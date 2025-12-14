Growing dominance of social media and disappearing childhood

Pornographic visuals, suggestive content, violent games, and the illusion of likes and followers have severely damaged the psychological development of children. As a result, children today are growing into adulthood – not physically, but mentally – long before their time – Lalit Garg

In the past decade, social media—once hailed as a symbol of modernity, freedom of expression, and global connectivity—has begun to reveal its dark, frightening, and destructive face. The same Western nations that once glorified these platforms now stand alarmed by their devastating consequences. Their fear is not unfounded. Rising cases of child suicides, violent behaviour, mental disorders, digital addictions, and deepening social distortions have exposed the stark reality of social media. Against this backdrop, the Australian government has taken a historic step—one that has both warned and awakened the global community. They have revoked several rights earlier granted to social media corporations, rights whose misuse endangered children’s lives and robbed parents of peace of mind. The Australian Prime Minister declared unambiguously that these reforms aim to restore to children their “right to a real childhood”—a chance to reclaim the innocence and natural growth that social media had prematurely pushed into adulthood, stress, and mental turmoil.

Even more striking is the provision of imposing a penalty of nearly 50 million Australian dollars on platforms that fail to remove accounts of children below sixteen. This clearly signals that the country will no longer tolerate the exploitation of its young generation. Following this bold step, murmurs of debate have surfaced across the Western world. From the UK to the US, questions are being asked: If Australia can demonstrate such courage, why can’t we? This concern is not limited to governments alone. Parents—many of whom hold social media responsible for their children’s depression, behavioural decline, and suicides—have joined the chorus demanding accountability. This crisis took root the moment social media platforms designed manipulative algorithms aimed at capturing a child’s maximum time. These algorithms stimulated curiosity, exploited emotional sensitivity, and pushed children toward digital dependency. Pornographic visuals, suggestive content, violent games, and the illusion of likes and followers have severely damaged the psychological development of children. As a result, children today are growing into adulthood—not physically, but mentally—long before their time.

India’s family system, values, and cultural ethos have also come under severe threat. Where once children learnt from parents, teachers, and age-old moral traditions, today they learn from reels, short videos, and obscene content. Much of what they watch neither aligns with Indian character nor with life values. Self-serving digital creators produce content that implants distorted ideals, false heroes, and misguided aspirations in young minds. The critical question arises: Are children misusing social media, or is social media deliberately trapping them? The truth is the latter. The unchecked flood of vulgarity, violence, and sensationalism is nurturing criminal instincts among adolescents. Core Indian virtues—discipline, celibacy, restraint, and character—are fading into the background.

Parallel to this moral decay is an alarming health crisis. Long hours spent glued to screens are eroding physical activity. Cases of obesity, sleep deprivation, headaches, spinal problems, and even early-age diabetes are rising among teenagers. The mental impact is even more horrifying. Constant scrolling has shattered children’s concentration. Academic performance is falling sharply. Living in the dreamworld of digital fantasy, many struggle to cope with real-life challenges. Their resilience is weakening, confidence is collapsing, and their sensitivity to failure is rising—sometimes leading to self-harm and suicide.

India too has been engulfed by this crisis. Online bullying, cyber fraud, obscene content, misleading influencers, fake identities, online violence, and digital addiction are rapidly increasing. Often, children fall prey to crimes—not as perpetrators but as victims—while no effective protection mechanism exists. Social media companies have remained indifferent, prioritising profit over child safety. This raises an essential question: Should India adopt stringent measures like Australia? The answer is—absolutely yes, and without delay. A significant share of India’s population comprises adolescents and youth. If this generation succumbs to the reckless influence of social media, the nation will pay a heavy price. India—long admired for its talent, discipline, and intelligence—risks losing its global identity. This crisis is not just the government’s concern. It is a collective responsibility—of society, schools, parents, and media institutions. While parents may consider giving a mobile phone to a child a “demand”, guiding them is their duty. Schools must teach digital etiquette, digital competence, and digital discipline. And governments must enact strict laws that compel social media companies to prioritise child safety above profit motives.

Australia has set an example. The world is shaken. Now it is India’s turn—and that of every other nation—to act. A child’s childhood is not merely their personal right; it is the foundation of society’s future. If this foundation erodes under the weight of social media, the resulting distortions will evolve into not just social but national crises. This is a decisive moment. Even a slight delay will cost the nation dearly. Australia’s initiative has delivered a clear message: the time to protect childhood has arrived. India must take courageous steps to show that it understands the dangers of the digital age and is committed to creating a safe, healthy, and value-orientated environment for future generations. Save childhood—because it is the foundation upon which society, culture, and civilisation stand. And if this foundation weakens, no structure of the future will stand strong.

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)