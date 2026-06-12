From the Nehruvian Republic to the Modi Era

Bivash Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years in office and becomes one of India’s longest-serving prime ministers, India finds itself at an important historical moment. Few leaders after independence have shaped public discourse, governance priorities and national aspirations as profoundly as Modi. Yet, any assessment of contemporary India inevitably invites comparison with Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation’s first prime minister and the principal architect of the early Indian state. The story of modern India is, in many ways, the story of these two contrasting visions. One emerged from the idealism of a newly independent nation seeking its place in a divided world; the other reflects the aspirations of a confident, rising power determined to redefine itself in the twenty-first century.

The Nehruvian Vision

Nehru inherited a nation devastated by Partition, poverty, illiteracy and communal violence. His response was to create institutions that could sustain democracy and development. His government established institutions that continue to shape India today, including the IITs, the IIMs, the AIIMS, major public sector organisations, scientific research establishments, atomic energy programmes and large multipurpose dams. Fabian socialism deeply influenced Nehru’s vision. The state occupied the commanding heights of the economy. Centralised planning, import substitution and public sector dominance became the pillars of economic policy. While this model laid the foundation for industrialisation, critics argue that it also created the “licence-permit Raj”, restricting private enterprise and slowing economic growth. The low growth rates that followed were later described as the “Hindu rate of growth”.

Foreign Policy: Idealism

and its Limits

Perhaps no aspect of Nehru’s legacy generates more debate than foreign policy. Nehru championed the Panchsheel principles and became one of the architects of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). During the Cold War, India sought strategic autonomy rather than alignment with either the United States or the Soviet Union. Supporters view Nehru’s approach as a visionary contribution that enhanced India’s moral standing. Critics argue that excessive idealism weakened India’s strategic preparedness. Relations with China illustrate this debate. The slogan “Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai” reflected Nehru’s hope for Asian solidarity. However, the 1962 Sino-Indian War exposed serious military and diplomatic miscalculations. The conflict dealt a severe blow to India’s confidence and remains a significant criticism of Nehru’s leadership. The debate continues over Nehru’s decision to refer the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Sardar Patel focused on uniting princely states, but he was not assigned the task of addressing the Kashmir issue. While some scholars see it as an attempt to secure international legitimacy, others believe it internationalised a matter that should have remained India’s internal concern.

Cultural and Civilisational Questions

Nehru’s commitment to secularism was unwavering. He believed that the state should maintain equal distance from all religions. This outlook influenced his discomfort with overt state participation in religious activities. The inauguration of the Somnath Temple by President Rajendra Prasad, despite Nehru’s reservations, symbolised an early debate about the relationship between India’s civilisational heritage and its secular state. For many critics, Nehru represented a Westernised elite worldview that underestimated India’s cultural roots. Admirers, however, regard him as a defender of constitutional secularism during a fragile phase of nation-building.

The North-East and

National Integration

The Northeast often felt geographically and psychologically distant from the centres of power in New Delhi during the early decades after independence. While Nehru formulated policies intended to preserve tribal identities and cultural autonomy, critics argue that the region remained inadequately connected through infrastructure, industry and investment. The perception of neglect contributed to alienation and insurgency in several areas. The famous remark attributed to Nehru after the devastating Assam earthquake of 1950 remains a subject of debate and interpretation. Regardless of historical disputes, many in the region felt disconnected from national development priorities for decades.

The Modi Era: A Different Imagination of India

Narendra Modi’s rise represents a significant departure from the Nehruvian framework. Unlike Nehru, Modi’s political narrative is rooted in humble origins and organisational politics. His supporters see him as embodying aspiration, self-reliance and grassroots democracy. Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has sought to combine economic modernisation with cultural confidence. The emphasis on infrastructure has been unprecedented. Motorways, airports, railway modernisation, digital connectivity, inland waterways and logistics corridors have transformed the development landscape. The Northeast has become a major beneficiary of this approach. New bridges, highways, railway links and air connectivity have integrated the region more closely with the rest of India. The Act East Policy has also enhanced the strategic significance of the region.

Economic Transformation

India today is among the world’s largest economies and one of its fastest-growing major nations. Initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti and production-linked incentives have aimed to strengthen manufacturing and innovation. The expansion of digital payments through UPI has created a globally recognised model of financial inclusion. Direct benefit transfers have reduced leakages and improved welfare delivery. India’s foreign exchange reserves, gold reserves and macroeconomic resilience have strengthened significantly compared to earlier decades. The country is increasingly viewed as a major engine of global growth.

Social Welfare and Human Development

The Modi government has emphasised welfare delivery at scale. Schemes related to housing, sanitation, cooking gas connections, health insurance and drinking water have sought to improve quality of life for millions. The Ayushman Bharat programme has emerged as one of the world’s largest public health initiatives. Simultaneously, campaigns promoting yoga have elevated India’s soft power globally. Women’s empowerment has received policy attention through financial inclusion, entrepreneurship programmes and legislative initiatives.

National Security and

Strategic Assertion

One of the defining features of the Modi era has been a more assertive national security posture. The surgical strikes and Balakot operation signalled a willingness to respond forcefully to cross-border terrorism. The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 fundamentally altered the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. Supporters view it as completing national integration, while critics raise concerns about federalism and democratic consultation. The creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh reflected a broader strategic focus on border security and development. Defence modernisation, indigenous manufacturing and increased strategic cooperation with major powers have strengthened India’s geopolitical position.

Civilisational Confidence and Public Symbols

If Nehru sought to define India primarily through constitutional modernity, Modi has emphasised the civilisational dimension of nationhood. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath, the construction of the new Parliament building, Kartavya Path and the National War Memorial represent efforts to reconnect governance with historical memory and cultural identity. For supporters, these initiatives correct decades of cultural hesitation. Critics argue that the balance between cultural nationalism and constitutional pluralism must remain carefully preserved.

Political Criticism and Democratic Contestation

No major political leader escapes criticism. Modi continues to face scrutiny over the 2002 Gujarat riots despite judicial processes that found no prosecutable evidence against him personally. Opposition parties have frequently targeted him through political slogans and personal attacks. Yet repeated electoral victories suggest that a substantial section of the electorate evaluates him primarily on governance, welfare delivery and national leadership rather than partisan accusations. In a democracy, criticism is inevitable. What ultimately matters is public judgement through the ballot box.

Two Visions, One Nation

The contrast between Nehru and Modi should not be viewed as a battle between heroes and villains. Rather, it reflects India’s evolution through different historical contexts. Nehru’s era focused on institution-building, democratic consolidation and scientific temper. Modi’s era has prioritised execution, infrastructure, national confidence and global ambition. Nehru governed a newly independent nation struggling for survival. Modi governs a rising power seeking leadership in an increasingly multipolar world. History will continue to debate their successes and failures. Yet both have left an indelible imprint on India’s journey.

(The writer can be reached at modi.bivash@yahoo.in)