Illegal Immigration: A challenge to India’s unity and democracy

Satyabrat Borah

The phrase 'demography is destiny' has long been celebrated as a testament to India's youthful population, poised to drive economic growth and global influence in the decades ahead. Yet, in the context of contemporary India, this phrase carries a graver warning: unchecked illegal immigration, often termed infiltration, poses a profound threat to the nation's social cohesion, economic stability, and democratic integrity. Far from a mere border management issue, this challenge involves deliberate demographic manipulation that could unravel the unity and integrity of Bharat; ignoring it risks jeopardising the nation's democratic destiny, making it imperative for India to confront this issue with urgency and resolve.

India's borders, spanning over 15,000 kilometres, are notoriously porous, shaped by historical upheavals, economic disparities, and political turmoil in neighbouring countries. The 4,096-kilometre India-Bangladesh border, traversing rivers, forests, and plains, is a primary conduit for illegal entries. Since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which saw millions flee genocide, an estimated 10 to 20 million undocumented individuals, primarily from Bangladesh, have settled in India. The Rohingya crisis has added over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, settling in states like Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Assam, often blending into local populations through forged documents or overstayed visas. These figures, drawn from government estimates and intelligence reports, reflect a mix of economic migrants and those escaping floods, cyclones, or religious persecution.

This influx is not merely a consequence of geography but is often orchestrated. In 2025, government crackdowns exposed syndicates in Delhi and Gujarat producing fake Indian IDs, granting Bangladeshi nationals access to ration cards, voter lists, and jobs. Open borders with Nepal and Bhutan, alongside rugged terrain along the Myanmar frontier, exacerbate the issue, enabling unchecked movement. India's non-signatory status to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention leaves a policy void, blurring distinctions between genuine refugees and economic infiltrators, who exploit humanitarian gaps to gain entry.

The demographic consequences are stark, particularly in border states where indigenous cultures face erosion. In Assam, the tribal population has dwindled from 44.67 per cent in 1951 to 28.11 per cent in 2011, while the minority share surged from 9.44 per cent to 22.73 per percent. Tripura's indigenous groups are now outnumbered by Bengali migrants, and in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana, districts like Sahibganj and Pakur report Adivasi land grabs due to infiltration. These shifts, often facilitated by local agents and political patronage in states like West Bengal, are not organic but the result of sustained illegal migration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 2025 Independence Day address, labelled this a premeditated conspiracy, warning that demographic changes in border areas fuel national security risks, social tensions, and threats to unity. The RSS has similarly urged a national population policy to counter imbalances driven by infiltration and conversions.

In Jammu, the influx of Rohingya Muslims has sparked fears of a demographic shift akin to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, altering Hindu-majority areas. West Bengal's border districts, such as Malda and Murshidabad, now see minority populations dominating 45 assembly constituencies near Assam, reshaping electoral dynamics and cultural norms. These pockets of demographic inversion marginalise local languages, festivals, and land rights, fostering resentment and identity-based conflicts that threaten social cohesion.

Economically, illegal immigration imposes a heavy toll. Undocumented migrants, often accepting below-minimum wages, compete with India's 12 million annual workforce entrants, driving down wages in sectors like construction, agriculture, and services. In Maharashtra and Gujarat, Bangladeshi migrants dominate informal economies, displacing local labourers and exacerbating unemployment. A 2016 parliamentary estimate pegged 20 million Bangladeshis as illegal in India, straining healthcare, education, and welfare systems. Rohingya settlements in urban centres like Hyderabad and Delhi further stretch infrastructure, diverting resources from development and undermining India's demographic dividend. As the Prime Minister noted, infiltrators snatch the bread and butter of our youth, turning potential growth into a resource crunch.

Socially, the influx frays India's cultural fabric. In Assam, indigenous tribes lament the erosion of traditions under Bengali influence. Ethnic violence, such as the 1983 Nellie massacre in Assam, where over 2,000 died amid fears of immigrant dominance, and recent clashes in Bodoland and Manipur, highlight the risks. Women and girls face heightened exploitation linked to migrant networks, fuelling local anger. Politically, infiltrators on voter rolls, evidenced by the 2025 Bihar voter verification drive removing thousands of illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and Nepalis, distort democratic representation, undermining electoral integrity.

