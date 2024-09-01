Himachal Pradesh’s natural farming initiative and its lessons for Assam

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

Himachal Pradesh has made history by becoming the first state in India to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for products cultivated through natural farming. Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, this initiative represents a significant move toward sustainable agriculture and offers valuable insights for other states, including Assam.

The Context of Natural Farming in India: Natural farming, an ecological approach that avoids chemical fertilizers and pesticides, has been gaining traction as an alternative to conventional farming methods. With the growing recognition of the environmental and health impacts of chemical-intensive agriculture, there is an urgent need for more sustainable practices. Natural farming, with its reliance on organic inputs and focus on soil health, is emerging as a viable solution. However, transitioning to this method requires strong policy support to ensure farmers are not economically disadvantaged.

Himachal Pradesh’s Groundbreaking Initiative: Himachal Pradesh’s introduction of MSP for natural farming products is a crucial step in supporting this transition. The state government has committed to procuring wheat at Rs 40 per kg, maize at Rs 30 per kg, cow milk at Rs 45 per litre, and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre. This initiative aims to provide financial security to farmers who adopt natural farming, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their produce.

This policy is not just about setting prices; it includes the Certified Evaluation Tool for Agriculture Resource Analysis-Natural Farming (CETARA) certification system. This system ensures that products labelled as natural farming produce meet quality standards, helping farmers secure better prices and building consumer trust.

International Collaboration and its Role: The initiative has drawn international attention, with a delegation from the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAE) visiting the state to study its advancements. The visit is part of the European Commission-funded ACROPICS project, which focuses on sustainable agriculture. This collaboration highlights the global relevance of Himachal Pradesh’s policies and the potential for knowledge exchange in sustainable agriculture.

Lessons for Assam: Assam, with its agricultural potential and challenges, can learn from Himachal Pradesh’s approach. The state’s agriculture is characterized by small and marginal holdings, a diverse crop base, and a high dependence on traditional farming practices. However, like much of India, Assam faces issues such as climate change, declining soil fertility, and the overuse of chemical inputs.

Introducing MSP for natural farming products in Assam could be transformative. By offering financial security, the government could encourage a wider adoption of sustainable practices, helping preserve Assam’s biodiversity and making its agricultural sector more resilient to climate change.

Financial Security and Market Access: A critical aspect of Himachal Pradesh’s policy is the financial security provided to farmers through MSP. For Assam, where many farmers are smallholders with limited market access, a guaranteed price could be a game-changer. Implementing a similar MSP policy for natural farming products could encourage more farmers to adopt sustainable practices without fearing economic loss.

Creating a robust market for natural farming products is essential. Assam could emulate the CETARA certification system, ensuring farmers are rewarded for quality and building consumer confidence in natural products. A reliable and transparent market could enhance the viability of natural farming as a long-term strategy in the state.

Sustainability and Environmental Conservation: Assam’s rich biodiversity and varied agro-climatic zones make it well-suited for natural farming. Promoting such practices could help conserve the state’s unique ecosystems while addressing issues like soil degradation. Natural farming, with its emphasis on local resources and traditional knowledge, aligns well with Assam’s agricultural landscape.

Moreover, natural farming can help mitigate the effects of climate change, which is increasingly affecting Assam’s agriculture. By enhancing soil health, conserving water resources, and promoting biodiversity, natural farming could make Assam’s agricultural sector more resilient to climate variability.

Innovation and Knowledge Exchange: Himachal Pradesh’s collaboration with international experts highlights the importance of knowledge exchange in sustainable agriculture. Assam could benefit from similar collaborations, both within India and internationally. Engaging with experts in natural farming and sustainable agriculture would help Assam implement best practices tailored to its local conditions.

Investment in research and development is also crucial. Assam’s agricultural universities and research institutions should be encouraged to study natural farming and develop region-specific solutions. Fostering a culture of innovation would help create a sustainable agricultural system that is both productive and environmentally responsible.

The Road Ahead for Assam: Himachal Pradesh’s initiative is a timely reminder of the importance of proactive policy-making in agriculture. The lessons from this initiative offer a blueprint for Assam to build a more sustainable and equitable agricultural future.

To implement a similar initiative, Assam’s government should engage with farmers and stakeholders to build awareness and support for natural farming. Establishing a comprehensive MSP policy, coupled with a robust certification system, would ensure quality and market access. Investing in research, training, and capacity-building is also essential to equipping farmers with the knowledge and skills needed to transition to natural farming.

Assam’s unique geographical and cultural context must be considered in policy-making. While Himachal Pradesh’s model provides a valuable framework, Assam’s policies should be tailored to its specific needs and challenges. By adopting a flexible and context-specific approach, Assam can create a sustainable agricultural system that benefits both farmers and the environment.

Conclusion: Himachal Pradesh’s introduction of MSP for natural farming products is a pioneering initiative that could reshape agriculture in India. For Assam, the lessons are clear: with the right policies and support, natural farming can become a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture. By embracing this approach, Assam can protect its natural heritage, enhance agricultural resilience, and improve the livelihoods of its farmers.