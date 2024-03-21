Gut harmony: Cultivating wellness and happiness

Priyanka Barman

In the intricate dance of life, our gut performs the steps that lead to the rhythm of happiness. As Hippocrates once said, ‘All disease begins in the gut,’ and it is in understanding this profound connection that we unlock the door to wellness. For in the wellness of our being lies the truest form of happiness, a sentiment echoed by the sage advice of modern doctors and ancient healers alike.

Happiness blooms from within, and so does our health. Like a harmonious symphony, our gut health plays the first note in the melody of our well-being, reminding us that a happy gut is the secret to a joyful life. It is often said that true health transcends mere physical wellness; it is the harmonious interplay of body, mind, and spirit. By cultivating a thriving inner ecosystem, we unlock the very essence of joy. The gut, also known as the digestive tract, is the anatomical region where ingested food is processed and broken down. The digestive system is a lengthy structure that aids in the breakdown of food, the absorption of nutrients, and the elimination of waste. The intricate relationship between gut health and happiness is an expanding field of research, demonstrating the profound impact of our gut microbiome on overall mental and emotional well-being. The gut-brain axis, a complex communication network linking the enteric nervous system of the gut with the central nervous system, provides a biological pathway through which the gut microbiota can influence brain function and, consequently, mood and behaviour.

The gut microbiota, comprising trillions of bacteria, plays a crucial role in nutrient metabolism, immune system modulation, and the production of neurotransmitters and other bioactive molecules. A balanced and diverse gut microbiota is essential for maintaining intestinal barrier integrity and overall health. Disruptions in this delicate ecosystem, often resulting from poor dietary habits, stress, or antibiotic use, can lead to dysbiosis, contributing to various physical and mental health issues.

Diet plays a pivotal role in shaping the composition and activity of the gut microbiota. The consumption of a diet rich in fibres, such as those found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, can promote the growth of beneficial bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). SCFAs have anti-inflammatory properties and are pivotal in maintaining gut barrier function and modulating the immune system. Additionally, diets that include fermented foods, which are rich in probiotics, can enhance gut microbial diversity and contribute to a more resilient microbiome.

The Indian diet, rich in fibre, spices, and fermented foods, naturally supports a diverse microbiome. However, rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes are leading to dietary shifts that can impact gut health negatively. India has a long history of Ayurveda, which emphasizes the importance of gut health and digestive balance. Traditional beliefs often link gut health with overall well-being, advocating for a diet that includes a variety of herbs, spices, and fermented foods known for their digestive and health-promoting properties. Recent scientific research has begun to validate some of these ancient practices, recognising the potential of dietary components such as turmeric, ginger, and yoghurt in modulating the gut microbiome and supporting health. The inclusion of millet in diets, especially in high-fat contexts, has shown hypolipidemic effects, significantly reducing lipid accumulation, total cholesterol, and triglyceride levels in both in vitro and in vivo models. Moreover, millet supplementation alters gut microbiota composition, favouring the increase of SCFAs and beneficial bacterial populations, suggesting a protective role against dyslipidemia and associated gut dysbiosis.

Traditional Assamese foods, rich in variety and nutritional value, play a significant role in maintaining gut health, which is essential for overall well-being. Khar, an alkaline substance derived from the ashes of banana peels, aids in digestion and has a unique place in Assamese cuisine, contributing to a balanced pH in the gut. Posola, or banana stem, with its high fibre content, is excellent for digestive health, preventing constipation and other digestive issues. Rice cakes, or pitha, foxtail millet (konidhan), and Joha rice, a staple in Assamese festivals and daily diets, provide a wholesome source of carbohydrates and energy, while dishes made using bamboo shoots offer dietary fibre that promotes a healthy gut microbiota. Fiddlehead ferns (dhekia), elephant apple (ou-tenga), rosella (tengamora), garcinia pedunculata (tekeratenga), Musa balbisianacolla (Bhim Kol), shunk vine (bhedailota), fish mint (mosundari), etc., are also integral to the diet, bringing in a blend of antioxidants and fibres that contribute to a healthy gut. These traditional foods embody the wisdom of Assamese culinary practices, emphasizing not only the cultural richness but also the health benefits, particularly for gut health, illustrating the seamless connection between traditional diets and modern health principles.

Understanding the unique characteristics of the Indian gut microbiome and addressing the challenges specific to the Indian population are essential steps towards harnessing the potential of gut health interventions to improve public health outcomes. This underscores the importance of not overlooking gut health in both clinical practice and public health policy, as it holds the key to addressing a wide range of health issues prevalent in the Indian population.

Happiness dances in the light of good health, and in the realm of wellness, the gut plays the master choreographer. Within the intricate ballet of our body’s functions, gut health leads the way, orchestrating the rhythm of our moods, the harmony of our minds, and the vitality of our spirits. True joy, therefore, is not just a state of mind but a flourishing garden within, tended through the nourishment of our bodies. Let us then nourish our bodies with care, for the health of our gut is the flower of joy.