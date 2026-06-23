From the hills to greater heights

A 75-year journey of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar

(zahidtapadar@gmail.com)

Seventy-five years ago, a historic aspiration of the hill people found institutional expression with the establishment of the Autonomous District Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. What began on 23rd June 1952 as the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District Council has today evolved into the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) - a vibrant institution of self-governance and a symbol of identity, dignity and the collective aspirations of the people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The Platinum Jubilee of KAAC is not merely a celebration of an institution completing seventy-five years; it is a tribute to the resilience of generations, the preservation of indigenous heritage, and the unwavering determination of the people to shape their destiny.

The journey of KAAC over the last seven-and-a-half decades reflects a continuous endeavour to protect the unique cultural identity, traditional institutions, languages and customs of indigenous communities while embracing the opportunities of modern development.

The path was not always easy. The challenges of difficult terrain, inadequate connectivity and limited resources demanded extraordinary perseverance. Yet every school established in a remote village, every road connecting distant habitations, every healthcare facility reaching the people, and every initiative towards social and economic progress has become a milestone in this collective journey.

Today, the two hill districts of KAAC are witnessing a new phase of transformation with significant improvements in roads, education, healthcare, rural development, agriculture, tourism, sports and livelihood opportunities. The vision is not merely to create infrastructure but to ensure that development reaches every household while preserving the priceless natural heritage, environment and rich cultural diversity of the hills.

One of the most defining moments in the contemporary history of Karbi Anglong was the signing of the historic tripartite Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) on 4th September 2021 among the Government of India, the Government of Assam and five Karbi armed groups. The agreement ended decades of violence and unrest, paving the way for lasting peace, reconciliation, and accelerated development. It addressed the long-standing aspirations of the Karbi people within the constitutional framework and created a new atmosphere of confidence and cooperation for building a prosperous future.

The recent chapter of KAAC's journey has been significantly shaped by the visionary leadership of Dr Tuliram Ronghang, who has been leading the Council since 24th October 2013. Under his leadership, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have witnessed remarkable momentum in developmental activities with special emphasis on infrastructure, education, healthcare, rural connectivity, youth empowerment, sports, tourism and the welfare of all communities.

This journey of transformation has received consistent support and guidance from the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose commitment to the progress of the hill districts has further strengthened the partnership between the state government and KAAC. The close coordination between the Government of Assam and KAAC has accelerated the implementation of ambitious developmental projects and welfare initiatives, bringing new hope and confidence to the people.

The Platinum Jubilee is also a moment to remember with profound gratitude the pioneers, former leaders, social reformers, public representatives and countless ordinary citizens whose sacrifices, wisdom and dedication laid the foundation of this historic institution. Their dreams and struggles keep motivating the present generation to carry forward the ideals of self-governance, peace and progress.

The youth of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong now inherit a legacy built over seventy-five years. Their responsibility is to blend the wisdom of tradition with innovation, education and modern knowledge to build a stronger, more self-reliant and prosperous society.

As KAAC enters its seventy-sixth year, the message of the Platinum Jubilee remains clear-seventy-five years is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a new chapter of greater possibilities.

The vision ahead is of a peaceful, developed and self-reliant Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, where every community moves forward together, where the richness of indigenous cultures remains protected, and where the benefits of development reach the last person in the remotest village.

The hills that once carried the dreams of self-governance now look towards greater heights of prosperity, harmony and inclusive progress. The seventy-five-year journey of KAAC stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of its people-a journey that honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future.