Illuminating the triumph of light over darkness

Joya Saikia

(The writer can be reached at joyasaikia1990@gmail.com)

As the largest and most luminous festival celebrated across India and in many parts of the world approaches, anticipation fills the air, ushering in a season of joy and renewal. Diwali, or Deepawali as it is known in India, embodies a spirit of celebration that transcends mere tradition, reflecting a profound cultural ethos that celebrates life, goodness, and the triumph of light over darkness.

The Essence of Diwali: Diwali is not merely a festival; it is a vibrant tapestry of customs and rituals that span four days, each day resonating with its own unique traditions yet harmoniously contributing to the overarching theme of celebration. The festival takes place during the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, specifically on the darkest night of the month, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This month is esteemed as the holiest period in the Hindu calendar, encapsulating a time for reflection, cleansing, and transformation.

One of the quintessential practices associated with this month is Kartik Snaan, a ritual bath performed in sacred rivers or oceans. Hindus believe that engaging in this ritual absolves one of sins and purifies the soul, thus enabling a transformation from the old to the new. The term ‘Kartik’ itself connotes change, suggesting a spiritual rebirth as individuals seek to cleanse themselves of the impurities accumulated over time.

A Journey through History and Significance: Historically, Diwali traces its roots back to ancient India, where it was likely celebrated as an important harvest festival. Over time, its significance has evolved, intertwined with various legends and mythologies that illuminate its multifaceted nature. One prevalent belief associates Diwali with the marriage of Shri Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. In contrast, the festival holds particular reverence in Bengal, where it is dedicated to the worship of Mother Kali, the goddess of strength and destruction.

Furthermore, Diwali honours the return of Lord Rama, Sita Ji, and Lakshman Ji to Ayodhya after Lord Rama’s fourteen-year exile. This homecoming, marked by the vanquishing of the demon-king Ravana, is celebrated with immense joy, leading the residents of Ayodhya to illuminate their homes with earthen diyas (oil lamps) and fireworks, thereby creating a spectacle of light that has become synonymous with the festival.

The significance of Diwali also extends to Jainism, where it commemorates the attainment of nirvana by Lord Mahavira, marking a pivotal moment in the spiritual journey of the faith.

The Symbolism of Light: At its core, Diwali encapsulates a powerful message about the eternal struggle between good and evil. Each day of the festival, rich with its own narratives and rituals, reinforces this central theme. The lighting of diyas signifies not only the physical illumination of homes but also the inner illumination of individuals. It serves as a reminder that the light of wisdom and goodness can dispel the darkness of ignorance and malevolence.

As people engage in the festivities—decorating their homes, exchanging gifts, and preparing feasts—these acts symbolise the community’s collective aspiration toward harmony and positivity. The bursting of crackers is not merely for entertainment; it represents the joy and exuberance that accompanies the victory of good over evil.

Embracing Transformation: Diwali is also a time for introspection and personal growth. The festival encourages individuals to reflect on their lives, assess their actions, and strive for self-improvement. Just as Kartik signifies transformation, so too does Diwali prompt individuals to shed their past burdens and emerge anew, much like the phoenix rising from the ashes.

This year, as the festivities unfold, it is essential to remember the deeper significance behind the lights that adorn our homes and the joy that fills our hearts. The simple truth remains: with each Diwali celebration, we find renewed hope and reason to celebrate the triumph of virtue over vice.

As we prepare to immerse ourselves in the festivities of Diwali, let us embrace the light that symbolizes goodness, wisdom, and transformation. By merging with this divine illumination, we can enrich our lives and the lives of those around us, fostering a spirit of love, unity, and hope. This Diwali, may we all strive to illuminate our hearts, celebrating not only the festival’s traditions but also the profound ideals it represents—goodness, joy, and the unwavering triumph of light over darkness.