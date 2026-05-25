Global partners of India’s Vikas Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that most countries of the world today want to enter into a crucial partnership with India in the latter’s Vikas Yatra. The Prime Minister’s remark is based on his observation and analysis of the reactions and responses which he has been getting during his visit to different countries in the past year or more. India has already achieved remarkable growth in the past ten years or more, and this has not only caught the attention of countries from across the continents but has also begun inspiring different nations. In this context, one must bear in mind that India had made an impressive early start in the global arena almost immediately after the country had successfully thrown off the foreign yoke. This agenda, though with several hiccups – the most important being Nehru’s utter failure to understand the pulse of China – has, however, continued to be pursued, many a time with a half-hearted enthusiasm. This has not only contributed towards developing unhappy relations with a few neighbouring countries in the subcontinent but has also caused bitterness in the relationship with a few other countries. India’s role in various international cooperation forums, too, has remained under the scanner for one reason or the other. The last decade or more, however, has been very interesting and encouraging, especially with all the superpowers – the US, China, Russia and Japan – looking at India with awe. Prime Minister Modi has once in a while drawn flak, both from international observers and critics at home, for an allegedly inconsistent foreign policy. But, at the end of the day, almost every powerful country, be it the US, Japan, Australia, South Korea or even China, has been trying to extend their hand of cooperation and friendship toward India. The basic reason behind this is simple: they have all realised that India is fast emerging as a global power, be it on the economic or strategic front.