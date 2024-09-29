Implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The Assam government’s recent decision to adopt 1951 as the cut-off year for implementing certain recommendations from the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Committee marks a significant development in Assam’s ongoing struggle to preserve its identity. This decision, announced after a pivotal meeting between the state government and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), reflects the state’s renewed efforts to address the demands of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord—a long-standing promise made to safeguard Assam’s cultural, social, and linguistic heritage. But what does this mean for the people of Assam, and why has the promise of Clause 6 been so elusive?

The Assam Accord: A Promise of Protection

Signed in 1985, the Assam Accord was a landmark agreement aimed at resolving the intense socio-political challenges posed by illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The Accord sought to address the fears of the indigenous Assamese population, who felt their identity, culture, and political influence were threatened by the growing influx of migrants. Clause 6 of the Accord is particularly significant, as it promised “constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards” to protect and preserve the unique identity of the Assamese people.

The Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Committee, constituted in 2019, was tasked with exploring how Clause 6 could be effectively implemented. Its recommendations, submitted in 2020, outlined various measures to protect land, language, and cultural rights. Central to these recommendations was defining who qualifies as “Assamese” and how their rights could be safeguarded. The committee proposed that those with roots in Assam before January 1, 1951, along with indigenous ethnic groups, should be recognised as Assamese, using the 1951 census as a key reference.

1951 Cut-off: What It Means for Assam

The adoption of 1951 as the cut-off year is rooted in historical records, particularly the 1951 census, which was used to create the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The state’s decision to apply this date is seen as a step towards addressing Assam’s complex demographic challenges and the long-standing demand to protect indigenous rights. However, the decision is not without its complications.

While the cut-off date will apply to specific recommendations— such as those related to land rights under the state government’s Mission Basundhara initiative—it will not affect other aspects of public life, such as voting rights or employment opportunities. As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reassured, the 1951 criterion will not be required for everyday activities like obtaining a license or entering a restaurant. Still, the implementation of the recommendations could have far-reaching effects on land ownership, language policies, and cultural preservation in the state.

The Recommendations: Land, Language, and Heritage

The Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Committee’s recommendations focus on key areas essential to protecting Assam’s identity: land, language, and cultural heritage. Some of the major proposals include:

1. Land: Designating certain areas for restricted land ownership, allowing only Assamese people to own and transfer land. This also includes a programme to provide land titles to people who have occupied land for decades without legal documents.

2. Language: Assamese will remain the official language of the state, with allowances for regional languages in specific districts. Efforts to preserve indigenous languages include the creation of an autonomous language and literature academy. Additionally, Assamese will become compulsory in schools up to Class VIII or X, even in English-medium institutions.

3. Heritage: The development of Neo-Vaishnavite xatras (monasteries) will be supported financially, and cultural complexes will be established across districts to preserve the heritage of ethnic groups.

However, some key proposals—such as the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) for entry into Assam and large-scale reservations for Assamese people in Parliament, state assemblies, and government jobs — have not been adopted. These exclusions reflect the state’s selective approach to implementing the committee’s suggestions, as many of these measures require approval from the central government.

The Delays and Challenges

Despite these steps, the broader struggle to implement Clause 6 has been fraught with delays and complications. In nearly four decades since the Assam Accord was signed, Clause 6 has remained largely unimplemented, fuelling frustrations among the Assamese people. The failure to define “Assamese” clearly has been one of the primary reasons for the lack of progress. Assam’s population is a mosaic of ethnic and linguistic communities, each with its own claims to identity. Indigenous tribal groups, ethnic Assamese, and long-standing migrants from Bangladesh all have differing perspectives on who qualifies as Assamese, creating a contentious political environment.

The implementation of Clause 6 has also been complicated by the broader political landscape. The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019—which offered citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from neighboring countries — was seen by many as a direct challenge to the Assam Accord. The Accord had set March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for detecting and deporting illegal immigrants, but the CAA extended this cut-off date for certain religious communities. The perceived dilution of Assam’s cultural identity led to widespread protests, bringing the implementation of Clause 6 back into focus.

The Road Ahead: Preserving Assam’s Identity

The Assam government’s recent actions represent a selective but significant step towards fulfilling the promises of the Assam Accord. As the state moves forward with implementing certain recommendations, it remains to be seen how the central government will respond to the more contentious proposals, particularly those requiring its direct involvement.

At its core, the struggle to implement Clause 6 is about much more than land rights or language policies —it’s about preserving Assam’s unique identity in the face of demographic, social, and economic change. The Assamese people have long felt that their state has been marginalized, both by illegal immigration and by national political priorities. Implementing Clause 6 is not just a legal or administrative issue; it is about ensuring the survival of Assam’s distinct culture, language, and way of life.

The future of Clause 6, and indeed of Assam itself, depends on the political will to balance the competing interests of the state’s diverse communities while staying true to the Accord’s original promise. As Assam continues to navigate the complexities of modernization and globalization, the need for safeguards that protect its identity has never been more urgent. Whether the recent developments mark the beginning of a lasting solution or just another chapter in Assam’s ongoing struggle remains to be seen, but the people of Assam are watching closely, hopeful that their long-held dream of cultural preservation will finally be realized.