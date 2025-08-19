Four Decades of the Assam Accord and the Citizenship Debate

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(hrbhuyancolumnist@gmail.com)

The Assam Accord stands as a pivotal milestone in the history of Assam. On August 15, 1985, this historic agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and representatives of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, the leading organizations of the Assam Movement. Through this accord, the six-year-long Assam Movement came to a conclusion, a movement whose primary objectives were to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals who had entered Assam, while ensuring the protection of the language, culture, and national interests of the indigenous Assamese people. However, as of August 15, 2025, four decades after its signing, the complete implementation of this accord remains unfulfilled, rendering the question of citizenship a central issue in Assam’s political, social, and cultural life. This issue has engendered profound concern and instability among the people of Assam.

To understand the background of the Assam Accord, it is essential to examine the social, political, and economic context of the Assam Movement. From 1979 to 1985, Assam witnessed a tumultuous period in its history. During this time, the people of Assam, led primarily by the All Assam Students’ Union, launched a powerful mass movement against illegal immigration. Due to Assam’s geographical proximity to the former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), a significant number of immigrants entered the state. This influx led to a radical transformation in Assam’s demographic structure. The numerical and cultural influence of the indigenous Assamese population diminished, posing a serious threat to their language, culture, and way of life. This situation gave rise to a deep existential crisis among the people of Assam. They felt that their national identity, heritage, and economic opportunities were being eroded due to illegal immigration. The All Assam Students’ Union channelled this public resentment and aspiration into an organized movement. The intensity of the movement, widespread public participation, and its non-violent methods of protest exerted significant pressure on the Central Government. As a result of this pressure, the Central Government was compelled to come to the negotiating table. These negotiations culminated in the signing of the Assam Accord, which partially addressed the demands of the people of Assam. However, the process of implementing the accord and the limitations of its outcomes have had a lasting impact on Assam’s political and social landscape.

The primary objectives of the Assam Accord were centred on three key aspects: the identification and deportation of foreign nationals, the protection of the cultural, linguistic, and social identity of the Assamese people, and paving the way for Assam’s economic development. Clause 5 of the accord elaborates on the process of identifying and deporting foreign nationals. According to this clause, January 1, 1966, was designated as the base year for identifying foreign nationals. Those who entered Assam before this date were to be regularized. However, those who entered between 1966 and March 25, 1971, were to be identified as foreigners, removed from electoral rolls, and subsequently deported. Individuals who entered Assam after March 25, 1971, were to be immediately deported. In this context, the issue of citizenship assumed a complex and sensitive role in Assam’s politics. To implement this clause, the Citizenship Act was amended to include Section 6A, which specifically designated March 25, 1971, as the base year for citizenship in Assam. Under this section, those who entered Assam between 1966 and 1971 were granted citizenship. This decision sparked intense dissatisfaction among the indigenous Assamese population, as they perceived the large number of immigrants entering during this period as a threat to their national identity and cultural existence. This provision has fuelled prolonged resentment among the people of Assam, further complicating the citizenship debate.

The implementation of the Assam Accord has never been smooth or fully successful. The lack of coordination between the Central and State governments, the absence of political will, and administrative complexities have repeatedly hindered the process. Progress in identifying and deporting foreign nationals, in particular, has been extremely slow. Under Clause 5 of the accord, the process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was initiated to identify foreign nationals by compiling a credible list of Assam’s citizens. However, this process proved to be highly complex, time-consuming, and controversial. In 2019, the final NRC list was published, excluding approximately 19 lakh individuals. Even after its publication, questions regarding the list’s accuracy, neutrality, and procedural transparency were raised. Many argued that administrative errors, lack of documentation, and political interference led to the exclusion of indigenous Assamese names from the list, resulting in widespread public discontent. Furthermore, the deportation of identified foreign nationals has proven nearly impossible due to the complexities of international relations. The absence of a bilateral agreement with Bangladesh has prevented the repatriation of identified foreign nationals. Consequently, this critical aspect of the Assam Accord remains unfulfilled, fostering frustration and distrust among the people of Assam, which has undermined their faith in the accord.

