Guru Purnima: The eternal festival of the Vyasa tradition

Shweta Goyal

(shweta230283@gmail.com)

The Guru holds the supreme position in India’s cultural and spiritual tradition. This tradition is not limited merely to any specific religion or sect, but the concept of the guru The concept of the guru, which is central to Indian philosophy, transcends any specific religion or sect. of Indian philosophy. ‘Guru’ does not merely mean a teacher, but rather an enlightened soul who removes every darkness of life and introduces the soul to its true nature. The Full Moon of the Ashadha month is called Guru Purnima, which will be celebrated on July 29 this year. This day is dedicated to the importance of the Guru and the power of knowledge. In India, this festival has been a symbol of reverence, gratitude, and devotion since ancient times. In the Sanskrit language, ‘Gu’ means ‘darkness’, and ‘Ru’ means ‘the destroyer of that darkness. Based on this definition, a guru is one who destroys the darkness of ignorance and provides the light of knowledge. That is why it has been said, “Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara, Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah”. Through this mantra, the Guru is considered equivalent to the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva). Like Brahma, the creator, he shapes our personality; like Vishnu, he sustains our life journey; and like Shiva, he destroys our inner flaws and purifies the soul. The Guru provides direction in life and creates the eligibility within us for the realization of God.

The festival of Guru Purnima is also celebrated in memory of Maharishi Ved Vyasa. Ved Vyasa was not only the creator of the Mahabharata, but he also codified the Vedas and divided them into four parts (Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda). Along with these contributions, he also composed texts like the 18 Puranas, Brahma Sutras, Mimamsa, and Srimad Bhagavatam. According to the scriptures, Ved Vyasa was born on the day of Ashadha Purnima at the end of the Dvapara Yuga, which is why this day is also called “Vyasa Purnima. “ Veda Vyasa is considered the original guru (Adi Guru), who illuminated the entire world with the light of knowledge. The education system of ancient India was based on the Gurukul, where disciples stayed in the proximity of the Guru to not only study the scriptures but also practise life values, discipline, self-restraint, service, and penance. At that time, education was not merely bookish knowledge but a harmony of conduct and thought. The Guru’s command was considered paramount, and disciples regarded service to the Guru as their supreme duty. Even today, this tradition is alive in many places, where disciples offer respect, devotion, and dedication to their Guru on the day of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is not just a festival of Hinduism; it holds special significance in Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh traditions as well. In Buddhism, this day is considered extremely sacred because, on this very day, Lord Gautam Buddha, after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, gave his first sermon to his five disciples in Sarnath. The Buddhist Sangha was formed after this sermon, which became known as “Dhammacakkappavattana” (Setting in Motion the Wheel of Dharma). In Jainism too, this day holds special importance. It is considered the symbol of the beginning of Chaturmas, when monks and saints stay at one place during the rainy season and immerse themselves in the study of scriptures, discourses, and meditation. In Sikhism, the Guru is accepted as the supreme guide of life. Accepting the tradition of the ten Gurus and Sri Guru Granth Sahib as the final Guru, Sikhism considers the grace of the Guru to be the foundational pillar of life.

The importance of a guru: A guru’s significance extends beyond religion. to religion alone. Everyone needs guidance in life, and when this guidance comes from an experienced, knowledgeable, compassionate, and immaculate person, miraculous transformations occur in life. A true guru reveals the profound mysteries of life, offering not only insights into the external world but also guiding one on the inner journey. Self-realisation is not possible without a guru, and life is incomplete without one. Kabir Das Ji has said, “Guru Govind dou khade, kake lagun paye. Balihari Guru aapne, Govind diyo bataye.” In this couplet, Kabir clarifies that if both God and the Guru are standing in front of you, one should first bow to the Guru, because it is the Guru who acts as the bridge that introduces us to God. Other saint-poets also echoed the same sentiment. The Guru remained at the centre of the spiritual practices of Tulsidas, Surdas, Mirabai, Ravidas, and many other saints.

The Guru provides direction to life, gives it shape, and ultimately bestows that vision through which the soul realises its reality. The task of the Guru is not merely to impart knowledge but to elevate the disciple to a level where he himself becomes established in the experience of Brahman (the Ultimate Truth). That is why it is said: “Mati se murat gadhe, Sadguru phoonke praan. Kar apoorn ko poorn Guru, bhav se deta traan.” (The Sadguru shapes a statue out of clay and breathes life into it. Completing the incomplete, the Guru saves one from worldly existence. The Guru is like a potter who slowly shapes the wet clay, removes its defects, and finally breathes the essence of life into it. If the grace of the Guru is attained, the very direction of life changes. This grace is obtained not merely through external conduct but through complete dedication and faith. It is stated in the Manusmriti that only a person endowed with ten virtues – forgiveness, compassion, penance, purity, restraint (yam), discipline (niyam), charity, truth, knowledge, and contentment – should be made a guru. A guru who is full of these qualities not only brings us success in material life but can also lead us to liberation (moksha).

In today’s era, when life is moving at a fast pace and people have started considering material achievements as the only success, the need for a guru increases even further. Only a true guru reminds us that life is not meant merely for earning, eating, and indulging but also for the evolution of the soul. Today, when directionlessness, stress, erosion of values, and self-forgetfulness are increasing in society, the Guru stands as the pillar that leads us back to our roots. Whether the Guru is Ved Vyasa of the Sanatana tradition, Buddha for the Buddhists, the followers of Mahavira Swami for the Jains, Guru Nanak and other Gurus for the Sikhs, or Vivekananda, Ramana Maharshi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Aurobindo Ghose of the modern era, the notable point is that the need for a Guru remains in every age. They do not merely educate us; they provide us with a new perspective on life. The Guru is the beacon that shows us direction in the ocean of life. Without them, this life remains merely a series of wanderings. No matter how many material achievements one may have in life, if the guidance of a guru is not received, those achievements ultimately vanish into emptiness. That is why it has been said: “Guru bina gati nahi, gati hoye to hoye Guru ke charnan ki dhool se.” (There is no salvation without a Guru; if salvation happens, it happens through the dust of the Guru’s feet.) The Guru is the true light of life, and without him, life is full of darkness.