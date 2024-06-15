Guwahati City with ITMS: An Initiative by Government of Assam

Hitesh Kalita

(hitesh.kalita@gmail.com)

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) was officially launched by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 23, 2022. Initially implemented at 20 junctions, the system expanded to 30 junctions in the second phase and 45 in the final phase. This initiative, part of the Guwahati Smart City Project and costing Rs 78.44 crore, aims to monitor drivers who violate traffic regulations and streamline traffic flow in the city. There is no doubt that such an advanced system will help the citizens of Guwahati become accustomed to orderly traffic management reducing accidents and violations.

The primary objective of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), which has already been launched in several major cities across India, is to leverage information technology to modernise essential urban functions such as traffic management, traffic control, traffic law enforcement, and the dissemination of traffic information. This ensures smooth vehicle movement and enhances the safety of citizens. Additionally, one of the goals of the ITMS is to provide comprehensive information to road users and improve road traffic infrastructure. ITMS enables traffic control authorities to gather extensive data, actively manage the traffic situation, and continuously provide traffic updates to the public. The main components of the ITMS system are as follows:

1. Area Traffic Control System: This is a dynamic and active traffic control system that automatically adjusts signal times based on real-time traffic demand at intersections. Adaptive traffic controllers receive information from vehicle detectors and automatically optimise traffic signal timing and traffic planning. These controllers have the capability to remotely monitor and control traffic signals. The components included in this area’s traffic control system are:

n Adaptive Traffic Controller

n Vehicle Detection Camera

n ATCS Application Software

2. Traffic Enforcement System: This system automatically detects vehicles that violate traffic rules using non-invasive sensor technology. It can identify rule violations, automatically generate and print invoices, and allow for manual verification. The system captures relevant vehicle information and instantly integrates it with the vehicle’s database. The main components of this system are:

n Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVD)

n Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS)

n Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPR)

n E-invoicing System

3. Information Dissemination System: This system plays a crucial role in smart traffic management, enabling road authorities to remotely send messages and warnings to road users. It utilises two-way communication technology, allowing road users to seek information or assistance as well. The components included in this system are:

n Public Address System

n Emergency Call Box System

n Speed Control Signs and Variable Message Sign Boards

n Pedestrian Information and Communication System

4. Traffic Surveillance System: This system involves installing CCTV cameras at designated road junctions to monitor and record all traffic activities. It allows for face identification to match photos of suspected criminals in the database. The two main components of this system are:

n CCTV surveillance system

n Facial Recognition System

5. Traffic Control and Command Centre: This system enables authorities to monitor, control, command, and manage traffic in the city. The components of this system include:

n MPLS Network

n ITMS and other application software

n Video Wall

n Data Storage

Therefore, it is expected that the traffic control system in Guwahati, like those in other developed cities around the world, will undoubtedly reduce traffic-related crimes and provide relief to citizens. We hope that this system will improve traffic discipline and alleviate congestion in Guwahati City.