Gelephu can turn Assam’s border into a gateway for regional growth

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

The most consequential feature of Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) for Assam may not be the city itself, but the economic geography it can create around it. Built on Bhutan’s southern frontier and directly connected to Assam, GMC has the potential to turn a historically peripheral border belt into a regional corridor for manufacturing, logistics, finance, tourism and services.

That possibility is no longer theoretical. India-Bhutan merchandise trade reached about Rs 12,669 crore in 2024, with India accounting for nearly 80 per cent of Bhutan’s total trade, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. As Bhutan seeks to diversify its economy and position Gelephu as an international investment centre, Assam is geographically placed to capture a significant share of the resulting trade flows.

The critical question for Assam is whether it will remain a transit route or become a value-creating partner.

GMC is designed around sectors including finance, digital assets, green technology, health and wellness, education, agri-tech, tourism, aviation and logistics. Bhutan’s own investment platform describes the city as a hub for green industries, innovation and talent and offers investors long-term leases and one-stop regulatory support. Such an economic model is likely to generate demand for goods and services that a mountainous, landlocked economy cannot efficiently produce on its own. This is where Assam’s industrial proposition becomes important.

The State government has already signalled that it wants to complement, rather than compete with, GMC. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has identified a Special Economic Zone near the Bhutan border as a priority, with the objective of attracting manufacturing and investment linked to Gelephu. This is a strategically sensible division of economic functions: Bhutan can concentrate on high-value, clean and service-oriented activities, while Assam can offer land, industrial capacity, labour, warehousing and access to India’s larger market.

The proposed 69-km Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line could become the backbone of this relationship. The project is now included in India’s railway plans, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,456 crore in the latest official listing. It would be the first direct rail connection between India and Bhutan and, more importantly for Assam, connect Gelephu with the national railway network.

Road connectivity could reinforce that advantage. A proposed six-lane Bongaigaon-Gelephu corridor would increase the movement capacity for passengers and freight, while improved border infrastructure could reduce transaction costs. The commercial logic is straightforward: the faster goods can cross the border, clear customs and reach markets, the more attractive Assam becomes as a production and distribution base.

Jogighopa is perhaps the strongest immediate asset. Its multimodal logistics park and inland waterway terminal are around 90 km from Gelephu. The terminal, developed under the Sagarmala programme at a reported cost of Rs 82 crore, has customs and immigration facilities and a stated cargo-handling capacity of 1.1 million tonnes. Assam can therefore offer GMC something Bhutan cannot easily provide: access to an integrated network of road, rail and inland-water transport.

The opportunity extends beyond Bhutanese imports. Assamese tea, agricultural products, processed food, handicrafts and other goods could find new premium markets among visitors, businesses and residents of GMC. Conversely, Bhutanese products could use Assam’s logistics infrastructure to reach Bangladesh and Indian markets more efficiently.

The emerging corridor could also reshape border districts. Chirang, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon have traditionally been viewed largely through a border-security and rural-development lens. GMC creates the possibility of treating them as an economic production zone, with logistics parks, cold storage, construction-material industries, hospitality, transport services and skill centres.

There is a financing dimension as well. GMC is seeking family offices, investment funds and private capital, and its airport, tourism and knowledge-economy ambitions could generate demand for suppliers. Assam should therefore build an investment-promotion strategy specifically around the corridor, identifying firms that can supply cement, steel, food, furniture, engineering services, construction equipment and digital solutions. Small and medium enterprises in the BTR should not be left outside this value chain. Training, certification and access to credit could determine whether the project creates broad-based local gains or concentrates benefits among large external companies.

Equally important is institutional coordination. Customs, railways, roads, inland waterways, immigration authorities and state agencies must work from a single joint trade-facilitation plan framework. The objective should be to make the Assam-Gelephu corridor faster, cheaper and more predictable than alternative routes.

Guwahati stands to gain as the higher-order services centre. Banking, insurance, legal services, education, healthcare, aviation support, technology and professional consultancy could all benefit from increased cross-border economic activity. The city’s expanding airport infrastructure can complement Gelephu’s proposed international aviation hub. GMC itself identifies aviation and logistics as a core sector and says its international airport is intended to support a regional aviation and logistics economy.

There is also a larger regional proposition. A 2025 UNESCAP study identified Gelephu’s potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia, while stressing the need for modern land ports, integrated transport corridors and technology-driven trade facilitation. That should encourage Assam to think beyond Bhutan. Its location gives it a potential role in connecting Himalayan markets with Bangladesh and, through India’s Act East framework, wider Southeast Asian markets.

But geography alone does not create competitiveness. Assam will have to make border procedures predictable, improve last-mile connectivity, develop industrial land, build warehouses and cold chains, train workers and ensure that local enterprises can meet the quality standards of international buyers. The State must also guard against an infrastructure-heavy model in which goods simply pass through Assam without generating local value.

The real opportunity presented by Gelephu, therefore, is not simply more trade with Bhutan. It is the possibility of creating an economic ecosystem in which Bhutan’s capital, technology and high-value services meet Assam’s land, labour, manufacturing capacity and multimodal connectivity. If that ecosystem is built deliberately, Gelephu could change the meaning of Assam’s border with Bhutan. What was once the edge of the national economy could become one of its gateways.