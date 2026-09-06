GDP at 7.8%, GVA at 8.2%: Strong fundamentals power India’s growth

Mita Nath Bora

(mitanathbora7@gmail.com)

Sometimes, all it takes is for someone to lead by example. As PM Narendra Modi leads the country, new India is writing the numbers. India’s latest economic numbers have delivered a strong message of resilience and momentum. The country recorded 7.8 % real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY 2026–27, underlining the continued strength of the Indian economy at a time when the global economic environment remains uncertain. At the same time, Real Gross Value Added (GVA) grew even faster, at 8.2 %, while nominal GDP expanded by 10.3 %.

The significance of these numbers lies not merely in the headline GDP figure. India has achieved this pace of growth despite a global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and uncertainty over energy prices. At a time when several economies are dealing with external pressures, India’s performance points towards the strength of its domestic economic fundamentals.

The latest performance has also surpassed expectations. According to the latest estimates of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s economy grew by 7.8 % during April–June 2026, compared with 6.9 %in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.The Reserve Bank of India had projected 7 %growth for the quarter, while economists had broadly expected growth of around 7.1 %. The actual 7.8 % expansion therefore represents a stronger-than-anticipated performance. More importantly, the growth is increasingly broad-based. Manufacturing expanded by 9.2 %, financial services grew by 12.1%, and Gross Fixed Capital Formation surged by 11.9 %. Private consumption also recorded a healthy 7.1 %growth, reflecting the resilience of domestic demand.

This combination is particularly significant. An economy becomes more resilient when growth is supported simultaneously by consumption, manufacturing, investment and services. The latest numbers suggest that India’s growth story is being driven by multiple engines rather than depending on a single sector. The sharp increase in investment is especially encouraging. Gross Fixed Capital Formation is an important indicator of the creation of productive assets and future capacity. Its 11.9 per cent growth suggests that the Indian economy is continuing to invest in its future. When manufacturing is expanding, investment is rising and consumers continue to spend, the economy is doing more than merely surviving a difficult global environment. It is building productive capacity for the years ahead.

The strength of the economy is also visible in indicators of the physical economy. Cement production increased by 8.9 %, finished steel consumption by 8.3 %and capital-goods output by 15.2 %. Electrical-equipment manufacturing recorded an especially impressive 27% growth.

These figures provide an important perspective on the nature of economic activity. Cement and steel are closely associated with construction and infrastructure activity, while capital goods are fundamental to investment and industrial expansion. The strong growth in electrical-equipment manufacturing is particularly notable because it reflects momentum in a sector that forms an important part of the manufacturing ecosystem. Viewed together with the 9.2% growth in manufacturing and the 11.9 %rise in fixed capital formation, these indicators point towards an economy that is not merely consuming but also producing, investing and creating capacity.

One of the most reassuring aspects of the latest figures is the resilience of private consumption. With consumption growing by 7.1 %, domestic demand continues to provide an important support to economic activity. A large domestic market has long been one of India’s structural strengths. When households continue to consume while businesses invest and manufacturers expand production, the resulting cycle can reinforce economic growth. This becomes even more important in periods of global uncertainty. External demand, commodity prices and international supply chains can fluctuate, but strong domestic demand provides the economy with an additional layer of resilience.

India’s growth is therefore increasingly being supported by its own economic activity. Manufacturing, services, investment and consumption are working together to sustain momentum.

The latest numbers also provide context to the larger emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local and Made in India. Economic self-reliance does not mean isolation from the global economy. Rather, it involves developing strong domestic capabilities, increasing productive capacity and ensuring that India is better equipped to withstand external disruptions. The experience of recent years has demonstrated the importance of resilient supply chains and domestic manufacturing capabilities. Global disruptions can affect the availability and price of essential inputs, making domestic capacity strategically and economically valuable. A growing manufacturing sector, stronger investment and expanding capital-goods production can therefore contribute not only to GDP growth but also to India’s long-term economic resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the latest 7.8 %growth as a “herculean feat”, highlighting that it has come despite global uncertainty, oil-price shocks and supply-chain disruptions. The performance has also been attributed to the collective strength and hard work of 140 crore Indians.

Economic growth is about more than statistics. Confidence plays a crucial role in determining how businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and consumers respond to changing circumstances. When growth exceeds expectations, it can strengthen confidence in the economy’s underlying trajectory. Businesses may be more willing to invest, entrepreneurs may be encouraged to expand, and industries may increase productive capacity.

This is why the latest GDP and GVA figures deserve to be viewed in a broader context. The 7.8% GDP growth and 8.2% GVA growth are not isolated numbers. They are accompanied by strong manufacturing growth, increased investment, resilient consumption and significant growth in several physical-economy indicators. Together, they paint a picture of an economy continuing to expand despite an uncertain global backdrop.

From Growth to

Viksit Bharat 2047

India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 requires sustained economic expansion, rising productivity, greater manufacturing capacity, investment in infrastructure and human capital, and opportunities for millions of citizens. The latest numbers provide an encouraging foundation for that journey. Strong growth creates the possibility of higher incomes, greater investment, expanding businesses and more economic opportunities. But the objective must be to ensure that growth remains durable, broad-based and capable of generating opportunities across regions and sections of society.

The contribution of entrepreneurs, farmers, workers, industries and economic stakeholders remains central to this process. Economic transformation is ultimately a collective endeavour, with government policy creating the enabling environment and citizens and businesses driving activity on the ground. The first-quarter numbers of FY 2026–27 thus offer a moment of considerable economic confidence. India has recorded 7.8% GDP growth and 8.2% GVA growth, exceeding expectations while maintaining momentum across manufacturing, investment, consumption and services. The real significance of the figures will be measured not simply by the performance of one quarter, but by whether this momentum can be sustained and translated into greater prosperity and productive opportunities.

For now, however, the message is clear: India is not waiting for the world economy to become stable before pursuing growth. It is continuing to build its own economic strength, expand its productive capacity and move forward with confidence.

The latest numbers reinforce India’s long-term journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047—a journey in which resilience, self-reliance, investment and sustained growth will remain critical pillars.