The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) deserves appreciation for launching a 100-day-long drive aimed at keeping the city clean and improving it, but the success of this initiative will depend on whether it moves a 100-day-long drive aimed at keeping the city clean and improving it. It deserves appreciation, but its success will depend on whether the initiatives move beyond slogans and symbolism to deliver tangible improvements on the ground. Apart from cleanliness drive, the GMC has prioritised four other areas – improvement of streets, establishment of a public library in each ward, water supply and street lights across the city. While a special drive helps generate momentum, providing the basic civic amenities and delivering the services to the city residents cannot be a time-bound campaign; it must remain a year-round commitment. The real challenge lies in establishing a robust institutional mechanism that proactively identifies deficiencies and ensures timely resolution of residents’ grievances. The establishment of such a mechanism would have freed the elected body, the GMC, to focus on future-orientated planning to cater to emerging urban challenges arising from Guwahati’s population growth and rapid urbanisation. The approval by the central government to extend India’s Northern Bullet Train Corridor to Guwahati, reducing train travel time from Delhi to Guwahati to under eight hours, signals the massive infrastructure upgrade and urban planning interventions that this premier city in the Northeast will need to undergo in the years ahead. Is GMC prepared for such a scale of infrastructural transformation? The hallmark of advanced cities is that maintaining cleanliness and providing other basic services are embedded in a robust institutional mechanism that includes segregated waste collection and processing, strict enforcement of deterrent penalties for polluters, and the cultivation of a civic culture that encourages public compliance, eliminating the need for periodic cleanliness campaigns. Guwahati’s aspiration to emulate such advanced cities is crucial for transforming it into a future-ready city, reducing the need for periodic campaigns to achieve what should be routine municipal functions. The corporation must identify the critical gaps in routine municipal functions and take initiatives to address them in order to improve institutional functioning. The corporation’s commendable initiative to set up one library in each ward is part of the 100-day drive. However, relocating street vendors to designated zones is crucial; without it, traffic congestion will persist, hindering accessibility to libraries in several wards. Ironically, the relocation of the street vendors to designated vending zones has remained an unfinished agenda for the GMC, for reasons that remain unclear. Including this agenda in the special 100-day drive is important, as unauthorised street vending has expanded to many new localities, blocking barrier-free access to pavements for local residents and visitors. As the city that is fast embracing the new convenience-driven consumer behaviour shaped by e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, a growing number of residents also prefer purchasing vegetables, meat and other daily necessities from the street vendors located close to residential areas, often overlooking the cumulative impact of such practice on traffic flow and pedestrian mobility. The GMC’s plan to introduce artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to strengthen surveillance against illegal garbage dumping and littering is praiseworthy, but maintenance of the technological solution is crucial for its sustainability as a robust system. Surveillance alone is insufficient to achieve the objective without the prompt imposition of fines and penalties to create an effective deterrent against violations. More than seven months have already passed since the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which mandate four-stream waste segregation, came into effect, but the city has yet to establish a robust mechanism that complies with these rules. Collection of household waste door-to-door in most localities continues to be a crude form of using pull carts without any compartments to carry segregated waste. The corporation’s special drive to establish a proper system for segregated waste collection and disposal is not only desirable; it is a statutory obligation and essential for Guwahati to have a modern waste management system. The periodic awareness campaign is essential to keep reminding citizens to make cleanliness a part of their daily routines. However, if the corporation is found wanting in creating the necessary infrastructure and logistical support, the campaign’s message is likely to be lost, reducing its effectiveness and public credibility. The elected body is responsible for addressing the structural and administrative shortcomings that hinder the city’s efficiency, cleanliness, and liveability. The city can no longer afford to wait for incremental improvement in civic amenities and service deliveries. What it needs are decisive and transformative interventions capable of bringing about rapid and visible improvements to make it a modern and efficiently managed capital city. Beyond periodic campaigns and initiatives, Guwahati needs a comprehensive urban management strategy.