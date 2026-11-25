Pratima Singh

(pratima@iforest.global)

It happens every year. October arrives, temperatures fall, and air pollution again dominates the headlines. The timing isn’t accidental – cool weather conditions and low wind speed trap air, trapping smoke and dust near the ground, genuinely worsening health during these months. But the conversation shouldn’t end with the season. Pollution doesn’t take ten months off; it just stops making news.

Even within that window, attention narrows further to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic Plain and usually to stubble burning alone. Yet biomass burning isn’t a Punjab-only habit; solid fuel for cooking remains common in hilly, rural pockets far outside the plain; and the construction dust choking Delhi’s air is the same dust choking Guwahati’s and other cities. Every year, the same sectors in the same states are highlighted, and Guwahati shows what is missed.

Ask residents whether Guwahati’s air has improved or worsened this year, and most will say worsened — the data largely agrees, though government and independent monitoring don’t always match. Here’s where its air stands in 2026, what’s driving the problem, and whether its clean air plan targets the right causes.

Is the air getting worse or better, depending on which data you trust. Independent trackers show sharp surges this year, with Guwahati repeatedly among the Northeast’s most polluted cities, though a verified 2026 annual figure isn’t out yet. The government’s own tracking, the Swachh Vayu Survekshan, measures longer PM10 trends and shows steady improvement. Both can be true: official numbers average several years from a few fixed stations, smoothing bad days; independent trackers capture the real-time surges that peak each winter, when still, cool air traps pollutants near the ground. Guwahati still lacks reliable daily monitoring for its residents.

Independent trackers such as AQI.in put Guwahati’s annual average AQI at 96 (2020), 122 (2021), 112 (2022), 122 (2023), 105 (2024) and 105 (2025). What is confirmed is sharp episodic worsening: a February 2026 stretch pushed the city-wide AQI above 200 on several days, peaking at 294. On November 7, 2026, CPCB’s AQI dashboard showed its three working stations – Satgaon 165, Bongshar 162, and Pan Bazaar 155 – and the city PM2.5 level at 74 µg/m³. Those readings count as “unhealthy” only on the international scale; on CPCB’s own Indian scale, 101–200 is “moderate”.

On the official compliance track, the Swachh Vayu Survekshan, which contributes to National Clean Air Programme targets, presents a more positive picture: PM10 levels decreased from 119 to 103 µg/m³ between 2023-24 and 2024-25, Guwahati’s national rank improved from 38th to 21st, and in 2026, it achieved 15th place among cities with populations of 3–10 lakh, making it the best performer in the Northeast.

iFOREST’s Guwahati Clean Air Action Plan (2025), built on ward-level hotspot mapping, identified hotspots in Guwahati city (Fancy Bazar, Ganeshguri, Beltola, Zoo Road, Tiniali, Maligaon and Lokhra; market and transport hubs such as Paltan Bazar, Bhangagarh, Uzan Bazar, Six Mile, Azara and Jalukbari; and, in summer, the riverbanks, floodplains and construction-heavy wards), which will still hold up in 2026. It named five sources: open burning of poorly collected garbage; biomass and wood still used for cooking in poorer, hillside households despite wide LPG access; small factories with little pollution control; a huge two-wheeler fleet plus diesel trucks and buses on jammed roads; and dust from constant construction and poor roads. The city’s bowl-shaped geography compounds the problem, trapping pollution instead of letting wind clear it.

Ground reporting this year confirms the plan identified the right problems. Construction and road dust are the single most visible source, roughly 32% of PM10, per the Pollution Control Board’s 2026 count, driven by an ongoing building boom, much of it proceeding without basic dust control: no covering, barricading, or green cover. Workers sprinkle water at night, but it dries up before morning traffic begins, failing exactly when it matters. On paper, sites meet their dust-control obligations; in practice, dust levels show no improvement, and the industry’s own model needs to change. Dust mitigation needs to be integrated into the Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation mandates for pollution monitoring.

Vehicle registrations keep climbing, adding to exhaust through heavier, slower traffic. Waste burning and kiln pollution remain visible on the city’s outskirts. Mechanical sweepers and electric vehicles alone cannot resolve a problem that has multiple sources. What has genuinely fallen behind is monitoring, coordination between departments, and political will. The plan’s own fixes – dust-control rules, stricter action on open burning, cleaner kiln technology, and better public transport – exist in detail; enforcement remains patchy. That gap between diagnosis and action is why the air hasn’t visibly improved, even though the sources have been known for years.

Guwahati’s air problem isn’t a mystery; it has already been mapped. What hasn’t kept pace is action: enforcement of dust-control rules, burning bans and cleaner transport has fallen well short of the iFOREST’s clean air plan’s recommendations. That’s also why “Is the air getting better or worse?” has no single answer – official and real-time data measure different things, and both can be true at once. What would help most now isn’t a new study; rather, it’s closing the gap between diagnosis and enforcement, supported by monitoring that residents can trust.