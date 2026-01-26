From Tagore’s pen to Republic Day pride

Barnali Sarma Basistha

(The writer can be reached at barnalisarmabasistha@rediffmail.com.)

Every 26 January, India celebrates not just the adoption of its constitution in 1950, but the idea of democracy itself. At the heart of this celebration stands ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the national anthem that gives voice to India’s unity, dignity, and collective will.

Composed by Rabindranath Tagore and first sung in 1911, the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ imagined a free and confident India long before independence became a reality. The regions named in the anthem are not mere geography; they reflect the country’s plural and inclusive soul. Contrary to long-standing misconceptions, the anthem does not praise any ruler. It honours the “Dispenser of India’s destiny”—the united spirit of its people. Recognising this, India officially adopted “Jana Gana Mana” as its national anthem on January 24, 1950, just days before the Constitution came into force.

On Republic Day, the anthem’s meaning becomes especially powerful. Democracy is more than elections and institutions; it is about equality, dignity, and shared responsibility. When ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is sung, citizens stand together beyond differences of language, religion, or class. In that moment, democracy becomes visible and deeply human.

On the other hand, Indian cinema has often echoed this spirit. From school assemblies in the Bollywood movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ to media debates in ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, and from freedom struggle films like ‘Shaheed’ to regional cinema such as the Malayalam film ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the anthem has been used not as an ornament, but as a moral and constitutional voice.

“Jana Gana Mana” is more than just a ceremonial song. Each Republic Day, it renews our commitment to the Constitution and reminds us that India is not built on a single voice, but on the harmony of many. In its melody lives the promise of democracy itself.