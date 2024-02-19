Handwriting Speaks

Did you know that handwriting can indicate more than 5,000 personality traits? The size of one’s letters, the spacing between words, the shapes of the letters, the slant of the handwriting, etc. can all signify different characteristics that say a lot about an individual’s personality. For example, if a person writes with rounded letters, then this could mean that he or she is creative and artistic. Whereas if a person writes with pointed letters, then this could mean he or she has an intense and curious mind. Handwriting analysis, also known as graphology, can even be used for detecting lies and revealing possible health ailments. Handwriting analysis suggests a connection between an individual’s handwriting and their personality traits. From the loops to the pressure to the lines and spacings, in fact everything has a secret hidden that can reveal the entire personality of an individual, provided one knows about these interpretations! One can also outsmart a person easily by deciphering handwriting. Experts say the size of a person’s handwriting can indicate his or her need for attention. Large handwriting suggests that a person is an extrovert and possesses a desire to be noticed. Small handwriting, on the other hand, could imply that the person is an introvert and pays attention to detail. Like body language, handwriting is analysed in an attempt to gain a deeper understanding of a person’s behaviour, motivations, or personality. But unlike nonverbal gestures, handwriting leaves a trace, making it possible to examine at any time or place. The way a person slants his or her handwriting, which could be leaning to the left, right, or upright, is often associated with emotional expression. According to handwriting experts, right-slanted writing suggests a passionate and outgoing personality, while left-slanted writing indicates introspection and reserved emotions. It is really amazing.