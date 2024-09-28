Hope for a positive outlook on Naga talks

The Central Government inviting the leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) for resumption of peace talks in the first week of October is good news. The development follows a push by representatives of tribal Hohos, civil society, and mass organisations for a consultative meeting convened by the Nagaland Government for the conclusion of the long-drawn political dialogues at the earliest. The last round of talks between the central government and NSCN (IM) held in November last year remained inconclusive over the contentious issues of a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which were reiterated by the rebel group. The real challenge for the signing of the final Naga peace accord, however, lies in uniting all Naga rebel factions on a single platform and agreeing to a single piece of accord. The consultative meeting called for elevating the Naga peace talks to the level of at least a senior central minister by appointing an interlocutor. Currently, retired Intelligence Bureau Special Director A.K. Mishra has been representing the central government in talks with Naga rebel groups. The decision to resume the talks was reportedly taken during an informal discussion between Mishra and top NSCN (IM) leaders in Dimapur recently. The Working Committee of the Naga National Political Group (NNPG), a major stakeholder in the Naga peace talks, saw the demand for appointment of a new interlocuter raised at the consultative meeting as “another ploy to delay political solution.” The umbrella group of seven rebel groups insisted that Naga political dialogue had officially been concluded on October 31, 2019, and the government of India should be urged to expedite the solution based on the concluded talks. The NSCN(IM), however, refusing to accept any solution minus the separate flag and constitution points towards the complexities which the Central Government cannot ignore. It was a pragmatic decision by the Central Government to keep alive the negotiations with the NSCN (IM), given the influence and strength of the rebel group, and make efforts to resume the talks to conclude sooner rather than later. The consultative meeting pressed for both NSCN (IM) and NNPG uniting and preparing a single document and then approaching the central government for a final solution. These two key stakeholders in Naga peace talks met in the past and constituted a ‘Council of Naga Relationship and Cooperation’ in January 2023 and declared their “unconditional commitment to collaborate” on the basis of their respective agreements, with immediate effect for resolution of the “Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India.” For the Nagaland Government, the Central Government, and Naga civil society bodies, the constitution of such a platform in the past under the aegis of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation gave hope for bringing together all Naga rebel groups, including the breakaway factions, on a single platform and agreeing on a single draft peace solution document. The central government has already clarified that there will be only one peace accord to be signed with all Naga groups, which is a realistic approach as separate accords with different groups cannot bring a lasting solution. Changing geopolitics in the neighbourhood due to political turmoil and regime change in Myanmar and Bangladesh has given rise to new political realities for the Naga rebel groups as well as for the Central Government. Such new realities are likely to have some impact on the next round of negotiations. These developments in the neighbourhood and violent ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur are expected to prompt the Central Government to take a cautious approach towards the contentious issues that may be put by the NSCN (IM) on the negotiation table. The central government has the compulsion to consider the ramifications that the final solutions may have in the region and in the neighbourhood. Nevertheless, the primary challenge for both sides is to hold extensive and sustained dialogue with the determination to move faster towards the goal of a final solution and not let the talks get derailed by disagreements over one or two contentious issues. Elevating the talks to the political level can restore confidence among Naga people in quick decisions over issues, giving rise to disagreement, which is often not possible at the bureaucratic level without prior approval by the political leadership. A long delay in reaching the final solution has deprived Naga people from economic opportunities, while ordinary citizens and business establishments have been severely affected by a spurt in extortion by underground groups. The NSCN (IM) adopting a pragmatic approach on the contentious issues will be crucial to expedite the talks. The onus also lies on the Central Government not to let the talks breakdown and allow uncertainty to cloud the peace process. Informing Naga people about the issues that had already been settled will create a positive outlook about the progress made and prevent the contentious issues from overshadowing the 27-year-long peace process.