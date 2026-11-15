From strategic frontier to defence-industrial powerhouse

Shahin Yusuf

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)

The Assam Cabinet’s decision on November 3, 2026, to allot approximately 6,000 bighas of land near Nellie in the Morigaon district for a proposed Defence Park presents the state with an opportunity extending far beyond conventional industrial development. At a time when India’s defence procurement increasingly emphasises indigenous manufacturing, Assam must move beyond its traditional role as a strategically sensitive frontier and emerge as an active contributor to the country’s defence-industrial ecosystem. The pertinent question, therefore, is not how much land the state can allocate, but what strategic capabilities it can develop upon it.

The successful flight-test of India’s indigenously developed Pralay quasi-ballistic missile on November 5, 2026, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast demonstrates the growing sophistication of the country’s indigenous defence capabilities. Developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, alongside other laboratories, with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as its development-cum-production partner, Pralay exemplifies how scientific research, institutional collaboration and industrial manufacturing can converge to strengthen national security. Assam should draw an important lesson from this achievement: defence industrialisation requires an integrated ecosystem, not merely an expansive industrial estate.

Although India’s defence infrastructure has transformed considerably since then, geographical realities continue to make the Northeast strategically consequential. Difficult terrain, climatic extremities, international borders and logistical vulnerabilities demand specialised equipment, dependable supply chains and technologies adapted to the operational conditions of the eastern frontier.

However, Assam need not imitate the established defence manufacturing corridors of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Its comparative advantage lies in developing specialised manufacturing capabilities addressing the distinctive requirements of eastern and northeastern India. Military maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), protective equipment, surveillance systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, communication equipment and specialised components could constitute the initial industrial priorities. Products designed for jungle warfare, high humidity, difficult terrain and remote military establishments would offer a commercially and strategically relevant niche.

Importantly, Assam’s Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, notified in February 2025, already provides a policy foundation for pursuing this ambition. The proposed Defence Park should therefore be conceived as an implementation platform for the state’s existing industrial vision rather than an isolated infrastructure announcement. The government must translate policy incentives into credible investment proposals, industrial partnerships and measurable manufacturing outcomes.

The participation of defence public-sector enterprises such as BDL, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could strengthen this ecosystem through ancillary manufacturing, component supply, maintenance facilities and technology partnerships. Nevertheless, their participation must be pursued through formal institutional engagement rather than presumed. Equally important is the mobilisation of qualified private manufacturers, MSMEs and start-ups capable of entering defence supply chains through quality certification, research collaboration and dependable production standards.

Research institutions must become integral to this undertaking. DRDO’s Defence Research Laboratory at Tezpur has experience in areas such as jungle-warfare technologies, water purification, vector-borne disease management and high-altitude waste management. These research priorities address practical challenges confronting military personnel deployed in demanding environments. Structured collaboration with IIT Guwahati, NIT Silchar and defence manufacturers could establish a research-to-production pathway, enabling indigenous innovations to progress from laboratory development to commercial manufacturing. Dedicated technology-transfer arrangements, intellectual-property safeguards and industry-led research programmes would be essential.

Yet industrial ambition must not obscure economic feasibility or procedural accountability. Six thousand bighas of land cannot, by themselves, guarantee industrial success. Before implementation, the government must establish transparent land records, conduct environmental and flood-risk assessments, undertake meaningful community consultations and ensure appropriate rehabilitation safeguards. A professionally constituted governing authority, incorporating defence experts, technical institutions, industry representatives and government officials, should oversee the project. A phased investment roadmap, independently verifiable employment targets and periodic public disclosure would help prevent the Defence Park from becoming another real-estate proposition masquerading as industrial development.

The economic opportunity is substantial. The Union Budget 2026–27 allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, including Rs 2.19 lakh crore for capital expenditure and approximately Rs 1.85 lakh crore for capital acquisition. Of the capital acquisition allocation, Rs 1.39 lakh crore has been earmarked for procurement from domestic industries. Although this does not guarantee contracts for Assam-based enterprises, it demonstrates the scale of the domestic procurement market that a strategically prepared industrial ecosystem could seek to access. The challenge is to build the technical competence, certification standards and manufacturing reliability necessary to become a credible supplier.

The Assam Government must accordingly move beyond land allocation and prepare a bankable project framework identifying anchor investors, infrastructure requirements, power availability, skilled manpower, logistics connectivity and prospective manufacturing segments. Defence industrialisation should also complement civilian connectivity, education and healthcare, rather than displace these equally indispensable developmental priorities.

Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot be measured merely by defence procurement announcements or the inauguration of industrial parks. Its credibility rests upon indigenous technological capabilities, competitive manufacturing, reliable supply chains and institutional accountability. Assam need not manufacture everything that India requires; it must develop the capacity to manufacture what India’s eastern frontier particularly needs.

The proposed Defence Park at Nellie offers an opportunity to transform the Northeast from a geographical shield into an active contributor to India’s strategic and industrial sovereignty. Its success, however, must ultimately be measured not in bighas allotted or announcements made, but in technologies developed, contracts secured, products manufactured, skilled employment generated and the resilience added to national defence.