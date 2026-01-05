In the modern world, digital screens are ubiquitous, forming an indispensable part of our professional, educational, and social lives. From smartphones to laptops and televisions, people spend a significant portion of their day interacting with these devices. A large majority of people across the globe have their eyes glued to the screen. No doubt technology offers unprecedented convenience. But the excessive time spent staring at screens has raised legitimate concerns about its impact on our eyesight. The primary and most common issue is digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome. Symptoms of digital eye strain include eye fatigue, dryness, headaches, and blurred vision. The discomfort is largely attributed to reduced blink rates—most people blink far less frequently when focused on a screen, causing the surface of the eye to dry out. Furthermore, the eyes are constantly working to maintain focus at a fixed distance, a repetitive task that leads to muscle fatigue over time. A more serious, long-term concern, especially for younger individuals, is the potential link between prolonged screen use and the development or worsening of myopia (nearsightedness). Studies suggest that sustained near-work and less time spent outdoors contribute to this condition, where distant objects appear blurry. While the amount of blue light from screens has not been definitively proven to cause permanent eye disease like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), it is now largely accepted that excessive exposure can still impair retinal cells, making the risk a possibility. The good news is, simple behavioral adjustments can mitigate most of these risks. Adopting the 20-20-20 rule—looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes—provides necessary breaks for eye muscles. Adjusting screen brightness, reducing glare, ensuring proper posture, and using artificial tears for dryness are all effective preventative measures. In conclusion, screens do not have to be our masters. By practising responsible usage and incorporating regular eye care into one’s routine, one can navigate the digital age without compromising one’s precious gift of sight. Regular checkups with an eye care specialist are also crucial for catching any potential problems early.