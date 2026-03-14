Impact of the Middle East War on the global economy

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(hrbhuyancolumnist@gmail.com)

From the end of the twentieth century to this third decade of the twenty-first century, the Middle East has always occupied a highly sensitive position in the geopolitical landscape of the world. However, the uncertainty that the present war in the Middle East has pushed the entire global economy into is difficult to compare with any historical precedent. This current conflict is not confined merely to the border dispute between two countries or to a particular group; rather, its impact has adversely affected every indicator of international trade. From the energy sector, which acts as the backbone of the global economy, to the kitchens of ordinary people, the consequences of this war are being felt very deeply. Whenever dark clouds of war appear in the skies of the Middle East, a sense of panic emerges in the financial markets across the world, because this region is the primary source of energy supply for the entire world. The struggle to establish control over strategically important waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz has increased the cost of international shipping and insurance to such an extent that its reflection is seen in the price of every commercial commodity. The resilience of the global economy had already weakened in recent years due to the pandemic and other regional conflicts, and at such a time the intense tension in the Middle East has proven to be a decisive blow to the economy. No matter how much governments attempt to control inflation, the disruptions in the energy supply chain have overturned all economic calculations. At this moment in 2026, the world is facing an economic challenge in which both developed and developing countries are compelled to rethink their strategies to ensure economic security. This instability in the market is not confined to any single sector; rather, it has shaken the entire economic structure like a chain reaction.

An analysis of the devastating impact of this war on the energy market shows that the international prices of crude oil and natural gas have moved beyond control. Attacks on oil-producing countries in the Middle East and the insecurity surrounding production centres have created a major shortage of oil supply in the global market. As the price of oil stabilises above 100 dollars per barrel, transportation and production costs have increased abnormally. Since energy is indispensable in every industry and agricultural activity of the modern world, the rise in fuel prices has generated severe inflation. At a time when European countries had begun depending on the Middle East as an alternative to Russia, this war has pushed their energy security into serious danger. Disruptions in the supply of liquefied natural gas have forced many large industries in developed countries to shut down, resulting in a decline in global production. This energy crisis has not merely caused temporary price increases; it has compelled countries around the world to completely rethink their energy policies. Economies that were excessively dependent on foreign sources for energy are now on the verge of collapse. Oil politics has now added a new dimension to global diplomatic relations, where alliances between nations are beginning to change at every moment based on economic interests. To overcome the instability created in the energy market, the world will have to go through a long-term and expensive process.

This war has created an unprecedented stagnation in the international supply chain, disrupting every level of global trade. Important waterways of the Middle East, which function as the main arteries of trade between Asia and Europe, have now turned into zones of conflict. Shipping companies, due to security concerns, are being forced to avoid these routes and transport goods through longer paths such as the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. As a result, both transportation time and fuel costs have nearly doubled. Ultimately, the burden of these additional expenses falls on consumers, causing the prices of everything from daily necessities to expensive electronic equipment to skyrocket. Because factories are unable to receive essential raw materials on time, production processes have come to a standstill, leading to shortages of goods across the world. The crisis in the logistics sector has demonstrated how deeply interconnected the modern global economy is. If the situation in the Middle East does not stabilise soon, a long-term recession in the global manufacturing sector is inevitable. The additional naval patrols conducted by countries to ensure the safety of maritime routes have also required large expenditures from national treasuries. This disruption of global trade has exposed the weaknesses of international cooperation and has delivered a clear message to nations to strengthen their domestic production systems.

The impact on inflation and the policies of central banks has become one of the greatest headaches for the global economy today. The inflation generated by rising prices of fuel and food has compelled almost every central bank in the world to increase interest rates in order to control it. However, these interest rate hikes have slowed economic growth, creating a dangerous situation similar to stagflation. As the value of the United States dollar rises, the currencies of developing countries are rapidly depreciating, which has significantly increased their import costs and the burden of foreign debt. As the purchasing power of ordinary people declines, demand for goods in the market has decreased, pushing the retail sector into a major crisis. The savings of middle-class and lower-income families are rapidly diminishing, because most of their income is now spent merely on fulfilling basic necessities. This instability in the financial markets has created fear among investors, resulting in a tendency to withdraw large amounts of money from capital markets and invest in safer assets such as gold. For central banks, maintaining a balance between economic growth and inflation has now become an almost impossible task. The financial disorder that has emerged will require several years to repair the cracks that have begun to appear in the global financial system.

Moreover, disruptions in the supply of raw materials required for fertiliser production from the Middle East have negatively affected agricultural production across the world. Farmers are forced to reduce production due to the rising cost of fertilisers, resulting in shortages of food grains in international markets. The situation has become particularly alarming for countries in Africa and Asia that depend on food imports. As the prices of food items soar, problems of hunger and malnutrition among the poor population are increasing. This is not merely an economic problem; it also carries the potential to create social and political instability. If governments fail to ensure food supply in time, many countries may witness public protests and violent situations. The disruption in the global food chain has clearly shown how energy and food are inseparably connected with each other. If the costs of fertiliser, fuel, and transportation increase, food security cannot be ensured in any way. Although this crisis has encouraged countries to move towards greater self-reliance in agriculture, there is currently no easy path to solve the problem immediately.

The impact on national debt and financial stability in developing countries has exposed another fragile aspect of the global economy. Since most of these countries borrow in dollars, the appreciation of the dollar has reduced their ability to repay debts. Many countries are now moving towards bankruptcy, placing enormous pressure on international financial institutions. Due to shortages of foreign exchange, these countries are unable even to import essential medicines and raw materials. The new loans taken in the name of financial assistance are trapping these nations in a cycle of debt from which escape is extremely difficult. This crisis has made global economic inequality even more pronounced. While developed nations are attempting to stabilise their economies by any means necessary, the war has become a deathtrap for developing countries. If strong international measures for debt relief or financial restructuring are not adopted, a large part of the global economy may collapse entirely.

The war may also reshape the concept of globalisation in the future. Countries are now beginning to prioritize security over mere economic profit in trade relations. The emerging trend of “friend-shoring”, where trade expands mainly among trusted allied nations, has become stronger due to this conflict. To reduce dependence on Middle Eastern energy, countries are now rapidly investing in renewable energy. Although this is a positive development, the present economic damage is so extensive that it may take several decades to recover from its effects. The fact that economic growth rates are currently at their lowest levels in recent years clearly demonstrates that war brings prosperity to no nation. The relevance and effectiveness of international organizations are also under question, because they have not been particularly successful in preventing this economic disaster. The revival of the global economy will require a new and more equitable international financial system in which conflicts in one particular region cannot paralyse the entire world.

Overall, the war in the Middle East has brought the global economy to such a critical juncture where old policies and frameworks have become ineffective. Energy politics, the fragmentation of supply chains, rising inflation, and the food crisis together have created a complex web that affects the lives of every person in the world. To overcome the current situation, not only economic reforms but also strong political will are required. Restoring stability to the global economy now demands both the end of war and the creation of a resilient and cooperative trade system. If global leadership fails to learn the proper lessons from this crisis, similar challenges in the future may push the economy toward even more severe dangers. This complicated vortex of economic turmoil reminds us that sustainable economic development can never be possible without a peaceful world.

(The author is the recipient of the ‘Yuba Lekhak Sanman - 2025’ from the Government of Assam.)