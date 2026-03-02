Frequent Jolts in NE

The Northeastern region has been experiencing an increase in the frequency of earthquakes in the past few days. This has once again firmly established it as one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Situated in Seismic Zone V, the region is a hotbed of tectonic activity, experiencing on average an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or greater every year. The surge in tremors, including recent frequent, moderate-intensity quakes in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim, has heightened concerns among scientists and residents alike about the possibility of another ‘great’ earthquake. The primary reason for this high, increasing seismic activity is the region’s location at the convergence of three major tectonic plates: the Indian Plate, the Eurasian Plate, and the Burmese Plate. The Indian Plate is moving northward and subducting under the Eurasian Plate, creating massive crustal compression. Additionally, the Indo-Burma subduction zone in the east and the active Himalayan collision zone in the north contribute to the strain. This intense, continuous interaction makes the region highly volatile. The Northeast has a long history of devastating, high-magnitude earthquakes, including the 1897 Shillong earthquake (measuring 8.7) and the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake (8.6). Modern studies indicate that several more localised faults are currently active, most notably the Kopili Fault Zone, which runs through the Assam Valley. The Shillong Plateau and the Indo-Myanmar range are also major sources of frequent shallow- to intermediate-depth earthquakes. Several factors contribute to the rising danger posed by these tremors. First of all, the region is home to numerous, frequently active faults and fault lines. Secondly, certain studies suggest that strain accumulation in the region has reached a point where a major earthquake (magnitude > 8.0) is apparently overdue, following the ‘return period’ theory. There are opinions that alluvial soil, particularly of Assam, can amplify seismic waves. Furthermore, rapid, often unregulated development and the use of heavy construction in hilly terrain make the region highly vulnerable to damage. The increased frequency of earthquakes in the Northeast is not random but a result of its unique, complex, and highly active tectonic setting. While the exact timing of a major event cannot be predicted, the high, ongoing, and increasing seismic activity requires robust, long-term disaster management, risk-informed development, and strict adherence to earthquake-resistant building codes to minimize future devastation.