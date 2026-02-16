Highways as Runways

The Prime Minister inaugurated an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the National Highway at Moran in upper Assam on Saturday, and this should not be brushed aside as a political gimmick as the state prepares for the next Assembly election. The 4.2-km national highway stretch, in fact, holds a lot of strategic significance. This has been emphasized through an air show staged by the Indian Air Force in the presence of the Prime Minister. The Highway Emergency Landing Facility is a strategic, dual-use infrastructure initiative designed to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and strengthen national security. The Moran ELF is a four-lane project conceptualised in 2021 and completed in 2025 at a cost of Rs 99.86 crore. Built in coordination with the IAF, it supports landings and take-offs of both military and civilian aircraft in emergency situations. India’s first ELF was inaugurated in 2021 in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. These ELFs act as alternative runways for both fighter jets and heavy transport aircraft, particularly in border regions where air bases are limited or vulnerable. There are several reasons for setting up emergency landing facilities on highways across the country, particularly in states that are close to international boundaries with unfriendly neighbours. The first and foremost is that during a conflict, conventional air bases are primary targets for enemy missiles or air strikes. Highway ELFs provide necessary redundancy, allowing aircraft to disperse, land, refuel, and rearm from unconventional locations. Moreover, many ELFs are strategically located near international borders to reduce response time to sensitive frontier areas. They enable quick troop mobilisation and the movement of military equipment, especially in tough terrain where building new airbases is difficult. Furthermore, in regions susceptible to natural disasters, these ELFs will prove invaluable during emergency situations. These highway stretches ensure that relief supplies and rescue teams can arrive promptly. Important to note, the ELFs are built with high-quality pavement concrete to withstand the immense heat and weight of modern aircraft. They generally have no central dividers or reinforced surfaces, apart from specialised lighting that facilitates safe landings. It may be recalled that the concept was first demonstrated by the IAF on the Lucknow-Agra Motorway in 2017. India’s first official, state-of-the-art ELF, however, was inaugurated in Barmer, Rajasthan, in 2021. Following the successful trial of the first Northeast ELF in Assam in 2026, the government plans to develop around 28 such sites across the country, highlighting the integration of civilian infrastructure with defence needs. In conclusion, it can be said that highway ELFs are not merely road projects but critical national assets that turn roads into runways, ensure air superiority, bolster defence, and assist in disaster management.