families shape values, attitudes, and worldviews long before formal institutions intervene. When households across communities emphasise mutual respect, restraint, and empathy, differences cease to be perceived as threats and instead become opportunities for learning and shared identity. Research on social cohesion and everyday coexistence in Assam indicates that stronger inter-family ties and engagement across ethnic communities are associated with lower levels of inter-community disputes and enhanced local peace. These findings underscore the critical role of community-level interaction in mitigating ethnic tensions and fostering grassroots conflict-resolution processes.

At the centre of this broader effort lies the responsibility of citizens themselves. Social harmony in Assam cannot be sustained by policies alone; it is shaped daily through individual choices within families, neighbourhoods, workplaces, and community spaces. Citizens have a duty to uphold mutual respect, resist rumours and divisive narratives, and resolve disagreements through dialogue rather than confrontation. Participation in community initiatives—whether related to disaster response, environmental protection, or local development—strengthens bonds across social lines. When citizens act with patience, empathy, and a shared sense of responsibility, they help ensure that diversity remains a source of collective strength rather than division.

Institutions have also played a bridging role. Bodies such as the Axam Xahitya Xabha and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha have historically addressed cultural anxieties through dialogue and mutual recognition. Peace accords with Bodo groups in 2003 and 2020 further illustrate how accommodation and autonomy, when balanced carefully, can reduce conflict without marginalising others. Youth organisations, particularly during flood relief and humanitarian crises, have repeatedly demonstrated how shared action can dissolve social boundaries faster than rhetoric ever could.

Going forward, Assam’s response must be proactive rather than reactive. Inclusive political representation, intercultural civic spaces, equitable economic development, responsible media practices, and community-based conflict-resolution mechanisms all have roles to play. Equally important is nurturing social harmony within homes, schools, and neighbourhoods, where trust is built quietly but enduringly.

The uncertainty unfolding beyond Assam’s borders is a reminder that peace is fragile—but also of Assam’s enduring strengths. Social harmony is not the absence of difference; it is the ability to manage difference with fairness, dignity, and shared purpose. By strengthening families, fostering trust among communities, and resisting attempts to divide society along narrow lines, Assam can protect its social fabric and offer a powerful example of resilience in a turbulent region. The challenges are real, but the opportunity is equally clear—to reaffirm that unity, rooted in diversity, remains Assam’s strongest safeguard for the future.

(Dr Hriday Sarma is an advocate at the Gauhati High Court. He can be reached at hridaysarma@yahoo.co.in.)