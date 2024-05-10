Global challenges: Climate change, conflict, and the illusion of diplomacy

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

‘Climate change’ has become the talk of the town, whether it’s in

diplomatic circles or over a casual dinner conversation. You don’t need a Ph.D. in science or technology to see the writing on the wall: climate change is a raging inferno that demands our immediate attention and concerted efforts. From extreme weather events to environmental degradation, the signs of climate change are everywhere, painting a grim picture for our future. It’s high time we came together, pooled our wisdom, and took decisive action to combat this pressing global challenge.

The Military Balance 2022 report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London succinctly highlights the primary and secondary impacts of climate change. From devastating storms and floods to scorching heatwaves and prolonged droughts, the immediate effects are clear. However, it’s the ripple effects that are truly alarming: dwindling water resources, diminished agricultural output, crumbling infrastructure, and energy supply disruptions. These challenges, compounded by receding glaciers, plummeting groundwater levels, rampant deforestation, and the spectre of rising sea levels, paint a grim picture. The resulting phenomena, like tsunamis, tornadoes, mass migrations, and forced displacements, pose monumental governance challenges, setting the stage for widespread social unrest.

While the United Nations boasts 194 member states fervently discussing climate change on international platforms, the tangible results remain elusive. Despite treaties being signed, promises made, and grand ideas proposed to the applause of politicians and diplomats, the reality is dishearteningly different. Profit-driven motives often overshadow environmental concerns, leading to a resurgence of regressive practices that fuel conflict and competition on multiple fronts. For many, climate change discussions serve as mere optics on the UN stage, overshadowed by the relentless pursuit of financial gain in a materialistic world. In this landscape, the struggle between the allure of wealth and the fundamental right to a sustainable existence blurs the lines of prioritisation.

We must address fundamental questions to tackle climate change effectively and devise actionable plans to prevent catastrophic consequences. It’s imperative that we take proactive steps to avoid widespread disasters that could jeopardise the very survival of humanity.

What are the root causes of this urgent crisis? Who bears the responsibility, and how can we chart a path forward? Is it beyond our reach to safeguard a stable climate, clean air, and the preservation of water and soil from human-induced degradation?

World leaders acknowledge the looming threat and strive for consensus within the United Nations. The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change revealed a sobering reality: up to 14 percent of land species face a high risk of extinction. This bleak outlook stems from a multitude of sources, primarily fueled by unchecked human greed driving the relentless push for scientific and technological advancement. From the icy realms of the poles to the towering peaks of the Himalayas, from the vast expanses of the oceans to bustling urban centres, and from fertile farmlands to the precious biodiversity of the Amazon basin and South Asia’s forests teeming with wildlife, no corner of the globe remains untouched. Development projects, often spearheaded by powerful monopolists and influential merchants, exploit natural resources under the guise of progress, enticing wealthy elites with lucrative financial incentives to secure their interests.

Among the most detrimental forces wreaking havoc on our climate and atmosphere today are the profit-driven behemoths of the arms industry. These corporations show scant regard for the very air we breathe or the essential resources like water and arable land vital for human survival. Their relentless pursuit of profit knows no bounds, even if it means jeopardising global food security by rendering fertile lands barren through warfare. Alongside arms merchants peddling everything from small arms to fighter jets, these corporate giants exhibit a predatory nature, exploiting environmentally sensitive practices like mining and manufacturing with little regard for the well-being of resource-rich yet economically vulnerable nations. These nations often find themselves trapped in a cycle of dependency, burdened by insurmountable debts that erode their sovereignty. Their singular focus on financial gain trumps the urgent need to address the plight of ordinary citizens grappling with the harsh realities of climate change.

A growing awareness is emerging regarding the detrimental impact of military activities on the environment. In some advanced nations, military leaders are contemplating strategies to mitigate carbon emissions from their combat hardware, aiming for sustainable and attainable objectives. However, these efforts remain aspirational for now, akin to a distant mirage on the horizon.

Contemporary multilateral diplomacy unfolds along two main avenues: one, characterised by 46 agreements focused on arms control and disarmament, and the other, through engagement with 74 international security cooperation bodies. These entities encompass a diverse array of organisations, ranging from the United Nations and NATO to the European Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The intricate web of international agreements and alliances has intricately woven the entire globe into a complex tapestry. Yet, the sheer diversity and often perplexing nomenclature of these binding systems can lead to a sense of bewilderment, casting doubt on their efficacy and rendering diplomatic efforts seemingly artificial. Despite the proliferation of agreements and alliances, they often fall short in curbing the rampant arms trade between nations, which not only fuels staggering profits but also exacts a heavy toll on human lives and irreparable damage to the environment and climate.

Let’s examine two significant conflicts of our era. Firstly, the enduring conflict between Russia and Ukraine, marked by internal strife and international involvement spanning over two years, This protracted conflict has drawn in over 50 nations, resulting in environmental degradation, water contamination, the loss of fertile land, the loss of human lives, and pollution of the air with toxic substances. Considering Europe’s historical role as the epicentre of prolonged conflicts dating back to the days of the Roman Empire, what lies ahead for the continent?

Another significant conflict is the religious strife in the Levant between Muslims and Jews, a cauldron of hatred that bodes ill for both the environment and humanity. This ongoing conflict threatens to unleash widespread devastation, including starvation, famine, and the degradation of air, water, and soil. The long-term consequences are dire, with the potential to inflict generational harm, leading to congenital mental disabilities and irreversible physical deformities in future children.

Who will take the bold step to avert the looming catastrophe? It’s perplexing why the entire Western Christian world, along with the advanced Jewish state and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, isn’t rallying to prevent a potential Armageddon in the name of climate change. Despite the extensive rhetoric from politicians and diplomats worldwide, action remains lacking. The proliferation of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral agreements between nations reflects a collective failure akin to the League of Nations between the two world wars and the current state of the United Nations, reminiscent of a lame duck.

To be blunt, the trajectory of climate change spells a grim future for humanity, enabling corrupt political leaders, diplomats, and others to steer us towards an inevitable disaster. Ambitious schemes to address global warming often amount to mere lip service, lacking substantive action. The dominance of the world’s arms trade supersedes all other considerations, with the West’s military-industrial complex leading the charge. In this landscape, any attempts to reverse climate change become the first casualties, overshadowed by the relentless pursuit of profit and power.