National security faces multifaceted threats. Rohingya settlements in Jammu are suspected of harbouring radicals linked to groups like ISIS, while Bangladeshi networks have ties to Pakistan's ISI, facilitating arms and drug smuggling. The 2025 Nagpur riots investigation traced inflammatory social media posts to infiltrators, suggesting orchestrated unrest. Porous borders enable cross-border terrorism, with operatives posing as migrants to infiltrate Kashmir via Bangladesh routes. The Delhi High Court in 2008 and the Supreme Court in 2025 have flagged illegal migration as a national security threat, citing radicalisation risks in externally funded madrasas and settlements.

India's response has been robust yet fragmented. The 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act offers fast-track citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, distinguishing them from infiltrators. The National Register of Citizens in Assam identified 1.9 million potential foreigners, though its nationwide expansion remains stalled. The 2025 Immigration and Foreigners Act consolidates outdated laws, mandating visas, empowering the Bureau of Immigration to track and deport illegal foreigners, and imposing penalties: up to seven years' imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fines for forged documents, and five years with Rs 5 lakh for unauthorized entry. The High-Powered Demography Mission, announced in August 2025, aims to monitor border areas, protect tribal lands, and streamline deportations. Assam's 2025 deportation drives, Maharashtra's forgery crackdowns, and the Election Commission's voter purges in Bihar reflect a hardening stance, supported by biometric surveillance and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System using drones and fences.

Challenges persist, however. Opposition walkouts during the 2025 bill's passage accused it of targeting minorities, while humanitarian groups criticised pushback policies as violating non-refoulement principles. Diplomatic tensions with Bangladesh and Myanmar complicate deportations, and political leniency in Congress- and TMC-ruled states allegedly enables infiltration. Unfenced riverine borders allow continued inflows, underscoring enforcement gaps. Addressing this requires a multi-pronged approach: strengthening border security with advanced surveillance, fostering BIMSTEC cooperation, and enacting a refugee law to clarify asylum policies. Domestically, skilling programmes can mitigate job competition, while awareness campaigns deter trafficking. Public discourse must avoid xenophobia, balancing national interest with humanitarian obligations.

The scale of the challenge demands a closer look at its roots. India's porous borders are not just a logistical problem but a geopolitical vulnerability. Neighbouring countries, some with strained relations, may exploit these gaps to destabilise India. Pakistan's history of supporting cross-border terrorism, often paired with pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, underscores this risk. Bangladesh's inability or unwillingness to curb illegal migration strains bilateral ties, despite India's diplomatic efforts through trade and regional forums. Corruption and inefficiencies in border enforcement further exacerbate the issue, with underfunded agencies struggling to patrol vast and treacherous terrains.

Technological solutions offer hope but are not foolproof. Biometric databases, drone surveillance, and smart fencing have improved detection, but gaps in implementation, especially in riverine areas, persist. The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, while promising, requires significant investment to cover all vulnerable points. International cooperation is equally critical. India must work with neighbours through frameworks like BIMSTEC to address migration's root causes, such as poverty and conflict, while negotiating repatriation agreements. A national refugee law would provide clarity, ensuring humanitarian obligations do not undermine security.

Domestically, addressing the socio-economic fallout is vital. Skilling programmes can equip Indian youth to compete in higher-value jobs, reducing reliance on low-wage sectors dominated by migrants. Awareness campaigns can curb trafficking by educating communities about the risks of forged documents and illegal networks. Political will must transcend partisan divides, as vote-bank politics in some states has historically enabled infiltration. A national consensus, built through transparent dialogue, can ensure policies are both effective and inclusive, avoiding the communalisation of a complex issue.

Illegal immigration casts a long shadow over India's demographic destiny, threatening its unity, security, and democracy. Bharat's pluralistic ethos, forged through centuries of coexistence, must not be eroded by external designs. By fortifying borders, refining laws, and promoting inclusive growth, India can protect its sovereignty and ensure its demographic dividend fuels progress, not division. The sacrifices of freedom fighters demand nothing less: safeguard the nation's demographic soul, or risk its democratic heart.

