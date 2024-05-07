General Election 2024: Narrative void to image politics

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

I've begun asserting that this parliamentary election lacks a coherent narrative. This assertion has proven challenging for media personalities and academics who specialize in decoding electoral dynamics. Interestingly, many esteemed journalists, columnists, and academics are now echoing this sentiment, acknowledging the absence of a national storyline in this election. This observation is increasingly evident in televised debates, where discussions frequently pivot between various topics, appearing transient and lacking in overarching themes.

I’ve been advocating the notion that this election is more about images than narratives. Through various opinion pieces and television appearances, I’ve emphasized how leaders’ images are competing across different states, with even regional party leaders entering the fray. This shift towards an “election of images” is a consequence of the repetitive and stagnant narratives that have characterized past elections. The electorate craves fresh narratives during electoral discourse, yet the fixation on familiar tropes persists. Furthermore, this election has become synonymous with the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose influential image resonates deeply with the public and plays a pivotal role in mobilizing votes in favour of the BJP. Consequently, the entire electoral landscape revolves around perceptions of Modi, either in support or opposition. Even those who now concede the narrative-less nature of this election must acknowledge its focus on images, with the Modi brand at its core. However, the challenge for opposition parties lies in their inability to craft compelling images of their leaders capable of countering the Modi brand at the grassroots level.

The Modi image brought forth a narrative integral to its construction: the development-centric “Viksit Bharat” narrative. This narrative, bolstered by various developmental initiatives undertaken by PM Modi over the past decade, served as a cornerstone of his image. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, struggling to establish a comparable image to Modi’s, has turned to caste as a focal point in electoral discourse, aiming to cultivate caste-based polarization in the electoral arena. Through a vigorous campaign advocating for caste censuses and increased reservation percentages for Other Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, Gandhi injected new life into caste-based electoral discussions during the 2024 parliamentary elections. This shift reshaped the landscape of electoral discourse in India, diverting attention from development agendas, beneficiaries, and visions for a future India, and placing caste at the forefront of electoral debates.

This shift in discourse has steered India’s democratic narrative from forward-looking to regressive. It has inadvertently paved the way for discourse centred on religion-based appeasement in Indian electoral campaigns. A key measure of a democracy’s maturity lies in the nature of its debates. Established democracies worldwide strive to move away from divisive primordial identities, instead fostering discussions focused on long-term visions and plans for a more inclusive and equitable society. When a democracy nurtures debates about the future of society and the nation, aiming for development and strength, it signals a deepening and maturation of democratic principles. Conversely, a regression to old, conventional, and regressive debates indicates a democratic deficit. Such a regression threatens to shake the very foundation of democracy, undermining its essence and integrity.

An important question arises: if this election is truly centred around the Modi image, what explains the low voter turnout in various states during the last two phases? From my perspective, those influenced by the Modi image perceive no significant challenge to his leadership. This confidence may contribute to the apathy reflected in the low voter turnout. Conversely, those hoping for Modi’s defeat may feel disillusioned by the current political landscape. They see little potential for victory against Modi, given the perceived lack of formidable opposition figures in this election, such as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Sharad Pawar, among others. This sense of resignation could further dampen voter enthusiasm in these final phases.

The 2024 parliamentary election, now past its initial phases, has unveiled the shape and tone of the political discourse driving this campaign. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming phases will witness a resurgence of developmental and forward-thinking debates emblematic of Indian democracy or if the trajectory will veer towards the familiar path of identity politics.