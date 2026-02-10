Health and exams: The hidden connection

Barnali Sarma Basistha

(barnalisarmabasistha@rediffmail.com)

Compared to other times, students experience far greater mental pressure during ex-aminations. Long hours of study, inadequate rest, and constant anxiety often lead many students to become careless about their eating habits during this period. Many skip meals altogether or rely heavily on easily available unhealthy foods, which adversely affect both body and mind.

During examinations, following a balanced diet is vital for students. Regular meals that include rice or similar staples along with pulses, green vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs, nuts, and the like provide the body with essential energy and also enhance brain efficiency. Breakfast should never be skipped. Missing the morning meal reduces concentration and increases fatigue. Adequate intake of water is equally necessary during this time. Lack of water can cause headaches, lethargy, and difficulty in concentrating. Therefore, instead of cold drinks or packaged juices, it is best to consume clean water or homemade fruit juice. Excessive consumption of oily and spicy food, junk food, or sweets during exams may lead to stomach problems and insomnia. Habits such as staying awake late at night, waking up very early, or eating at irregular hours also harm health.

Many students avoid eating eggs during examinations, and in many cases, parents discourage them from doing so. This is largely due to the common misconception that eating eggs during exams leads to getting a ‘zero’ in answer scripts. This belief is completely false. On the contrary, medical science suggests that along with other balanced foods, consuming eggs in moderation during this period is actually beneficial. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, which activates brain cells and helps improve concentration and memory. Also, the vitamin B12 and choline in eggs are thought to be good for brain development and keeping the nervous system healthy. Several studies have shown that these nutrients enhance focus during studies. Including at least one boiled egg in breakfast or lunch during examinations provides long-lasting energy and reduces frequent hunger, thereby lowering the tendency to snack on junk food. Eggs also help protect the body from fatigue and weakness.

The roles of family members, schools, relatives, and neighbours are important in maintaining a student’s mental strength during examinations, and parents and family members must also ensure that students eat a balanced and healthy diet during this time. A calm environment, mental support, and nutritious food together play a significant role in keeping students healthy and confident. It is important for all of us to remember that success in examinations does not depend on study alone; good health is also a crucial foundation.