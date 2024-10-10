Good mental health and well-being for all: Let’s make it a global priority in workplace

Prof. (Dr.) Jayadeba Sahoo

(Faculty, Brahma Kumaris, RERF & Professor (Ex_Dean & Head), Faculty of Education, Rajiv Gandhi (Central) University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. jayadeba.sahoo@rgu.ac.in, drjayadeb12@gmail.com)

“Health is the supreme foundation of virtue, wealth, enjoyment, and salvation. Diseases are destroyers of health, of good life, and even of life itself.”

This statement was made by Charaka, one of the oldest physicians of India, about 2,500 years ago—a statement that rings true for all time. Extending the concept of health, he observed significantly, “Life is spoken of as the union of the body, mind, and spirit that support animation, flux, and the link between the past life and the future.” The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” This implies that mental health should not be neglected in our quest to attain good health. With this principle in mind, WHO has designated 10th October as World Mental Health Day to raise awareness for mental health and drive a positive change for everyone’s mental health.

Mental health is essential to our overall well-being and as important as physical health. When we feel mentally well, we can work productively, enjoy our free time, and contribute actively to our communities. In recent years, there has been increasing acknowledgement of the important role mental health plays in achieving global development goals, as illustrated by the inclusion of mental health in the Sustainable Development Goals. That’s why ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing’ is a part of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It comes under SDG goal 3 that not only focusses on physical health but mental health as well. As per the goal, the target is to reduce one-third premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote ‘mental health and well-being’ by 2030.

What is the importance of World Mental Health Day?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states globally that around 280 million people of all ages suffer from depression, whereas around 1 in 5 of the world’s children and adolescents have a mental disorder, and it is the leading cause of suicide among 15-29-year-olds. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely—as much as two decades early—due to preventable physical conditions. It further adds that mental and neurological disorders make up 10% of the global burden of disease and 30% of non-fatal disease burden. Globally, “Such alarming statistics call for awareness to be raised about depression and anxiety,” Dr. Isaac said. The Global Burden of Disease study estimated that nearly 200 million people in India have experienced a mental disorder, nearly half of whom suffer from depressive or anxiety disorders. India accounts for more than a third of the female suicides globally, nearly a fourth of all male suicides, and suicide has been the leading cause of death in young Indians.

n Globally, one in seven 10- to 19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder, accounting for 13% of the global burden of disease in this age group.

n Depression, anxiety, and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

n Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds.

n The consequences of failing to address adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.

According to the National Health programme by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6% of Kerala’s population has mental disorders. 1 in 5 has some emotional and behavioural problems. Close to 60 to 70 million people in the country suffer from common and severe mental disorders. India is the world’s suicide capital, with over 2.6 lakh cases of suicide in a year. WHO statistics say the average suicide rate in India is 10.9 for every lakh people.

WHO estimates that the burden of mental health problems in India is 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 10,000 populations; the age-adjusted suicide rate per 100,000 population is 21.1. The economic loss due to mental health conditions from 2012–2030 is estimated at USD 1.03 trillion.

The latest survey by India’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) found that nearly 150 million Indians are in need of mental healthcare services, but fewer than 30 million are seeking care. “Over 10% of the population has diagnosable mental health or substance use disorder. Mental health is paramount, and getting treatment for mental disorders is not a luxury but a necessity,” Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS, told.

Statistics show that 1 in every 5 individuals suffers from some form of mental health illness symptoms. Fifty percent of mental health conditions begin by age 14, and 75% of mental health conditions develop by age 24.

The Ministry of Family and Health survey also states that in India, one in every 12 elderly persons has symptoms of depression. One out of every two employees in corporate India suffers from anxiety and depression. An increase in alcohol consumption is another area of concern for mental health experts. Statistics report that 20% of 15-49-year-olds increased their alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

The idea of celebrating World Mental Health Day took ground and was created in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health, led by the then deputy secretary-general, Richard Hunter. They didn’t have a precise objective other than to advocate for mental health as a whole. To say the least, it was an uphill climb to change a plethora of bad and dangerous habits that were making a difficult situation worse for people. The world had a host of mental health issues that weren’t properly being treated due to an overall ignorance in regards to what mental health actually is. The WFMH knew that they needed to act on a global scale to solve a global crisis.

The first World Mental Health Day theme was ‘Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services Throughout the World’ in 1994. 27 countries sent feedback reports after the campaign, and there were national campaigns in Australia and England. Continuing this momentum, WFMH board members across the globe arranged events in accordance with the day and its growing popularity among government departments, organisations, and civilians alike. This day provides an opportunity to come together and act together for mental health issues that are currently affecting the world and ensures people are able to enjoy good mental health.

What is the theme of World Mental Health Day 2024?

Every year, the World Health Organisation marks October 10 as World Mental Health Day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against social stigma, with the overall objective to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental healthcare a reality for people worldwide. The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is “Mental Health at Work.” In collaboration with its partners, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is emphasising the crucial link between mental health and the workplace. Safe, supportive work environments play a protective role in maintaining mental well-being.

Chosen through a global vote involving WFMH members, stakeholders, and supporters, this year’s theme, “It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace,” is a call to action that resonates worldwide. With over 2,000 participants from 116 countries, the selection process was truly inclusive, and the resulting theme reflects the awareness of an urgent need and profound opportunity.

