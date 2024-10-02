How can we balance tradition with sustainability?

Celebrating Durga Puja

Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah

(He can be reached at mmbethnozoology@rediffmail.com)

As Durga Puja approaches, organizers are busy preparing for the festivities, each bringing unique styles and innovative ideas to enhance the celebrations. This is a perfect time for the public to reflect on how our cherished traditions impact the environment. We can honour our customs while committing to sustainability, ensuring our rituals thrive for future generations. The rising temperatures and humidity we experienced this past September serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent climate challenges we must confront. While some find relief through air conditioning, not everyone has access to this privilege. Festivals like Durga Puja unite families and communities, enhancing social ties and fostering joy, while also significantly contributing to the economy by supporting local markets and businesses.

To strike a balance between maintaining cultural practices and embracing modern, sustainable methods, we can adopt eco-friendly practices. Simple steps, such as using biodegradable items and reusable plates and cups, can greatly reduce waste. Encouraging communities to avoid plastic bottles collectively can further minimize our environmental footprint. In Assam, many festivals depend on public donations, leading to financial pressures. Communities can pool resources to promote unity and alleviate individual burdens. While competition among neighbouring areas may arise, it’s essential to focus on the cultural essence rather than celebrity involvement, which can sometimes detract from the festival’s spirit.

Environmental issues, such as waste generation and noise pollution, can disrupt local communities and affect students’ academic performance. Fortunately, there is a growing trend towards eco-friendly practices during celebrations, including biodegradable materials and cleanliness initiatives. Engaging youth in cultural preservation and environmental responsibility is crucial. Collaboration efforts among individuals, communities, and governments can foster environmentally conscious celebrations. This Durga Puja, we can celebrate creatively by incorporating green innovations and mass engagement. Organising workshops on sustainability and art can inspire participants to create eco-friendly decorations or even artistic idols from natural materials. Setting up recycling stations and promoting local food sources not only cuts down on emissions but also supports local vendors, enhancing community spirit.

Additionally, sourcing food locally and offering plant-based dishes contributes to sustainability while accommodating diverse dietary needs. Promoting renewable energy sources, encouraging carpooling, and utilising public transport can further lessen our ecological impact. It’s vital to teach our children about sustainability through our actions, helping them understand their role in caring for the planet.

We should also reflect on certain traditional practices that raise ethical concerns. Exploring compassionate alternatives, such as symbolic offerings instead of animal sacrifice, allows us to honour our traditions while protecting our environment. Using eco-friendly idols and non-toxic paints can help prevent pollution of our rivers, while effective waste management systems can address the waste generated during the festivities. Ultimately, Durga Puja is a time for celebration and unity. By choosing to celebrate responsibly and creatively, we can honour our traditions while caring for our planet, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.