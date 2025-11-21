Guwahati enters the domain of Test match cricket

Gautam Ganguly

The first-ever test match between India and South Africa will be held at the sprawling Barsapara stadium on November 23, 2025, fulfilling long-held aspirations and dreams of thousands of cricket lovers of Assam and the Northeast to watch the classical and traditional format of cricket. The rich sporting legacy of our state is getting a boost.. It’s like a dream come true event for countless connoisseurs. Cricket ‘pundits’ have always been unanimous that test match cricket, besides being the most classical, is the ultimate test of cricketers’ temperament, patience and, above all, their technique and skill. Although Guwahati has been holding one-day internationals since 1983 and T-20 since 2017, hosting ‘traditional red ball’ cricket elevates the status of the city as a cricket centre. It needs no reiteration that the news of Guwahati becoming a ‘test match venue’ has created huge euphoria among the cricket connoisseurs.

It is worth mentioning that unprecedented jubilation was witnessed when the inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka was held on September 30 in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup. In spite of being engulfed in deep sorrow and anguish in the aftermath of the premature demise of iconic Zubeen Garg, a record 22,834 connoisseurs had congregated at Barsapara Stadium to watch the inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka, showcasing their passion for sports and culture.

Considering South Africa’s presence in the first-ever test match at Guwahati, I take a journey down memory lane to recapitulate an exciting ‘One Day’ encounter between Australia and South Africa in the ‘Titan Cup’ held on November 1,1996 as a part of a three-nation ODI tournament involving India, Australia and South Africa. A capacity crowd had thronged Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, to witness the two foreign teams compete against each other, and their love for the game was adequately rewarded. Australia had scored 238 runs that were overtaken by the Springboks comfortably. It would be an interesting piece of information that Lance Klusener, a great South African all-rounder, had shot into prominence on the strength of his swashbuckling knock of 88 runs scored in this match at Guwahati. Nehru Stadium is described as a launching pad for the illustrious career of Klusener.

How quickly time passes! My mind nostalgically travels back to December 17, 1983, when the first one-day international match was played in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, between India and the West Indies amidst great jubilation. India, fresh from winning the ICC World Cup 1983, had suffered a humiliating defeat in this match.

The next one-day international at Guwahati was played against Sri Lanka in 1987, which was captained by the shrewd Mendis and had batsmen of the calibre of Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda D’Silva, Chaminda Vaas, etc. This game is best remembered for the masterful knock of little master Sunil Gavaskar’s magnificent 70 runs contributing to Indian victory. Since then, Guwahati has become a recognized center for hosting internationals – ODI or T20. .

For the newly constructed picturesque Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, it was a path-breaking moment when the South African Women’s Cricket Team entered the final in the Women’s World Cup, 2025, beating England overwhelmingly in the semifinal on October 29, 2025. It was a classic instance of a so-called lamb beating a lion. The sporting crowd of Guwahati were flabbergasted at the South African onslaught against formidable England bowlers, piling up a huge 319 runs. It needs to be mentioned that the vaunted South Africa male team has not reached the final in the ICC World Cup so far. The magnificent result had prompted one excited South African commentator to say ‘that the South African board would love to carry the pitch of Barsapara in their kit bag!’

Recently concluded, the first test match against South Africa at iconic Eden Gardens saw the Indian team suffering a humiliating defeat . As many as 39 wickets fell in two and a half days, resulting in vehement criticism for preparing a substandard pitch not suitable for test play. Harbhajan Singh, the iconic spinner, has dubbed the Eden pitch as “farcical and a mockery”. Saurav Ganguly has put the blame on the Indian coach and think tank for their needless interference in pitch preparation. Michael Vaughan has been ruthless in criticizing Gautam Gambhir and the think tank.

Against such a gloomy backdrop, we hope and pray that the Assam Cricket Association will prepare a good, sporting pitch that will offer equal assistance to bowlers and batters, vindicating its reputation of providing a cricket-friendly ambience and cementing its place as a permanent venue. Most importantly, the paying public are expected to watch the game, and they deserve their money’s worth.