The issue of citizenship has become a persistent point of contention in Assam’s politics. Following the Assam Accord, the Citizenship Act was amended to include Section 6A, which established March 25, 1971, as the base year for citizenship in Assam. Under this provision, individuals who entered Assam between 1966 and 1971 were granted citizenship. This decision caused significant dissatisfaction among the indigenous population, as the large influx of immigrants during this period drastically altered Assam’s demographic structure, reducing the numerical and cultural influence of the indigenous Assamese. Many believed that this provision posed a serious threat to the interests of the indigenous population. In 2012, organizations like the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha filed a case in the Supreme Court, demanding that 1951 be designated as the base year for citizenship. Their argument was that the 1971 base year was unjust to the interests of the indigenous population, and adopting 1951 as the base year would reduce the impact of immigration and better protect indigenous interests. However, in 2024, the Supreme Court upheld March 25, 1971, as the base year for citizenship, based on the Assam Accord. This ruling resolved a significant aspect of the citizenship debate, but it elicited mixed reactions among the people of Assam. While some viewed the verdict as a recognition of the Assam Accord’s sanctity, others considered it an inadequate response to the aspirations of the indigenous population.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord emphasizes the protection of the cultural, linguistic, and social interests of the Assamese people. The primary objective of this clause was to ensure the safeguarding of the Assamese language, culture, and heritage through constitutional, legal, and administrative measures. Some progress has been made in this regard, such as the establishment of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, the development of the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, and financial support for various cultural institutions. However, these efforts have not been deemed sufficient to fulfil the deep aspirations of the Assamese people. The demographic changes in Assam have led to a decline in the influence of the indigenous Assamese language and culture. Immigration has increased linguistic and cultural diversity in various parts of Assam, creating fears among the Assamese people of losing their identity. There is a pressing need for greater efforts in promoting the Assamese language and its use in education. The preservation of Assamese literature, arts, and culture requires active institutional involvement and financial support, which remains critically important. The incomplete implementation of this clause has led to deep dissatisfaction among the Assamese people, heightening their awareness of the need to protect their cultural identity. Similarly, Clause 7 of the accord addresses Assam’s economic development, outlining the establishment of various projects and institutions to foster economic progress. Some advancements have been made, such as the Numaligarh Refinery, the Bogibeel Bridge, IIT Guwahati, and the establishment of various universities. These projects have contributed to some improvement in Assam’s economic landscape. However, despite these successes, Assam’s economic condition remains underdeveloped. These projects have not delivered the expected results in improving the standard of living for the people of Assam. Greater efforts are needed to ensure the proper utilization of Assam’s natural resources and the protection of local interests. While Assam’s economic potential is immense, the incomplete implementation of this clause has hindered the fulfilment of the people’s aspirations. Economic development requires greater emphasis on the growth of local industries, modernization of agriculture, and the creation of employment opportunities for the youth. The lack of coordinated efforts between the Central and State governments has impeded Assam’s path to economic prosperity.

Clauses 8 and 9 of the Assam Accord address the issuance of citizenship certificates and the protection of international borders. The role of the Central Government is crucial in issuing citizenship certificates. However, the complexity of the process, administrative delays, and lack of documentation have resulted in the exclusion of many indigenous Assamese names from the NRC list, leading to widespread frustration and distrust among the public. On the other hand, some progress has been made in securing international borders, such as the construction of barbed wire fencing and increased vigilance by border security forces. However, completely preventing illegal immigration has not been possible. The need for stricter measures and international cooperation in securing the border remains critical. The geographical complexity of Assam’s borders and the sensitivity of international relations have made this process more challenging.

Four decades after the signing of the Assam Accord, its implementation remains significantly limited. The incomplete execution of the accord’s various clauses has created deep dissatisfaction among the people of Assam. The citizenship issue, in particular, has become a permanent source of contention in Assam’s politics and social life. The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 further intensified this debate. The CAA provided for the granting of citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian immigrants who entered Assam before December 31, 2014. This act was seen as contrary to the core objectives of the Assam Accord, as it was feared that it would further impact Assam’s demographic structure. The CAA sparked widespread protests in Assam, with participation from student organizations, cultural groups, and the general public. These protests brought the relevance of the Assam Accord and the need for its complete implementation back into focus. This situation has heightened awareness among the people of Assam regarding the protection of their identity and interests.

As a result of the Assam Accord, the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) was formed, playing a significant role in Assam’s politics. The formation of this party awakened a sense of regionalism and nationalism among the people of Assam. In 1985, the AGP assumed power in the state and made efforts to implement the Assam Accord. However, its political journey has not always been smooth. Internal divisions, political crises, and a lack of coordination with the Central Government have somewhat diminished its influence. Nevertheless, the AGP has consistently advocated for the interests of the indigenous people of Assam and played a crucial role in pressing for the implementation of the Assam Accord and addressing the issue of identifying foreign nationals.

Four decades after the Assam Accord, its complete implementation remains an unfulfilled dream. The lack of progress in implementing its various clauses has engendered deep frustration among the people of Assam. The citizenship issue has created a persistent crisis in Assam’s politics and social life. Resolving this issue requires coordinated efforts between the Central and State Governments. Ensuring the protection of the interests of Assam’s indigenous population, along with effectively implementing the identification and deportation of foreign nationals, is of utmost importance. This necessitates international cooperation, administrative reforms, and political will. The complete implementation of the Assam Accord can fulfil the aspirations of the people of Assam, paving the way for a new direction in the state’s social, cultural, and economic life. Improving the standard of living of Assam’s people while ensuring the protection of their identity and heritage was the core objective of the Assam Accord. Achieving this goal requires the cooperation and commitment of all stakeholders, which will lead Assam toward a prosperous and stable future.

(Sources: Several books, multiple essays, and various articles available on the internet.)