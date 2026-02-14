From global romance to local reverence

Why March 7 should be our day of love!

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(The writer can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com.)

Different parts of the world have influenced our land for years, leading us to celebrate 14 February as a day of love. This day is popularly known as Valentine's Day. Across countries and cultures, it has gradually taken root in society as a special occasion for expressing affection. Over time, Valentine's Week has expanded the celebration-Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally Valentine's Day. In that sense, we have enthusiastically embraced a global tradition.

However, when we speak of love, a question naturally arises. Is love meant to be confined within a single fixed date? Can affection, emotion, devotion, and sincerity truly be measured by a calendar? Love is not a seasonal flower that blooms for a day and fades away. It is a continuous feeling-an eternal flow that transcends time. To limit love to one designated day may unintentionally reduce its depth and dignity.

Many argue that Valentine's Day is merely a cultural import and that celebrating it blindly reflects a borrowed sentiment. Yet culture itself is not static; it evolves through exchange. If we can adapt global customs with understanding and balance, there is no inherent harm. Still, we must ask-don't we have traditions of love of our own? Is there no historical or cultural foundation in Assam that honours love in its truest sense?

Indeed, there is. Assamese literature and history bear witness to profound expressions of love that are timeless and dignified. Our folk traditions, poetry, and classical works have long celebrated devotion, sacrifice, longing, and emotional purity. Love in our heritage is not loud or commercial; it is deep, resilient, and meaningful.

Across the world, different cultures observe their days of love. In China, for instance, the Qiqiao festival-also known as Qixi-has long been associated with romantic devotion. Rooted in the legend of Niulang and Zhinu, this festival symbolizes reunion, patience, and eternal bonding. Historical records suggest that such celebrations of love existed centuries before the modern concept of Valentine's Day became widespread.

When we reflect on our own literary and cultural wealth, we find similar depth. Love in Assamese thought has always been tied to respect, responsibility, and emotional sincerity. It is not merely about gifts and symbolic gestures but about lifelong commitment and moral strength.

In this context, I feel that instead of limiting ourselves to 14 February, we may also consider another meaningful day rooted in our own literary and emotional landscape. The novel 'Xonor Khaaru-Kolijar Chaa', published by Banalata, reflects a profound essence of love-sensitive, rooted, and enduring. Drawing inspiration from such works and our own cultural memory, why should we not observe 7 March as a day that celebrates love in a more reflective and meaningful way?

This is not a rejection of Valentine's Day, nor a criticism of those who celebrate it. Rather, it is an invitation-to rediscover our voice, our narrative of love. Let love not be confined to a single imported date. Let it bloom in our homes, our literature, our values, and our daily lives.

If 14 February represents global romance, let 7 March symbolize our rooted affection-deep, dignified, and timeless. After all, love does not belong to one day. It belongs to the heart.