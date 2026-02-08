Frontier Nagaland Accord: A New Path to Peace and Development

Dipak Kurmi

The signing of a historic agreement on February 5, 2025, in New Delhi between the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organization marks a transformative chapter in the political evolution of the Northeast. Conceived as a step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous region, the accord seeks to resolve a long-standing demand rooted in perceptions of neglect and underdevelopment in the eastern districts of Nagaland. The ceremony, held in the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio, symbolized not merely the conclusion of negotiations but the beginning of a new administrative and developmental framework. The agreement provides for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority for six districts—Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator—and the devolution of powers over 46 subjects, signalling a significant experiment in sub-state autonomy within India’s constitutional architecture.

For decades, the eastern belt of Nagaland has occupied a sensitive position both geographically and politically. Bordering Myanmar and endowed with vast natural resources, the region has often been described as strategically crucial yet economically lagging. Since the creation of Nagaland as a full-fledged state in 1963, sections of its eastern population have expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that development initiatives and administrative attention were disproportionately concentrated in other areas. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization, representing eight recognized Naga tribes across the six eastern districts, emerged as an apex body articulating these grievances. While the demand for a separate “Frontier Nagaland State” periodically intensified, the present agreement reflects a middle path that balances aspirations for autonomy with the imperatives of unity and constitutional continuity. It acknowledges emotional and developmental concerns without altering the territorial integrity of Nagaland or undermining the special protections enshrined in Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

At the heart of the agreement lies the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, an institutional mechanism designed to grant administrative and financial autonomy to the eastern districts. The FNTA will have decision-making authority over 46 specified subjects, thereby decentralising governance and enabling region-specific planning. A mini-secretariat headed by an additional chief secretary or principal secretary will anchor its administrative structure, ensuring that policymaking remains responsive and locally grounded. Importantly, the agreement provides for a proportional sharing of the development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region based on population and area, addressing a core grievance of fiscal imbalance. By committing the Ministry of Home Affairs to bear the initial expenditure for establishing the FNTA and to determine a fixed annual allocation, the Government of India has sought to reassure stakeholders that this arrangement is not symbolic but backed by tangible fiscal support.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah described the signing day as a significant milestone for a dispute-free Northeast, emphasising that the Modi government has consistently pursued the resolution of complex regional issues through dialogue. He recalled that eleven years earlier, the region was burdened by insurgency, fragmentation, and multiple interstate disputes that threatened its stability. Since 2019, he noted, the central government has signed twelve important agreements in the Northeast, reflecting a systematic effort to replace conflict with consensus. Shah emphasised that the current administration not only signs agreements but also implements them in their entirety, a stark contrast to the shortcomings he identified in previous administrations. His assurance that the Government of India would shoulder responsibility for the development of Eastern Nagaland was both a political commitment and a message of trust-building directed at the ENPO leadership.

The Home Minister also recalled his interactions with ENPO representatives during 2021–22, when he urged them to repose faith in the democratic process and assured them of fair justice and due respect. The culmination of prolonged negotiations, facilitated by officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs who acted as a bridge between ENPO and the Government of Nagaland, was described by Shah as a moment of immense satisfaction. Acknowledging the strategic importance of the ENPO region, he conceded that citizens of Eastern Nagaland had long felt deprived of equitable attention. The willingness of Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio to engage with the demands “with an open heart” and the cooperation extended by his cabinet colleagues and both Members of Parliament from Nagaland were recognized as crucial to reaching a logical conclusion. The presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Yanthungo Patton and other dignitaries at the signing underscored the collective political endorsement behind the accord.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s role has been pivotal in translating a potentially divisive demand into a negotiated administrative solution. Nagaland’s political landscape has historically been shaped by complex negotiations between tribal bodies, insurgent groups, and constitutional authorities. By choosing dialogue over confrontation, the state leadership demonstrated a pragmatic understanding that enduring peace in Nagaland depends on inclusivity and accommodation. The agreement’s explicit assurance that Article 371(A), which safeguards Naga customary law and ownership of land and resources, remains unaffected is particularly significant. It signals that enhanced autonomy for Eastern Nagaland will operate within the broader framework of Naga identity and constitutional protections, thereby mitigating fears of erosion of traditional rights or fragmentation of the state.

We cannot divorce the broader context of the agreement from the Government of India’s sustained engagement with the Northeast over the past decade. The region has witnessed multiple accords, including the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020 and agreements with various insurgent outfits, aimed at integrating disaffected groups into the democratic mainstream. Infrastructure development has accelerated through flagship initiatives such as the Act East Policy, expanded road and rail connectivity, and increased budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Against this backdrop, the FNTA arrangement represents a continuation of a policy approach that privileges negotiated settlements over coercive measures. It reinforces the principle that political aspirations rooted in genuine developmental concerns can be addressed through innovative constitutional mechanisms rather than through agitation or armed conflict.

The potential developmental impact of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority is substantial. Enhanced decision-making authority at the regional level can expedite infrastructure projects tailored to local needs, whether for road connectivity, healthcare access, educational institutions, or agricultural modernisation. Economic empowerment, coupled with optimum resource utilization, could transform the eastern districts from peripheral zones into growth nodes. Given the proximity to international borders, improved governance structures may also contribute to better border management and cross-border trade opportunities, aligning with India’s strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. If effectively implemented, the FNTA could serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar demands for autonomy without secession.

Yet the success of this arrangement will depend on sustained political will and administrative efficiency. Decentralisation, while powerful, also requires robust accountability mechanisms to prevent duplication of authority or fiscal mismanagement. The coordination between the FNTA, the Government of Nagaland, and the central government must remain seamless to avoid bureaucratic friction. The promise that both the Government of India and the Government of Nagaland will jointly take forward the development of Eastern Nagaland must translate into measurable outcomes, lest initial optimism give way to renewed scepticism. The credibility of the agreement will ultimately be judged not by the symbolism of its signing but by the lived experiences of the people in Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.

The accord also carries symbolic weight beyond administrative reform. It affirms a foundational tenet of democracy: that solutions to contentious issues are best achieved through negotiations grounded in mutual respect rather than through violence or coercion. For a long time, the Northeast has been seen through the lens of insurgency and unrest. However, the steady progress of peace agreements suggests a different story—one of reconciliation and cooperative federalism. By addressing the genuine aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland while preserving constitutional integrity, the agreement demonstrates that unity and diversity need not be opposing forces.

In extending congratulations to the people of Eastern Nagaland and to the organizations that sustained the dialogue process, the Union Home Minister articulated a broader aspiration of ending all disputes in Nagaland. Whether this milestone will indeed herald a fully dispute-free state remains to be seen, but it undeniably represents progress. The creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority is more than an administrative innovation; it is a statement of intent that development and dignity must reach every corner of the nation. As the Northeast continues its journey from the margins to the mainstream of India’s growth story, agreements such as this may well define the contours of a more inclusive and harmonious future.