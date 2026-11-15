From learning to earning: Transforming human potential

Dr. Tulika Devi

(tulika29thjan@gmaill.com)

The journey towards a developed Assam will depend not merely on the

expansion of infrastructure, industries and investments, but fundamentally on the quality of its human resources. An educated, skilled and productive population is the foundation of sustainable economic growth. As Assam aspires to become a significant contributor to Viksit Bharat @2047, transforming its human potential into economic strength must be a central development priority.

With a population of approximately 3.7 crore, projected to reach 3.95 crore by 2036, Assam has a significant opportunity to harness its demographic potential. The children currently in schools and Anganwadi centres will form the workforce of 2047, making their education, skills and capabilities critical to the state’s future economic growth and productivity. The priority is to translate education into employability, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

Assam has made considerable progress in expanding educational access and strengthening its education infrastructure. Its primary-level Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) stood at 106.4 in 2025–26, compared with the national average of 89.4. Literacy reached 88.1 per cent, against 81.1 per cent nationally, while 87 per cent of schools have internet access. Initiatives such as Gunotsav and NIPUN Axom have strengthened school assessment and foundational learning. Higher education enrolment has also improved, rising from 16.9 per cent in 2021–22 to 19.8 per cent in 2023–24, with women now outnumbering men. The state has further expanded engineering and medical education, polytechnics and Assam Skill University, alongside placement-linked skill training.

However, significant gaps persist in student retention and learning outcomes. Only around 30 out of every 100 children entering Class I reach Class XII, compared with 52 nationally, while the transition rate from secondary to higher secondary education is 53.7 per cent, against 78.1 per cent nationally. Further, ASER 2024 found that only 18.3 per cent of Class III children in rural Assam can read a Class II-level text. These gaps underscore the need to move beyond enrolment towards improving learning quality, educational continuity and the practical competencies required for future employment.

One of the most important priorities should be to introduce practical and skill-based learning from an early age. Education should not remain confined to textbooks, examinations and memorisation. Children should gradually develop the ability to think independently, communicate effectively, solve problems, work collaboratively and apply what they learn to real-life situations.

Schools can introduce age-appropriate activities involving basic technology, computer literacy, financial awareness, environmental education, gardening, crafts, agricultural practices, creative arts and simple entrepreneurial exercises. As students progress to higher classes, exposure to coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, digital tools, financial management and vocational activities can be expanded. Such experiences can help children discover their interests and abilities early, develop confidence and understand the practical applications of education.

Practical learning does not mean replacing academic education with vocational training. Rather, it means creating a balance between conceptual understanding and application. A student studying agriculture, for instance, should have opportunities to understand modern farming practices, soil management and agri-technology. Similarly, learning about business should involve exposure to entrepreneurship, budgeting and market understanding.

India’s employment landscape highlights the need to rethink the relationship between education and work. The India Employment Report 2024, prepared by the International Labour Organization and the Institute for Human Development, highlighted a paradoxical trend: unemployment is disproportionately concentrated among educated youth. In 2022, the unemployment rate among young people with secondary education or higher was 18.4 per cent, while it reached 29.1 per cent among graduates, compared with 3.4 per cent among those unable to read or write. These figures underline the growing challenge of translating educational qualifications into suitable employment.

Assam faces a similar concern. Youth unemployment among those aged 15–29 stands at 12.6 per cent, compared with 9.9 per cent nationally. Graduate unemployment is 13 per cent, rising to 22.8 per cent among women graduates. These figures suggest that expanding educational opportunities must be accompanied by stronger linkages between academic learning, industry requirements and employment.

The issue also extends to higher research education. India faces an emerging employability paradox among some PhD graduates, who may find themselves overqualified for general entry-level positions but lacking the industry exposure or specialised experience required for research and development (R&D) roles. Limited corporate research opportunities and gaps between academic research and industrial applications can result in underemployment or employment unrelated to their qualifications. A doctoral degree should therefore be pursued out of genuine research interest, intellectual curiosity and aptitude for independent investigation, rather than simply as another academic qualification. Students interested in research should be encouraged to pursue higher studies, including PhDs, with clear academic or professional objectives. At the same time, universities must strengthen research-industry collaboration and expose scholars to the practical applications of their research. The changing global employment landscape makes skill development even more important. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, approximately 39 per cent of core skills are expected to change by 2030. Artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and technological literacy are emerging as critical competencies.

Educational institutions must therefore integrate digital technologies, innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving into their curricula. Industry–academia partnerships, apprenticeships, internships and practical exposure should become integral components of higher and technical education. Skill development programmes must be aligned with emerging opportunities in tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy and information technology.

Assam’s strategic geographical location also offers opportunities in national and international employment markets. Initiatives such as CM FLIGHT, which promotes foreign-language training for overseas employment, can help young people access opportunities in hospitality, healthcare and technical services.

Equally important is ensuring that these opportunities reach students from rural areas, tea-garden communities, tribal regions, char areas and hill districts. Improving school infrastructure, teacher preparedness, digital connectivity and access to vocational education must remain priorities. Particular attention should be given to girls and disadvantaged communities.

The focus must shift from expanding educational access to ensuring quality, relevance and employability. Students should be encouraged to identify their interests, develop practical competencies and make informed choices about higher education and career pathways. Not every student needs to follow the same academic route; universities, technical institutions, vocational programmes and entrepreneurship must all be recognised as valuable pathways to economic participation.

Ultimately, the success of Assam’s development journey will depend on how effectively it transforms its young population into a skilled, innovative and productive workforce. The generation that will shape Assam in the future is already sitting in its classrooms today. Investing in their capabilities from an early age, connecting learning with practical experience and creating opportunities to translate knowledge into livelihoods will be essential to building a prosperous, inclusive and developed Assam.