Guwahati’s cricketing memory and changing India-West Indies rivalry

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

On September 30, Guwahati will host an India-West Indies ODI. The teams

will reconnect the city with a rivalry first staged here in December 1983. Forty-three years separate those encounters, reflecting changing cricketing hierarchies and Assam’s changing place in sport.

Guwahati’s first India-West Indies ODI came on December 17, 1983, at the Nehru Stadium, only months after India had stunned the cricketing world by winning the 1983 World Cup. They arrived still carrying the aura of the champions India had defeated at Lord’s. In Guwahati, that hierarchy was brutally restored. India made 178 for seven in a rain-reduced 44 overs; West Indies reached 182 for four in 41.4 overs and won by six wickets. Gordon Greenidge, Viv Richards and Michael Holding belonged to a side that would sweep the five-match ODI series 5-0. For Guwahati, however, the significance was larger than defeat: the city had entered the international cricket map of India and Assam.

The next India-West Indies ODI in Guwahati came 35 years later, but it could hardly have offered a greater contrast. On October 21, 2018, at the newly established Barsapara stadium, West Indies posted a formidable 322 for eight. Shimron Hetmyer struck 106 from 78 balls, while Kieran Powell made 51. India nevertheless chased the target in only 42.1 overs, reaching 326 for two. Virat Kohli made 140 and Rohit Sharma an unbeaten 152, and their 246-run partnership transformed a daunting chase into an exhibition of modern one-day batting. India won by eight wickets.

That match captured the transformation of the rivalry. West Indies had once represented the summit of limited-overs cricket. India’s 2018 chase, however, reflected an era in which Indian batting depth, conditioning and aggressive white-ball methods had become central to the global game. Barsapara’s first ODI between the sides was therefore not merely another fixture; it was a bridge between two cricketing eras.

The larger rivalry is one of the richest in ODI history, spanning generations and continents. By the eve of the 2026 series, India and West Indies had met 142 times in ODIs. India had won 72, West Indies 64, two matches had been tied and four had produced no result. India have won every bilateral ODI series between the teams since West Indies last took one in 2006, a run of 13 successive series.

The shift is striking because the rivalry began in a different world. West Indies dominated the first decades, combining extraordinary fast bowling with intimidating batting. Indeed, the subsequent 1983-84 Indian tour became a West Indies statement: they won the ODI series 5-0 and the six-Test series 3-0. Guwahati therefore carries an unusual historical irony: it followed India’s World Cup triumph but belonged to an era when West Indies could quickly reassert supremacy.

India’s later rise changed the equation. The 2018 Guwahati chase illustrated it spectacularly, but the statistical shift is even clearer in recent bilateral series. India won the 2022 ODI series in the Caribbean 3-0 and the 2023 series 2-1. The 2023 series was particularly revealing: India won the first ODI by five wickets, West Indies won the second by six wickets, and India finished with a 200-run victory in the third after making 351 for five.

The September 30 match also matters because, it comes a year before the 2027 ODI World Cup, giving it strategic context beyond bilateral statistics. India’s ODI campaign is increasingly about building a settled combination while preserving flexibility. West Indies, meanwhile, are attempting to rebuild their 50-over cricket and return to the world stage through qualification. Their contrasting circumstances make the series a useful examination of a mature ODI system meeting a rebuilding team.

Guwahati also has a distinctive cricketing geography. The Barsapara ground has hosted only a small number of men’s ODIs, but its statistical character is unmistakable. Before the 2026 match, its two most recent ODIs had produced 648 runs in India-West Indies in 2018 and 679 in India-Sri Lanka in 2023. Its first-innings average across those two completed ODIs was about 348. India’s 373 for seven against Sri Lanka remains its highest ODI total there, while 326 for two against West Indies is the highest successful chase. The numbers suggest a batting-friendly venue, though two matches are too small a sample for a pitch prediction.

The city’s relationship with cricket has also changed since 1983. The Nehru Stadium belonged to an era of touring teams and relatively sparse international calendars. Barsapara belongs to an era of television, packed stadiums, franchise cricket and globalised sporting economies. An international match now brings hospitality, transport, tourism, advertising and local businesses together. For Assam, hosting this contest is also a statement about the Northeast’s place in India’s sporting economy.

Yet the most compelling aspect of the occasion may be memory. In 1983, spectators watched a West Indies side containing players who seemed almost mythical. In 2018, a new generation watched Kohli and Rohit turn 323 into a chase of breathtaking speed. In 2026, another generation will watch a different Indian side, with Shubman Gill leading the ODI team, against a West Indies side led by Shai Hope.

That continuity is cricket’s peculiar gift. The names change, the balance of power changes and even the stadium changes, but the contest still survives. Guwahati’s third chapter in this rivalry should therefore be seen not merely as another scheduled ODI. It is a meeting of cricket’s past and present, and obviously a reminder that the finest rivalries are not preserved because their balance never changes, but because every generation finds a new meaning in them.