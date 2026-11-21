Amitava Mukherjee

(mukherjeeamitava439@gmail.com)

The inkling from Gopalganj may not be conclusive, but the recent happenings in Sheikh Hasina’s ancestral village in Bangladesh reveal that Tariq Rahaman has not yet been able to come to terms with many subterranean forces working in his country, the most important and powerful of them being the Awami League (AL). It is subterranean because the organisation has been banned and works underground. Sporadic bomb explosions took place in Dhaka before and after the Awami League’s muscle flexing in Gopalgunj, implying that turmoils may take over Bangladesh if and after Sheikh Hasina returns.

Her return will also be a watershed in India’s foreign policy, as New Delhi’s closeness to the Awami League and the family of the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is too well known. India must now assess whether its open-door policy for asylum seekers from other countries is causing unnecessary complications in its foreign policy. Another example comes to mind – that of the Dalai Lama. At least some of the misunderstandings with China would not have arisen if New Delhi did not identify itself so closely with the fugitive Buddhist monk. Now the grapevine has it that the Government of India is feeling increasingly uncomfortable about Bangladesh’s growing bonhomie with China and Pakistan to the severe detriment of India’s geopolitical interests in South Asia and that Hasina’s presence in India is not helping the matter.

Apart from Indian foreign policy interests, there is currently both a lull and an atmosphere of expectation in Bangladesh. But pundits in Bangladeshi media discount the possibility of any Awami League political comeback in the near future. The grounds they cite are numerous: not only has the top leader of the Awami League left the country, but other prominent party members have also departed; the party is currently dysfunctional, with its headquarters and other offices in Dhaka deserted; and Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman’s residence in Dhanmondi has been vandalised. The Awami League is the oldest political party, first in East Pakistan and then in Bangladesh, and has spent most of its time in opposition. So it understands the intricacies of opposition politics, especially the skill of remaining resilient. This knowledge is a thing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not have in its arsenal. Therefore, it would be incorrect to assume that the Awami League would gradually fade away under the pressure of a ban.

This reasoning, however, does not ignore the current ground reality. ‘Decimation’ may not be the right word for the Awami League at the moment, but some sort of hibernation gripped it before Hasina announced her decision to return. A comparison with what had happened after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 will be revealing. Ziaur Rahman, the then Bangladesh President succeeding Mujib, had not imposed any draconian restriction on the AL. The BNP and the top brass of the army mutually agreed that while the Awami League had certainly erred in its political behaviour, those errors were not significant enough to warrant a complete ban on its activities.

Still the situation was tense. Jail killings had resulted in the assassinations of the top four Awami League leaders inside the Dhaka central jail. The lower rung of the army that had carried out the abovementioned assassinations was threatening Awami League leaders and workers. Still in the midst of such an atmosphere, a pro-Moscow faction of Dhaka University teachers and students had staged a procession in support of the Awami League and marched to the house of Mujibur Rahaman in Dhanmondi, paying respect to the memory of the departed leader. In the 1979 general election called by President Ziaur Rahman, the Awami League, led by Abdul Malek Ukil, won 40 parliamentary seats, establishing itself as the main opposition.

Is there any difference between the current situation and what has happened in the past? The answer is yes. The Awami League was more democratic in the 1970s and 1980s, as shown by its resistance to army rule. The same applies to the BNP. Ziaur Rahaman had allowed space for opposition politics, which his son Tariq seems to be unwilling to follow.

Tariq Rahaman should have acted with more sagacity for lifting Bangladesh out of the morass left by the interim government of Mohammed Yunus. Ironically, from her first exile in India, Hasina had returned to Bangladesh in 1981 when Ziaur Rahaman, Tariq’s father, was the president of the country, and Zia had facilitated the process of her return. This time too, Tariq could have set in motion the process of annulling Hasina’s death sentence handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal in absentia and started the legal process de novo, giving Hasina a fair chance to defend herself in a court of law. This decision could have given a flip to the democratic atmosphere in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is moving towards chaos, and Tariq Rahaman, by his slipshod approach, is unwittingly allowing the situation to go out of his control. Suspending a senior police official for allegedly supplying information to the Awami League raises concerns for Tariq, as the police and army in Bangladesh are known to be heavily politicised. The Bangladesh Prime Minister has shown signs of panic by asking lawmakers to return to their respective areas to organise resistance, clearly aimed at countering Awami League grassroots workers; however, the most concerning aspect of his call is his advice to party members not to rely solely on the police or local administration, but to confront political unrest through grassroots mobilisation. Is he advocating a civil war?

Perhaps not. His role during the last Durgapuja has been praised by the Hindu community of Bangladesh because of the security arrangement the Bangladesh Prime Minister provided to the puja pandals. Tariq personally visited pandals not only in Dhaka but also in the districts. This arrangement was remarkable because, according to some Hindu organisations, the community has experienced a more or less peaceful Durgapuja celebration this year, which is unusual compared to previous years. So even in the midst of grave provocations from certain sections of the population—with at least four BNP functionaries having been killed and the house of the interim government head, Mohammed Yunus, having been set on fire—Tariq Rahaman must show restraint and commitment to the rule of law.

However, Sheikh Hasina’s decision to return has forced the BNP into a difficult position. Until now she was hovering on the sideline, sheltering herself in India and blurting out occasional interviews to the media. However, she has now positioned herself as a key figure in Bangladeshi politics. Political and social developments will move around her in the days to come.

Secondly, in the eyes of the people of Bangladesh, Hasina’s return will belittle Tariq Rahaman.

Common people will think that the Awami League leader is prepared to stand by the ordinary workers of her party at the risk of jail term or even execution, while Tariq Rahaman had taken sojourn in London for long years to avoid law-enforcing machinery of his country.

Thirdly, and most importantly, there is the question of whether the BNP government is capable of executing Sheikh Hasina or if it genuinely intends to carry out the judgement of the International Crime Tribunal. The BNP government may experience relief if Hasina remains outside Bangladesh, as her return could lead to turmoil that the BNP-led government would find difficult to manage. Therefore, the BNP government is currently engaging in bureaucratic tactics, such as refusing to issue passports to Hasina and insisting that India return her under an extradition treaty. But Hasina is a citizen of Bangladesh and needs no passport to come back to her country. So Dhaka could have simply said that a passport is not necessary.

If Hasina really returns, then it will be the third big jolt to Bangladeshi politics, the other two being the murders of Mujibur Rahaman and Ziaur Rahaman.

(The author is a senior journalist and commentator.)