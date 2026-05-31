Guwahati’s Priorities

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has proposed an ambitious beautification drive to give the premier city of the Northeastern region a distinct urban identity as a “Purple City” inspired by the vibrant hues of the Kopou, or foxtail orchid, the state flower of Assam. As has been outlined by the city’s mayor, this vibrant theme has been chosen for several distinct reasons. First and foremost, it is a kind of cultural symbolism, as the Kopou orchid, so dear to the heart of the people of Assam, happens to be a symbol of cultural pride. What also appears from media reports is that the city administration wants to create a brand for the city, similar to the ‘Pink City’ brand that Rajasthan capital Jaipur has. The GMC reportedly aims to give Guwahati a unique, unified visual identity rooted in local heritage. The transformation has already been signalled, beginning with GS Road – renamed Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Path a few years ago – with GMC planning to expand the concept to public structures, building facades, entry gates, and shopfronts. Residents will also be encouraged to participate, with house tax rebates proposed for homeowners who paint their properties in the designated theme. Providing a brand image to Guwahati is definitely a welcome move. It could work wonders. But what must also be officially kept in mind is that the city has several other priorities and urgencies. Improvement of drainage, improvement of traffic management, a scientific garbage disposal mechanism, a modern sewage management system, permanent protection of the wetlands, hills and open spaces, and a good public transport system – these are definitely very important to improve Guwahati, both from the liveability point of view as well as from the point of view of image building. With the monsoons on the anvil, citizens are already getting tense every passing day. Guwahatians have already had a taste of what is in store for them this monsoon in April when a woman lost her life after falling into an open drain in the Maligaon area. Work on several major drainage projects launched in November-December last year, meanwhile, is allegedly progressing at a snail’s pace, with citizens sure that those will take longer than the end of this year. It means more suffering as rains come.