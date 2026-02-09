The decision to create the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) through a tripartite agreement signed between the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland, and representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) in New Delhi last Thursday must be considered a major development. A historic milestone in the political and developmental landscape of India’s Northeast, the creation of the FNTA promises to address a long-standing demand for autonomy, in addition to rectifying developmental disparities in six eastern districts of Nagaland. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation has been, for over a decade, representing seven recognized tribes across Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator districts, arguing that the eastern part of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was left behind in the post-statehood development of Nagaland. Cited as economically backward, the eastern districts, home to over 30 percent of the state’s population, had demanded a separate state called “Frontier Nagaland,” with ENPO saying that their interests were not adequately represented within the existing administrative structure. The ENPO movement also highlighted the “development deficit” and called for the creation of a separate administrative control. As reported, the new administrative arrangement called FNTA would have devolution of powers over 46 subjects, something almost similar to the Sixth Schedule autonomous councils of Assam. According to details of the tripartite agreement, provisions include the establishment of a mini-secretariat for FNTA headed by an Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary and the sharing of development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region in proportion to its population and area. The agreement, however, does not affect provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution. Other provisions of the agreement include (i) (i) a fixed annual outlay, with the Union Home Ministry agreeing to bear initial establishment cost; (ii) establishment of a mini secretariat, which will be headed by an Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary; and (iii) development funds of the state to be shared based on population and area. Looking back, one can also cite the issue of eastern or frontier Nagaland as one of the typical regional disparities the Northeastern region had suffered since independence. Like all other Northeastern states, certain districts in Nagaland too had suffered from lack of development, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare facilities, and education, to name a few. The agreement has already been described as a triumph of dialogue over conflict, thus reflecting the government’s approach of resolving longstanding issues of the region through negotiation. The most important takeaway is that this settlement preserves the territorial integrity of Nagaland while honoring the unique needs of the tribal communities residing in the eastern districts. By addressing the “development deficit,” the agreement also aims to foster inclusivity and strengthen democratic processes.