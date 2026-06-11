From periphery to growth frontier

A decade of connectivity, infrastructure, investment and inclusion has brought Assam

and the Northeast closer to the vision of a

Viksit Bharat – Dwina Barbaruah

Twelve years ago, India embarked on a new chapter in governance when Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister following a historic mandate in 2014. Guided by the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the country has since witnessed a series of reforms, infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and improving the quality of life of citizens.

From the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the rapid expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem to flagship programmes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Make in India and the Semiconductor Mission, the past 12 years have focused on strengthening governance, expanding opportunities and building a stronger economic foundation.

For Assam and the eight Northeastern states, often described by the Prime Minister as Ashtalakshmi — the eight embodiments of prosperity — the period has been particularly transformative. Once viewed as geographically distant from the country’s mainstream development narrative, the region has increasingly emerged as a gateway to Southeast Asia, a hub of connectivity and a growing destination for investment.

Infrastructure drives

transformation

Infrastructure development has been one of the defining features of the past decade in Assam and the Northeast. Investments in roads, bridges, airports and railways have significantly improved connectivity within the region and with the rest of India.

The expansion of national highways, construction of major bridges across the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and enhanced border road networks have reduced travel times and improved access to remote areas. Landmark projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge and the Bhupen Hazarika Setu have strengthened connectivity while facilitating trade, tourism and economic activity.

Urban infrastructure in Assam has also undergone visible transformation. Flyovers in Guwahati have eased congestion, while city development projects have improved public amenities. The Brahmaputra riverfront development aims to create modern urban spaces while promoting tourism and cultural preservation.

The expansion of airport infrastructure and improved regional air connectivity under the UDAN scheme have made air travel more accessible across the Northeast, bringing remote communities closer to markets and opportunities.

Railway expansion connects people and markets

Railway connectivity has witnessed significant growth in the region. Broad-gauge conversion projects, new rail lines and station modernisation have enhanced connectivity across the Northeastern states, improving passenger mobility and freight movement.

These developments have enabled farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses to access larger markets while strengthening the Northeast’s integration with national logistics networks. Improved connectivity has also reinforced the region’s role in India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to deepen engagement with Southeast Asia.

Welfare schemes reach

the grassroots

A major pillar of the government’s development agenda has been the expansion of welfare programmes aimed at improving living standards and promoting social inclusion. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, lakhs of beneficiaries across Assam and the Northeast have gained access to pucca houses, improving housing security and dignity for vulnerable families.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has expanded access to healthcare by providing financial protection for medical treatment. Initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission have improved access to safe drinking water, sanitation and public health services.

Meanwhile, Direct Benefit Transfer mechanisms, Jan Dhan accounts and digital payment platforms such as UPI have enhanced transparency and efficiency in welfare delivery while advancing financial inclusion.

Expanding healthcare and educational opportunities

Healthcare infrastructure across the Northeast has received renewed attention over the past decade. A major milestone has been the establishment of AIIMS Guwahati, which has emerged as a centre for advanced medical care, education and research. The institution has reduced dependence on metropolitan cities for specialised treatment while creating opportunities for healthcare professionals and researchers.

Several new medical colleges and expanded hospital facilities across Assam have further strengthened healthcare delivery and increased access to quality services.

The education sector has witnessed similar progress. Institutions such as IIM Shillong and IIM Guwahati have expanded opportunities for management education and leadership development. Investments in universities, technical institutions and skill development programmes have helped create a stronger ecosystem for higher education and innovation.

Skill development initiatives have focused on equipping young people with industry-relevant capabilities, preparing them for opportunities in emerging sectors such as information technology, logistics, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Assam emerges as an

investment destination

One of the most significant shifts during the past decade has been the growing recognition of Assam and the Northeast as attractive investment destinations.

Improved infrastructure, policy reforms and better connectivity have enhanced investor confidence. Sectors such as tourism, food processing, renewable energy, information technology, logistics and manufacturing have attracted increasing interest.

A landmark achievement has been the establishment of the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad in Assam. The project has placed the state on India’s semiconductor map and represents a major step towards developing a high-technology manufacturing ecosystem in the Northeast.

The facility aligns with India’s Semiconductor Mission and strengthens Assam’s position in the country’s efforts to build resilient electronics and semiconductor supply chains. It is expected to generate employment, support ancillary industries and attract further investments in advanced manufacturing.

Governance and a new

growth narrative

The past 12 years have also witnessed governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and citizen services. The expansion of digital governance platforms has simplified access to public services, reduced bureaucratic hurdles and strengthened accountability.

As India marks 12 years of Modi-led governance, the transformation visible across Assam and the Northeast reflects a broader shift in national development priorities. The region, once seen primarily as remote, is now gaining recognition as a strategic growth frontier with substantial economic and geopolitical significance.

Highways, railways, healthcare, education, housing, and high-technology manufacturing have all strengthened the foundations for long-term growth. While challenges remain, the progress achieved over the past decade has helped bring Assam and the Northeast closer to the national vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The story of the region today is increasingly one of opportunity, aspiration and integration into India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

(The writer can be reached at dwinakashyap@gmail.com)