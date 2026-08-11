From Protest to Dialogue: Bhagwat’s Vision for Gen-Z and Indian Democracy

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The recent voices raised by young people at Jantar Mantar have posed several new questions before Indian democracy. There may be differences of opinion over the movement, and its style, leadership and possible political exploitation may certainly be debated. But one fundamental truth cannot be denied: in a democracy, every citizen has the right to express an opinion, voice dissent and protest peacefully. It is in this context that the perspective expressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on young people, particularly Gen-Z, becomes highly significant. He has stressed that the new generation seeks rational answers and asks questions; mere orders or instructions cannot persuade them. According to him, what is needed today is “discussion, not dictation; consensus, not command.”

Bhagwat has gone a step further by stating that protest is a legitimate means of dialogue in a democracy and that the grievances raised by Gen-Z through its movement are justified. He has also made it clear that branding those who protest as “anti-national” is neither fair nor appropriate. In his view, the objective of a movement should not be to create divisions in society but to move towards consensus and constructive solutions. He has also drawn attention to the relationship between the need for reforms in the education system and the growing discontent among students. Bhagwat’s perspective deserves appreciation because this is not merely an issue concerning one particular movement or one particular government. It touches the very soul of Indian democracy, where power derives its legitimacy from the people, and listening to them is both a constitutional and moral responsibility for those in power.

To regard every protest as rebellion is to narrow our understanding of democracy. To equate dissent with anti-nationalism is an even greater mistake. The nation is larger than any government, and democracy is greater than political power. A citizen who questions the system out of concern for the country’s future is not necessarily opposing the nation; very often, he or she is expressing an earnest desire to make the nation better. As we celebrate the achievements of independent India on the occasion of Independence Day, we must also ask ourselves: What does freedom truly mean? Is freedom limited to hoisting the national flag, singing the national anthem and remembering our freedom fighters? Or does it also mean that the youth of the country can question the system, draw attention to its shortcomings and express their views without fear? If we genuinely aspire to build a developed, prosperous and powerful India, we must listen to the dreams, concerns and aspirations of its young people.

India’s great thinkers have always regarded youth power as a cornerstone of nation-building. Swami Vivekananda called upon the youth to awaken, recognize their inner strength and move towards their goals. The essence of his message was that young people are not merely the future of the nation; they are an active force in the present. Mahatma Gandhi believed that change does not come only from corridors of power; it emerges from the consciousness of alert and responsible citizens. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam repeatedly connected the dreams of young people with the future of India. For him, a dream was not something one sees while asleep, but something that does not allow one to sleep. The restlessness of today’s youth needs to be understood in this spirit.

The difference between the younger and older generations is natural. In earlier times, there was relatively little space in families, schools and society for asking “why”. Accepting what elders said was often considered a virtue. Today’s young people ask, “Why?”, “How?” and “For what purpose?” The new generation does not automatically accept something merely in the name of tradition. It wants evidence, reasoning and tangible results. This transformation is both a challenge and an opportunity. If we suppress this questioning spirit, it can lead to frustration and alienation. But if we channel it in the right direction, the same questioning spirit can become a powerful force for innovation, research and nation-building.

There is no need to fear a clash of ideas. Indian civilization itself has evolved through a rich tradition of dialogue and debate—“Vâde Vâde Jâyate Tattva-Bodha?,” meaning that deeper understanding emerges through sustained discussion and debate. The Upanishads are filled with questions, answers and further questions. Lord Mahavira’s doctrine of Anekantavada teaches us that truth cannot be viewed from a single, one-sided perspective; a subject may have multiple dimensions and viewpoints. Therefore, debate is not a weakness of democracy; it is its intellectual strength. The problem is not debate, but when it becomes violent. The problem is not dissent, but when dissent becomes a pretext for anarchy. This principle is why the other side of Bhagwat’s message is equally important: protests must remain within constitutional limits, peaceful in character and focused not on humiliating individuals but on bringing about positive change in the system.

Protest is a democratic right—but it must be exercised with democratic discipline. Criticising the government is democracy; violence is not. Asking questions is freedom; damaging public property is not. Therefore, both the government and the protesters have responsibilities. But the responsibility of the government is greater because it possesses political authority, administrative machinery and institutional power. A student’s voice may be silenced with a baton, but the anxiety behind that voice cannot be eliminated with a baton. Calling a protester “anti-national” does not make the question disappear. If a demand is wrong, it should be demonstrated to be so through facts and reason. And if a demand is legitimate, why should there be hesitation in acknowledging it? In a democracy, the government’s most effective instrument is not the police—it is dialogue.

In this context, Mohan Bhagwat serves as a guide and a social conscience. On several occasions, rather than merely offering praise, he has raised questions concerning the larger interests of society. When power or institutions appear to be moving excessively in a particular direction, it is the responsibility of a conscientious guide to encourage introspection and remind them of their larger obligations. In this sense, Bhagwat’s role may remind us of Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharata—a figure who remained close to the centre of power yet, from time to time, reminded those in authority of dharma, restraint and the larger welfare. This comparison is not intended as personality worship but only to explain the role of a responsible guide.

When governments listen to people’s concerns in time, a movement can become a solution before it turns into a problem. But when grievances remain buried in files for months or years, when channels of dialogue gradually close and citizens begin to feel that they will not be heard, discontent inevitably spills onto the streets. At that point, political parties, opportunistic elements, and vested interests may become involved. The original issue gets pushed into the background, and the character of the movement begins to change. This is precisely the situation that democracy must prevent.

The controversies surrounding NEET and the examination system have also conveyed an important message: matters concerning the future of young people demand extraordinary sensitivity from governments and institutions. An examination is not merely a question paper. It represents years of hard work, dreams and economic and social aspirations of millions of families. If a student feels that his or her hard work has not been evaluated through a fair and transparent system, the resulting anger is understandable. Recent student movements have brought the need for reforms in the education system to the centre of national debate. In this context, the role of the police also needs to be redefined. Not every protester is a criminal, and not every slogan is anti-national. Along with maintaining law and order, the police must also be trained to protect legitimate democratic rights. Distinguishing between genuine national security threats and legitimate civic dissent is one of the fundamental tests of a mature democratic policing system.

Therefore, Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks should not be viewed merely through the narrow lens of the Gen-Z movement. They should be understood as part of a much broader message about India’s democratic journey. Governments will come and go. Political parties will change. The nature and language of movements will evolve. But one fundamental requirement of democracy will never change: the people must be heard. A strong democracy does not fear questions. A confident government does not fear criticism. A progressive nation does not silence its youth. The real strength of India lies not in the absence of dissent, but in its ability to transform dissent into dialogue, dialogue into understanding, and understanding into constructive national action.