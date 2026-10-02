Gandhi Jayanti: The Power of Truth and Non-Violence

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Every year on October 2, India stops to observe a national holiday that feels quite different from most others. There are no loud fireworks, no flashy parades, and no grand commercial sales. Instead, a quiet calm spreads across towns, villages, and bustling cities alike. This day is Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, whom millions fondly remember as Bapu, or the Father of the Nation. It is a time when people of all ages come together to honour a man who showed the world that quiet conviction, moral strength, and peaceful resistance can overcome even the most powerful empire. Beyond national borders, the world recognises this day as the International Day of Non-Violence, proving that the ideals Gandhi lived by remain timeless and universal.

To understand why Gandhi Jayanti holds such a special place in the hearts of so many people, one must look at the remarkable life of the man himself. Born in 1869 in Porbandar, a small coastal town in Gujarat, Gandhi was not born an extraordinary hero. He was an ordinary child, somewhat shy, who grew up studying law and eventually travelled to South Africa to practise as a barrister. It was in South Africa that he faced harsh racial discrimination firsthand, an experience that fundamentally altered his path. Rather than responding with anger, bitterness, or physical conflict, he developed a unique approach to fighting injustice. He called it Satyagraha, which roughly translates to holding firmly to the truth. He realised that true strength comes from an unshakeable adherence to justice and peaceful protest, rather than from the force of weapons.

When Gandhi returned to India, his homeland was suffering under British colonial rule. Millions of ordinary citizens felt helpless against a massive global power. Gandhi stepped into this reality not as a military leader or a wealthy politician, but as a humble man who wore hand-spun cloth, ate simple food, and walked among the people. He communicated in plain language, listened deeply to the concerns of farmers and workers, and helped everyday people discover their collective courage. Through powerful movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Salt March, and the Quit India Movement, Gandhi proved that when millions of unarmed individuals stand united for a righteous cause, no oppressive authority can silence them forever.

The core foundation of Gandhi's entire life was the concept of Ahimsa, or non-violence. For Gandhi, non-violence was never a passive choice or a sign of weakness. In fact, he considered it the ultimate weapon of the brave. It requires immense mental courage and patience to stand face-to-face with injustice, suffer hardship, and refuse to strike back out of hatred. He firmly believed that using violence to win a battle only creates new enemies and long-lasting scars, whereas winning through love and truth transforms one's opponents into partners. This philosophy changed the course of global history. Decades later, civil rights pioneers across the world, including Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela, drew inspiration from Gandhi's non-violent methods to demand equality and freedom in their own homelands.

Along with non-violence, Gandhi placed incredible emphasis on truth, which he referred to as Satya. For him, living truthfully meant being honest not only with others but also with oneself. He titled his autobiography The Story of My Experiments with Truth, openly sharing his flaws, mistakes, and personal struggles. He showed that perfection is not required to make a positive impact on the world; what matters is an honest effort to learn, grow, and do good every single day. He believed that moral integrity must guide public life, political movements, and daily personal habits alike.

Another defining aspect of Gandhi's vision was his belief in self-reliance and simplicity. During a time when industrialization was gathering speed across the world, Gandhi encouraged people to value local craftsmanship, support village industries, and practise sustainable living. He spun his own thread on a traditional wooden wheel, known as the charkha, and wore khadi, a simple hand-woven cloth. To him, the spinning wheel was far more than a tool for making clothing; it was a powerful symbol of economic freedom, human dignity, and equality. By making their own clothes, ordinary citizens took direct control of their lives and showed the world that true independence begins from within.

Gandhi was equally passionate about social reform and human equality. He spoke out tirelessly against the deep-rooted evils of the caste system and fought fiercely to abolish untouchability, referring to marginalized communities as Harijans, meaning children of God. He advocated passionately for women's empowerment, encouraging women across the nation to step out of traditional boundaries and lead freedom rallies. Furthermore, he worked constantly to build peace, mutual trust, and harmony between different religious communities, reminding everyone that love and humanity must always transcend artificial human divisions.

On the morning of October 2, Gandhi Jayanti begins with gentle reverence across the nation. The political leadership, dignitaries, and citizens from all walks of life gather at Raj Ghat, Gandhi's serene memorial located along the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi. People lay fresh flowers on the black marble platform, light traditional lamps, and observe moments of quiet reflection. Devotional songs that were close to Gandhi's heart, especially the soulful hymn Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and the moving poetry of Vaishnav Jan To, echo softly through prayer gatherings, reminding everyone of compassion, tolerance, and interfaith unity.

In schools, colleges, and community centres across India, the day is marked by educational and social activities. Children participate in essay writing contests, painting events, spin cotton on charkhas, and deliver speeches about Gandhi's life. Rather than viewing it as just a day off from regular classes, educators use the occasion to discuss how non-violence and truth apply to daily social challenges, such as standing up to bullying, resolving disputes peacefully, and respecting diverse opinions.

Gandhi cherished cleanliness, famously declaring that it is next to godliness. He believed that taking pride in cleaning one's own surroundings removes social prejudices regarding manual labour and builds a healthier, more respectful community. In modern times, Gandhi Jayanti has become closely linked with nationwide clean-up initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, where citizens, student volunteers, and civic groups join hands to clean public spaces, parks, schools, and neighbourhood streets. Additionally, many communities organize tree-planting drives, blood donation camps, and charitable food distributions, turning the holiday into a practical day of service to others.

It is also worth remembering that October 2 holds double significance for India, as it is also the birth anniversary of another legendary leader, Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former Prime Minister famous for his humility, integrity, and the inspirational call 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Remembering both these outstanding figures on the same day reinforces the core values of service, simplicity, and dedication to the nation.

In today's fast-paced, highly digital world, where news feeds are often dominated by conflict, division, and anger, Gandhi's timeless message feels more relevant than ever before. It is easy to feel overwhelmed by modern challenges, but Gandhi Jayanti serves as a powerful annual reminder that individual choices matter. Gandhi famously advised people to be the change they wish to see in the world. This means that if we desire a world filled with peace, kindness, and fairness, we must begin by practising those exact values in our daily interactions with family, friends, colleagues, and strangers.

Gandhi Jayanti is far more than a historical remembrance or a date on a calendar. It is a living, breathing opportunity for self-reflection. It asks us to pause, look inward, and evaluate how we respond to disagreements, how we treat those who are vulnerable, and how we contribute to the well-being of our surrounding communities. As the world observes this day, Gandhi's quiet, steady voice continues to echo through time, reminding us that true victory is never achieved by force but through the enduring powers of love, truth, and non-violence.