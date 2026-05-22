Identity of Assamese: The Reality behind the Debate

Gautam Sarmah

(gautam.his.rtv@gmail.com)

The identity of a nation is never formed in a single day, nor can it be fully explained through a single fixed definition. The collective identity of a people gradually evolves through centuries of shared experiences, collective memories, struggles, emotions, and cultural development. Assam, enriched with natural beauty and diverse traditions, has long possessed such a unique social character. Here, different communities, cultures, and histories have blended together over time to form a larger and more inclusive society. In such a land, the question “Who is Assamese?” naturally becomes both important and sensitive. This discussion is not confined merely to language or birthplace; rather, it is deeply connected with emotional belonging, historical continuity, and a person’s relationship with the land. Therefore, to truly understand Assamese identity, one must rise above narrow perspectives, temporary political debates, favouritism, and other limitations and approach the issue with a rational, balanced, and broad-minded outlook.

“Who is Assamese?” This question has long remained one of the most sensitive, emotional, and debated issues in the history of Assam. The definition of the term “Assamese” cannot be limited only to language, ethnicity, religion, caste, or geographical origin. Instead, it is closely linked to the long historical process of social integration, cultural coexistence, emotional belonging, and collective identity formation that has evolved in Assam over centuries. At different times, linguists, intellectuals, historians, writers, political leaders, and social organizations have interpreted the term “Assamese” from different perspectives. Therefore, the debate surrounding Assamese identity is not merely a linguistic or political matter; it is deeply connected with the existence, cultural preservation, and collective self-identity of Assam.

Since prehistoric times, Assam has been regarded as a land rich in diversity. Over many centuries, various communities, tribes, ethnic groups, and people from different regions and countries gradually came to Assam and became part of Assamese society. This clearly demonstrates that Assamese society was never formed solely on the basis of one race or one language. The Ahoms came from the Tai regions, while the Koch community had origins connected with Tibeto-Burman groups. During the mediaeval period, Assam witnessed the arrival of numerous Muslims, and the colonial era saw the introduction of tea tribes to the region. On the other hand, indigenous communities such as the Bodos, Mishings, Karbis, Rabhas, Deoris, Tiwas, and Sonowal Kacharis had already been living in Assam since ancient times. Over time, many individuals from these diverse communities adopted Assamese language and culture as part of their social life and gradually became part of the larger Assamese society.

Thus, Assamese identity cannot be defined solely on the basis of bloodline, ancestry, or ethnic origin. Assamese identity is fundamentally a socio-cultural identity that has evolved throughout history through harmony, integration, and emotional belonging. Many historians and sociologists have observed that Assamese nationality developed on the principle of “unity in diversity”. The strength of Assamese society lies in its inclusive nature. The Assamese language has played a crucial role in shaping this identity by becoming a powerful medium of integration among different communities. Particularly after 1836, when the British administration replaced Assamese with Bengali in administration and education, a strong sense of national consciousness emerged for the protection of the Assamese language. The movements to preserve Assamese language and literature strengthened the foundations of Assamese nationalism. Therefore, many people believe that anyone who accepts the Assamese language and contributes to Assamese society may be regarded as Assamese.

However, language alone does not fully determine Assamese identity. Many indigenous communities of Assam neither have Assamese as their mother tongue nor as their primary or secondary language, yet they remain inseparable parts of Assamese society. At the same time, there are individuals who speak Assamese fluently but do not emotionally or culturally identify themselves with Assamese nationality. This is precisely why the issue of Assamese identity becomes more complex. Eminent writer Lakshminath Bezbaroa emphasized Assamese language and culture as the foundation of Assamese nationality. Similarly, Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala advocated a broader Assamese nationalism in which different communities could coexist harmoniously. Kolaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha also promoted the ideals of unity and harmony among the diverse communities of Assam.

