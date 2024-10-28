Green Deepawali

With Deepawali round the corner, it is once again time for discussing the positive and negative aspects of this most colourful festival of India. Though not much discussed, the fact remains that Deepawali has several positive aspects. First and foremost, it strengthens community bonding as people come together for puja, distribute sweets, eat together, and exchange gifts. This creates an opportunity for people to forgive and forget grudges and injustices. Moreover, many people help the poor by distributing food and clothes. The festival also causes an inner illumination in people, which in turn helps destroy dark thoughts and desires. Deepawali is also a celebration of prosperity that gives people the strength to continue their work and goodwill. And, finally, Deepawali has a significant impact on the nation’s economy as it is also time for good business. On the negative side, however, Deepawali, which was originally a festival of lights, has become a festival that many people are worried about and is becoming a major boost for environmental pollution. As Deepawali starts lighting up the skies across India, the festive atmosphere is also shadowed by a growing environmental concern. A recent report has revealed that pollution caused by Deepawali firecrackers has surged by a staggering 875 percent in some regions of the country. The study, which analysed data collected from 180 air quality monitoring stations across fourteen states of the country between 2017 and 2023, has highlighted the dramatic rise in pollution levels, particularly in northern states. As reported in a section of media, the research focuses on PM2.5 levels—a dangerous fine particulate matter known to cause severe health risks. In some states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, where pollution is already a critical concern, PM2.5 levels soar to hazardous heights on Deepawali night. In some areas, the levels were found to be up to nine times higher than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), the report said. Because of this, while people already having respiratory ailments like asthma, bronchitis, and COPD become the worst affected during the post-Deepawali weeks, hundreds and thousands of people are freshly afflicted by asthma and other respiratory issues because of firecrackers. The problem is more acute among the elderly and sick people, pregnant women, young children, and new-born babies. High levels of pollution and smog may well trigger an asthma attack among patients and also cause acute respiratory distress among children with underdeveloped lungs. While smoke from firecrackers can cause problems in the eye, ear, nose, and throat, noise pollution from firecrackers can increase cholesterol levels, which can lead to permanent constriction of blood vessels and an increased risk of heart attacks. Moreover, while radioactive and poisonous elements used in firecrackers can increase the risk of cancer, peak cracker firing can increase the risk of miscarriage among pregnant women.