Impact of carbon credit system on socio-economic development of tea farmers

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah

(ucsarmah@gmail.com)

Before we delve into the subject of the criticality of carbon credits, all our

farmers will require to understand why depositions of carbon in soil are a very essential matter in order to have sustainable productions not only for tea plants but for every growing crop by way of enriching soil properties. Secondly, it is utmost necessary for growers how best each of them can acquire benefits from the carbon credits, which can generate simultaneously for their socioeconomic development.

Carbon deposition in the soil by plants is a crucial part of the carbon cycle and involves several processes, which can be elaborated as follows:

1. Photosynthesis: Plants absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. They use sunlight to convert CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen. This process captures atmospheric carbon and incorporates it into plant biomass.

2. Carbon Allocation: The glucose produced during photosynthesis is used by plants for growth and energy. Some of this carbon is allocated to roots, stems, leaves, and other plant tissues.

3. Root Exudation: Plants release organic compounds known as root exudates into the soil. These compounds include sugars, amino acids, and organic acids, which provide energy and nutrients for soil microorganisms. Root exudation is a direct way through which plants contribute carbon to the soil.

4. Litter fall and decomposition: When plant leaves, stems, and roots die and fall to the ground, they form plant litter. This litter is decomposed by soil microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, which break down the organic material, releasing nutrients and contributing to soil organic matter (SOM).

5. Soil organic matter formation: As microorganisms decompose plant litter, some of the carbon is converted into soil organic matter. This organic matter can persist in the soil for years to centuries, acting as a long-term carbon sink.

6. Soil respiration: Microbial activity and root respiration release some of the carbon back into the atmosphere as CO2. However, a portion remains in the soil as stable organic matter.

These processes work together to capture and store carbon in the soil, contributing to soil fertility and helping to mitigate atmospheric CO2 levels. Sustainable land management practices, such as no-till farming and cover cropping, can enhance these processes and increase soil carbon sequestration.

Carbon credits are a financial mechanism that allows farmers to earn revenue by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or sequestering carbon in their agricultural practices. Here’s a short note on how carbon credits work for farmers and to understand nitty-gritty and its importance in the present scenario of the two hundred-year-old tea industry.

Understanding Carbon Credits: A carbon credit represents the right to emit one metric tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) or the equivalent amount of other GHGs. When a farmer implements practices that reduce emissions or increase carbon sequestration, they generate carbon credits.

Market Mechanism: Carbon credits can be sold on carbon markets to companies or individuals looking to offset their emissions. This creates a financial incentive for farmers to adopt sustainable practices.

Tea growers can adopt several practices to benefit from carbon credits, which can, in turn, enhance their socioeconomic development. These practices involve both reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon sequestration. Steps that need to be adopted are:

1. Agroforestry practices: Tree Planting: Integrating shade trees within tea plantations can sequester carbon, improve biodiversity, and provide additional income through timber or fruit production.

Carbon Farming: Implementing practices that enhance soil carbon sequestration, such as mulching, cover cropping, and organic composting.

2. Sustainable farming techniques: Reduced chemical use: Minimising the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides reduces greenhouse gas emissions and can qualify growers for carbon credits under sustainable farming initiatives.

Organic farming: Transitioning to organic farming methods can increase carbon sequestration in soils and reduce emissions associated with chemical inputs.

3. Soil Management: Soil Conservation: Practices like terracing, contour planting, and maintaining ground cover prevent soil erosion and promote soil health, which enhances carbon storage.

No-Till or Reduced-Till Farming: Minimising soil disturbance helps in maintaining soil organic carbon levels.

4. Efficient resource use: Water Management: Implementing water-efficient irrigation systems like drip irrigation reduces water use and energy consumption, indirectly reducing carbon emissions.

Energy-efficient practices: Using renewable energy sources for processing and drying tea leaves or implementing energy-saving technologies, can reduce the carbon footprint of tea production.

5. Biodiversity Conservation: Conserving Natural Habitats: Protecting and restoring adjacent natural habitats, such as forests or wetlands, can enhance carbon sequestration and qualify for carbon credits.

Wildlife-Friendly Farming: Creating buffer zones and maintaining natural corridors supports biodiversity and contributes to carbon sequestration.

6. Community Engagement and Education:

Training Programs: Educating tea growers on sustainable practices and carbon market opportunities can empower them to adopt practices that qualify for carbon credits. Cooperative Efforts: Forming cooperatives or associations to pool resources and share knowledge can strengthen bargaining power and access to carbon markets.

7. Certification and Verification:

- Carbon Certification: Obtaining certification from recognized carbon credit programs (such as verified carbon standard or gold standard) ensures that the carbon sequestration efforts are recognized and can be traded. Regular Monitoring: Implementing systems for monitoring and reporting carbon sequestration and emissions reductions to maintain transparency and credibility in the carbon market.

8. Adoption of renewable energy: Solar or Biomass Energy: Utilizing solar energy for processing or switching to biomass energy from tea waste reduces reliance on fossil fuels and lowers the carbon footprint.

9. Engaging in Carbon Trading Platforms:

Market Participation: Tea growers should engage with carbon trading platforms to sell their carbon credits, potentially receiving income that can be reinvested into the community for socioeconomic development.

Socioeconomic benefits: Additional Income: Revenue from selling carbon credits can provide a new income stream for tea growers, reducing poverty and increasing financial security. Improved livelihoods: Sustainable practices can lead to better crop yields, healthier ecosystems, and reduced production costs, contributing to improved livelihoods.

Community Development: Income from carbon credits can be reinvested into community infrastructure, education, and health services, enhancing overall quality of life. By adopting these practices, tea growers can contribute to climate change mitigation, qualify for carbon credits, and use the additional income to support their socioeconomic development.