Employed adults spend more time working than any other activity during their waking hours. In myriad ways, and at its best, work can provide a livelihood and be a source of meaning, purpose, and joy. However, for too many people, work falls far short of its potential, failing to enhance our lives and detracting from our mental health and well-being in ways that result in excessive distress and mental ill health.

Mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, are pervasive in workplaces globally, impacting productivity, attendance, and overall performance. When left untreated, the staggering economic cost is estimated at US$1 trillion annually by the WHO.

Every year, the day is marked with a particular theme. This year, 2024, the theme is “It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace,” emphasising the crucial link between mental health and the workplace. Safe, supportive work environments play a protective role in maintaining mental well-being and to improve knowledge, raise awareness, and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right on reducing the gap between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’ that is growing wider by every passing day and there is continuing unmet need in the care of people with a mental health problem. It is a call to action that resonates worldwide.

Employed adults spend more time working than any other activity during their waking hours. In myriad ways, and at its best, work can provide a livelihood and be a source of meaning, purpose, and joy. However, for too many people, work falls far short of its potential, failing to enhance our lives and detracting from our mental health and well-being in ways that result in excessive distress and mental ill health.

Mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, are pervasive in workplaces globally, impacting productivity, attendance, and overall performance. When left untreated, the staggering economic cost is estimated at US$1 trillion annually by the WHO. Mental health is a basic human right for all people. Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence, and inclusion in the community. Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others, and their livelihoods. Mental health conditions are also affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people.

The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights articulates the ‘right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health’. It is the right to comprehensive mental, physical, and social well-being for every human being. This includes:

n the right to be protected from mental health risks

n the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care

n the right to liberty, independence, and inclusion in the community.

The World Federation for Mental Health that helped in choosing the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day states that this theme aims to highlight that access to mental health services remains unequal, with 75% to 95% of people with mental disorders in low- and middle-income countries unable to access mental health services at all, and access in high-income countries is not any better. It further states that many people with a mental illness do not receive the treatment that they are entitled to and deserve. Together with their families and carers, they continue to experience stigma and discrimination. This Day is an opportunity for organisations to raise awareness and funds for their work and for people to reach out to one another and call for change. “We need to act, and act urgently.”

Looking after our mental health—”Mental”Health in the Workplace.”

Mental health is already a global crisis, even under normal circumstances. Every 40 seconds, there is someone committing suicide somewhere in the world. Depression rates and stress levels are at their highest. It’s estimated that three out of four doctor visits today are stress-related. In the award-winning documentary Stress: Portrait of a Killer, renowned neurobiologist Robert Sapolsky reckons, “Stress is not a state of mind... it’s measurable and dangerous, and humans cannot seem to find their off-switch.”

Self-care is paramount and the first step towards looking after our mental health. Understanding the basis of effective psychotherapy and psychological self-healing is a basis for experiencing greater inner peace, wholeness, and experiential authenticity. So unmute yourself, your feelings and thoughts. Laugh out stress.

Life will be smooth and balanced only when physical and mental health are in harmony. The disturbed mental health of humans leads to suicide, drug addiction, mobile habituation, abnormal behaviour, and murders, according to M. Vijaya Gopal, a former superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

Brahma Kumaris Raj Yoga Meditation—A Panacea

The most important thing we all need to do to stay strong and alert during these demanding times is to keep the inner energy high and the mind calm. For this, we will need to learn some practical techniques and acquire tools that are free from side effects. This entails the emphasis on yoga for a healthy and happy life. The philosophy of yoga is based on the axiomatic assumption that life must be viewed and understood in its totality.

“Brahma Kumaris Raj Yoga Meditation helps to calm the mind and make us feel empowered from within,” says renowned spiritual leader Brahma Kumari Shivani. This meditation and other spiritual inputs of Brahma Kumaris that enlighten us about the reality of life and the law of nature will be an ultimate refuge in the present situation and beyond,” she prescribes. Independent research has demonstrated significant falls in cortisol levels, known as the “stress hormone,” among practitioners of Brahma Kumaris Raj Yoga Meditation, taught in Brahma Kumaris, suggesting greater levels of both relaxation and resilience to stress. A study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, concluded that regular practice of Brahma Kumaris RajYoga Meditation invokes positive emotions, replacing anger, frustration, and jealousy. It’s also found that it improves the blood cholesterol profile with significant drops in total cholesterol and LDL (harmful) cholesterol, as well as an increase in HDL (beneficial) cholesterol.

Tips for promoting good mental health

A set of 10 thoughts can be visualised every morning, once after every hour, every night before sleep, and before consuming food and water. Spiritual study of 10 minutes during commute keeps the mind filled with power, peace, positivity, and purity.

1) I’m a powerful being. Mein Shakti saali Atma hun. I am above everything, every situation. 2) I’m a peaceful being. No irritation, no angriness, no jealousy. 3) I’m a Happy Being. I am always happy. 4) I’m a fearless being. 5) My body is perfect and healthy and will always be. 6) God’s power is a circle of golden white light around me. Nothing can enter into this circle. God is always with me. I’m protected by God’s energy. Mein hamesha uske shaktiyon se surakshit hun. 7) My family is safe. God’s power encircles around my house, the hospital, and the world.

8) My relatives and family and colleagues at work are lovely. We have very good relations among us.

9) God’s power encircles around the world. My planet is safe.

10) I’m God’s angel, and God has chosen me to bestow happiness and health on all.