GU’s pursuit of the benchmark set by Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan, laying the foundation stone for Rs. 110-crore infrastructure development projects at Gauhati University on the eve of the culmination of the year-long birth centenary celebration of the music legend Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, was not a coincidence but planned in reverence to mark another important milestone for the premier educational institution. The official anthem of the university – Jilikabo Luitore Paar (will illuminate the banks of the Brahmaputra) – was composed by none other than the music maestro to inspire the university and its students year after year to nurture new dreams of becoming significant contributors to making the Brahmaputra valley a global knowledge hub. The challenge for this first university in the northeast region is to live up to this expectation and seize every opportunity to scale new heights in infrastructural growth and academic excellence, as dreamt by Dr Hazarika. The vice-president’s call for teachers and students to dream boldly, pursue research that addresses community challenges, ensure technology serves humanity, and use innovation as a vehicle for inclusive development provides timely insights to transform the university from an educational institution into a global innovation epicentre that powers a new frontier of intellectual leadership. Artificial intelligence and digital technology innovation have defined new frontiers of productivity, learning and discovery. It has held up a mirror to universities to reflect how a new technology-driven and knowledge-rich ecosystem has advanced the boundaries of education and skills and prioritised learning anchored on new and innovative ideas. This calls for universities to build an ecosystem in which classrooms can dynamically evolve to cater to the rapidly changing production and innovation systems and groom students to enrol in new schools of thought and leadership. The Brahmaputra is not just a transboundary river, but its entire basin is a rich repository of knowledge, culture and heritage. Additionally, the ecological richness that sustains diverse biodiversity serves as a natural laboratory for understanding nature and the environment, as well as for finding solutions to problems that temporarily hinder human-nature co-existence. Gauhati University, due to its unique location alongside this mighty river, has the opportunity to shape the teaching-learning process in classrooms by drawing on the rich knowledge of the Brahmaputra-borne civilisation, which has endured for thousands of years, to balance new-age machine learning and technological innovations with sustainable solutions. If the learning in the classrooms remains delinked from changing knowledge and production ecosystems, then universities will only be producing graduates who possess the academic degrees but lack the competencies required by an innovation-driven world economy. This reality demands that Gauhati University ensure that the fund provided to it by the state government for infrastructure development is utilised judiciously to build the ecosystem that will nurture organic thinking and empower the students with skills demanded by new-age industries, competencies required by new academic disciplines, and new research areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted in his speech on the occasion that the Rs 110 crore marks progress towards the Rs 250 crore infrastructure development commitment made by his government. Inclusion of the construction of a hostel for international students, apart from the construction of a new academic building, a boys’ hostel and a new mess building, is a laudable and forward-looking initiative that addresses a long-standing institutional need. The strategic location of Assam and other Northeastern states in South and Southeast Asia presents an opportunity for the university to develop into a global centre of academic excellence, and the construction of a hostel for international students will significantly enhance its international academic presence. The university’s expansion is also crucial for catalysing the upward progression of affiliated colleges and helping enrolled students nurture bigger dreams. Industry-academic collaboration is essential for a university to align its teaching, learning, research and skill building with the real-world needs. More than the statistics of placements, it is the quality of learning and practical readiness that determine the success of a university and help its graduates achieve their career goals with long-term professional stability and growth. The university making its mark in the academic sphere with NAAC A+ accreditation and 9th rank among State Public Universities in the National Institute Ranking Forum, 2025, are commendable achievements, yet they leave no room for complacency. The university is at a defining crossroads of navigating the imperative of expansion while balancing new-age requirements. Meticulous planning is necessary to overcome institutional bottlenecks, administrative lethargy and advanced capacity building to ensure that projects initiated are executed on time with precision and accountability. Timely and judicious use of funds is critical to ensuring a smooth flow of funds. The university’s pledge today will signal its commitment to achieve the benchmark set by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, standing as a truly befitting tribute to the music legend.