The role of the Ahoms in shaping Assamese identity is particularly significant. The Ahoms were originally outsiders who came to Assam under the leadership of Sukapha in the thirteenth century. However, over time, they adopted Assamese language, culture, customs, and social practices, gradually integrating themselves with local society. Eventually, the Ahoms themselves became one of the principal foundations of Assamese society, culture, and civilization. Historical records clearly prove that Assamese identity was never dependent solely on birth or ancestry; integration and emotional belonging formed its core foundation. During the twentieth century, especially because of demographic changes and migration issues, the debate surrounding Assamese identity became more intense. During the Assam Movement from 1979 to 1985, the question “Who is Assamese?” once again emerged as a central issue. Many feared that illegal immigration could seriously affect the language, culture, and political rights of Assam. The main objective of the movement was to identify and deport illegal foreigners. However, the movement also gave a new dimension to debates surrounding identity, citizenship, and nationality.

Although the historic Assam Accord attempted to address some of these concerns, the precise definition of “Assamese” still remains unresolved. This is because the matter is not merely legal; it is deeply emotional and cultural. Some believe that Assamese identity is primarily linked to indigenous rights. According to them, only those communities that have lived in Assam since before the colonial era can be regarded as truly Assamese. On the other hand, many others believe that anyone who accepts Assam as their homeland, respects Assamese language and culture, and becomes part of Assam’s social life should also be considered Assamese. Assamese culture itself is enriched with immense diversity. Bihu, Namghar culture, Sattriya traditions, folk music, literature, theatre, and social values together shape Assamese civilization. The Ekasarana Vaishnavite movement led by the great saint Srimanta Sankardev brought a new sense of social and cultural unity to Assamese society. Sankardev’s ideals promoted communal harmony, humanity, and social equality. The Namghar became not merely a religious institution but also the centre of Assamese social and cultural life.

The contributions of Muslims, Christians, tea tribes, and various minority communities to Assamese identity are equally important. Assamese Muslim communities such as the Goria, Moria, and Deshi have been part of Assamese society for centuries. Their contributions to literature, music, art, cinema, and social life have further enriched Assamese culture. Modern Assamese literature also clearly reflects this inclusive national consciousness. Many writers and intellectuals have imagined Assamese nationalism not as something narrow and exclusive, but as a broad cultural union. This spirit of openness has given Assamese nationalism both moral strength and cultural richness. However, globalisation, demographic changes, identity-based politics, and economic competition have gradually made the debate surrounding Assamese identities more complicated. Some fear that an excessively broad definition may weaken the protection of indigenous rights and culture, while others believe that an extremely narrow definition may increase social divisions and conflict. Therefore, maintaining the right balance between inclusiveness and the protection of indigenous rights has become one of the greatest challenges facing present-day Assam.

From a realistic and rational perspective, the definition of Assamese identity should consider history, culture, emotional belonging, and social participation together. The rich and diverse history of Assam itself demonstrates that Assamese civilization has evolved on the basis of integration and coexistence. At the same time, the demands for protecting the language, land, culture, and political rights of indigenous communities are equally important. No matter how many arguments are presented, one fact remains clear: discussions surrounding Assamese identity may never produce a universally accepted final answer for everyone, because society itself continues to evolve with time. Yet one thing deserves emphasis today — the true strength of Assam does not lie in division, suspicion, or exclusion; rather, it lies in preserving its roots while promoting coexistence and mutual respect. A nation, culture, or civilization becomes truly great only when it builds collective dignity, responsibility, and cultural harmony instead of constructing walls between people. The future of Assamese identity will largely depend on how wisely the people of Assam preserve their heritage while also sustaining humanity, inclusiveness, and social understanding. Ultimately, Assamese identity is not confined merely to language or ancestry; it primarily lives in the heartfelt love, responsibility, and commitment that people carry toward Assam and its collective future.

Therefore, when we speak of an Assamese person today, we should perhaps understand someone who feels emotionally connected with the history, language, culture, and collective interests of Assam; someone who shares in the joys and sorrows of Assamese society; and someone who contributes toward building the collective future of Assam. Thus, Assamese identity is ultimately not merely a matter of birthplace or ancestry; it is a matter of emotional belonging, cultural responsibility, and a deep sense of social commitment.

(The writer is a faculty member of History, Rabindranath Tagore Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai).