Globalisation has acted as a catalyst for unprecedented cultural and economic interactions, fundamentally reshaping how the world communicates. This interconnectedness has not resulted in a singular universal language; instead, it has given rise to a “hybrid language” phenomenon, wherein English amalgamates with local languages to generate novel, distinct linguistic forms. This fusion, often referred to as “Global English” or localised hybrids, represents a dynamic, evolving medium that records cultural crossroads and facilitates international communication in business, technology, and social media. The rise of these hybrid languages is a direct consequence of the global spread of English, which acts as a lingua franca, mixed with local communicative practices. Prominent examples include Spanglish (Spanish/English), Hinglish (Hindi/English), Chinglish (Chinese/English), and Janglish (Japanese/English). These are not just broken languages but structured systems that reflect the melding of different cultural rhythms and vocabularies. Digital technology has accelerated this process tremendously. Social media platforms, the internet, and instant messaging promote the sharing of colloquialisms, idioms, and slang across borders, making the evolution of these hybrid forms faster than ever. Phrases like “like”, “tag”, “story”, or “tweet” have become universal, integrated into the local vocabulary of many languages worldwide. This phenomenon also highlights the shifting dynamics of power in language. While English was traditionally associated with Western colonial powers, hybrid languages are increasingly driven by “outer-circle” or non-native speakers who, through digital interaction and migration, are adapting the language to their own contexts, reducing the authority of native speakers. However, the creation of this hybrid language presents both advantages and disadvantages. While it facilitates global cooperation and cultural expression, it also poses challenges, such as the potential loss of traditional language purity and the risk of marginalising localised dialects that do not fit into the new, digitalised, or commercialised hybrid forms. In summary, globalisation has created a vibrant, ever-evolving hybrid language that serves as a tool for economic prosperity, cultural interaction, and a record of our increasingly intertwined world. In Assam, young speakers often mix English, Hindi, and Assamese in daily conversation, creating a “hybrid culture” that affects the language structure. Increased emphasis on English-medium education reduces the prevalence of Assamese, especially among urban and upper-middle-class youth. Globalisation is rapidly impacting the Assamese language, leading to increased hybridisation, adoption of loanwords, and a shift toward English in education and daily communication. While promoting cultural exchange and new communication technologies, it threatens the purity of the language and reduces its use in professional domains, as many young professionals prefer to use English for business communication and networking instead of Assamese.