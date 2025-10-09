Dr Jintu Sarma

(drjintusarma@gmail.com)

Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India’s independence movement, was a man of profound wisdom and vision. Beyond his political shrewdness and social activism, Gandhi was deeply concerned about the well-being of the planet. His philosophy, rooted in the principles of non-violence, simplicity, and self-sufficiency, offered a blueprint for a harmonious relationship between humans and the environment. Gandhi’s ecological thought, rooted in his customs, always provides a sense of modern slant to examine contemporary environmental issues. At the core of Gandhi’s philosophy was the concept of swaraj, or self-rule. This extended not only to political independence but also to individual and collective autonomy. Gandhi believed that true freedom required a harmonious relationship with nature, as humans were an integral part of the natural world. He argued that exploitation of the environment was a symptom of a larger societal malaise, a reflection of the colonial mind-set that sought to dominate and control nature. Gandhi’s critique of industrialisation was particularly scathing. He saw it as a force that alienated humans from nature and led to the exploitation of resources. He advocated for a simpler, more sustainable way of life that emphasized local production, self-sufficiency, and the preservation of traditional crafts. Gandhi believed that such a lifestyle would not only reduce environmental damage but also promote social justice and equality.

One of Gandhi’s most enduring contributions to environmental thought was his concept of trusteeship. He argued that humans were not the owners of the Earth but rather its trustees, responsible for preserving it for future generations. This idea challenged the dominant Western worldview, which often equated progress with the exploitation of natural resources. Gandhi emphasized the importance of living in harmony with nature, rather than dominating it. Gandhi’s ecological vision was deeply influenced by his religious beliefs. He drew inspiration from Hindu and Jain traditions that emphasized the interconnectedness of all living beings. He believed that violence against nature was ultimately violence against oneself, as all creatures were part of the same cosmic order. Gandhi’s commitment to non-violence extended to his relationship with the natural world. He argued that the exploitation of nature was a form of violence that would ultimately lead to self-destruction. Gandhi’s ecological ideas have been the subject of much debate and discussion in recent years. Some critics argue that his emphasis on traditional ways of life is incompatible with modern economic development. Others contend that his philosophy provides a valuable framework for addressing contemporary M environmental challenges. Gandhi’s philosophy also extended to the issue of animal welfare. He was a strong advocate for vegetarianism, arguing that the consumption of meat was harmful to both human health and the environment. He believed that the exploitation of animals for food was a form of violence and that it contributed to environmental degradation. Gandhi’s vegetarianism was not merely a dietary choice but a moral statement, reflecting his commitment to non-violence and respect for all living beings. Gandhi’s vision of a harmonious relationship between humans and the environment was rooted in his belief in the interconnectedness of all things. He saw the natural world as a complex ecosystem in which all elements were interdependent. He argued that the exploitation of one part of the ecosystem would inevitably lead to the degradation of the whole. This understanding of ecological interdependence informed his approach to environmental conservation and development. Despite the criticisms, Gandhi’s ecological vision remains relevant even today. As we grapple with issues such as climate change, deforestation, and pollution, Gandhi’s ideas can provide a guiding light. While Gandhi’s ideas were ahead of their time, they remain relevant today. His emphasis on simplicity, self-sufficiency, and respect for the natural world offers a valuable perspective on the challenges of environmental degradation and climate change. ‘Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need but not any man’s greed.’ This is one of Gandhi’s most well-known quotes about the environment, which imitates his vision towards the natural resources. Ramachandra Guha, an environmental thinker and historian, has inscribed about Gandhi’s environmental anxieties and legacy in several ways. Guha has noted that Gandhi’s reservations about India imitating Western industrial development were rooted in environmental concerns. He has also stated that Gandhi’s solution to prevent resource exploitation was to decentralise power so that villages could control resources. Gandhi’s legacy is relevant to the current environmental crisis. As per Guha, Gandhi’s ideas have been used by many environmental movements and streams of environmental philosophy, including deep ecology and green. Guha identified three ideological trends in Indian environmental activism; Crusading Gandhians, ecological Marxists and appropriate technologists. He argues that the crusading Gandhians uphold the pre-capitalist and pre-colonial village community as the exemplar of ecological and social harmony. During India’s independence, numerous developmental strategies were implemented that both protected and destroyed the natural environment. Environmental Movements in India are responses to the country’s environmental difficulties from colonisation to the present, all in the name of progress and modernity. These movements are often direct manifestations of Gandhian nonviolence and peace-making.

Gandhian non-violence had been accepted by the environmental movements as their prime objective. The Silent Valley movement & Chipko movement are the most influential examples of Gandhian philosophy and motivation towards conservation of nature & natural resources. It was the contribution of Gandhi to the philosophy of deep ecology that made him a champion of environmentalism. Gandhi believed that ‘self-realisation’ is essential to understand any kind of problems or conflicts, which is an ever truth.