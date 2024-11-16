Giving wings to seaplane dreams in Northeast

The successful demo launch of a seaplane at the iconic Umiam Lake in Meghalaya and the first landing of a seaplane at the Brahmaputra Riverfront at Pandu Port in Guwahati have demonstrated the operational viability of the amphibian aircraft in the region. The relaxation of guidelines for seaplane operation has removed the hurdles in exploring the commercial viability of seaplane operations in the region. Under the relaxed norms issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seaplane operators are now not required to obtain a water aerodrome license, and holders of fresh commercial pilot licenses are eligible to operate a seaplane. The MoCA awarded seaplane routes to selected airline operators (SAOs) in different states or union territories under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN. It is mandatory under the scheme for SAOs to operate flights under the Scheduled Operator or Scheduled Commuter Operator (SCO) permit, and such flights could be undertaken only from licensed water aerodromes. However, due to delays in the development of water aerodromes, seaplane operation with compliance of these norms became difficult. As a result, the ambitious Guwahati-Shillong seaplane service failed to take wings even though it was approved by the Central Government in 2019. The government identified three locations for seaplane introduction for tourism and connectivity: the Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati, the Umrangso reservoir in Dima Hasao, and Kaziranga. The demo launch has revived hopes for its commercial launch. The relaxation in the seaplane operation norms was encouraged by Non-Schedule Operators Permit (NSOP) operations for helicopters under the UDAN scheme continuing successfully in different parts of the country. Cutting down travel time substantially and having a comfortable journey free from worries of traffic jams, etc., are great advantages for seaplanes, but cost comparison will play the crucial role in determining its commercial success. If the cost of flying in a seaplane is substantially higher than road travel by luxury cars between Guwahati and Shillong, then it may not be chosen as an alternative to road travel. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who attended the seaplane demo launch at Umiam Lake, says that the extension of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the RCS to seaplane operations would provide the initial fillip to the operators. He urged the governments of other Northeastern states to come forward and avail themselves of the benefits of seaplane operations in their respective states. The Ministry of Civil Aviation provides VGF as monetary assistance to the airline operator to enable them to successfully run the RCS-Udan routes. VGF support is market determined, which is allotted through a competitive bidding mechanism where the airline operators bid for the route in the form of VGF per seat. The RCS scheme aims at capping airfares of a certain number of seats in an aircraft at an affordable price. The airline operators are required to conform to certain specifications for operating routes under the scheme. These include providing 50% of the RCS Flight Capacity as RCS seats, with a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 40 RCS seats, operating a minimum of three and a maximum of seven flights a week, and VGF support for the RCS route is available for a period of three years only. The Comptroller and Auditor General observed that up to the UDAN-3 phase, 52 percent of the awarded routes could not commence operations, and while in 30 percent of the awarded routes, airlines completed the full concession period of three years. Only 7 percent of the awarded routes connecting 17 RCS airports could sustain the operations beyond the concession period of three years, as of March 2023. The CAG findings sound caution against rushing to a conclusion about the sustainability of seaplane operations in the region even with VGF support. Besides, questions will also be raised on the rationality of spending VGF to subsidize high-end tourism instead of extending the benefits to improve air connectivity within the region for general people. The MoCA earmarking separate VGF support for seaplane operation in the region exclusively for tourism purposes can ensure that monetary assistance for the existing RCS routes and newly awarded routes is available for making air travel affordable for the general public. The flexibility of landing a seaplane on land, water, or difficult terrains gives it operational freedom, but the safety of passengers and crew will be a key factor for its commercial success. The MOCA guidelines state that the relaxation of the norms in seaplane operations is an interim measure till the infrastructure for water aerodromes gets completely developed for seaplane operations. This implies that eventually water aerodromes will have to be developed in the identified sectors. The demo launch of seaplanes has unlocked new opportunities for boosting tourism, undertaking scientific research and studies, and providing healthcare services like emergency evacuation of patients from remote areas in the Northeast region, but any idea of launching commercial service of seaplanes for improving connectivity to remote destinations in the region is far-fetched.